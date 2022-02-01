รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 70 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ฟูราม่าเอ็กซ์คลูซีฟ สุขุมวิท กรุงเทพฯ เปิดตัวแพ็คเกจการดูแลแบบองค์รวมมูลค่า 34,500 บาท ร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนล เพื่อการกักกันรัฐทางเลือก (ASQ) แพ็คเกจใหม่เหล่านี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการและความกังวลของผู้เข้าพัก พร้อมบริการทางการแพทย์เฉพาะทางของโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนล
ฟูราม่าเอ็กซ์คลูซีฟ สุขุมวิท กรุงเทพฯ ได้รับการรับรองจากสำนักงานบริหารความปลอดภัยและสุขภาพแห่งประเทศไทย (SHA) จากการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทย เพื่อเป็นการรับรองถึงความมุ่งมั่นของเราในการรักษาสุขอนามัยและสุขอนามัยในระดับสูงสุด โรงแรมได้ใช้มาตรการป้องกันไว้ก่อนมากมายเพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่ปลอดภัยสำหรับทุกคน
อยู่กับเราด้วยความอุ่นใจ
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- การทดสอบ COVID-19 โดย Real-Time RT-PCR (2 หรือ 3 ครั้ง) ต่อการเข้าพัก (จำนวนการทดสอบขึ้นอยู่กับระยะเวลาที่กักกัน)
- พยาบาลและเจ้าหน้าที่โรงพยาบาลที่ได้รับการรับรองประจำการที่โรงแรม
- ใบรับรองสำหรับการสิ้นสุดการกักกัน 12 วันเมื่อเช็คเอาต์
- บริการให้คำปรึกษาด้านการแพทย์ทางโทรศัพท์ระหว่างเวลา 08.00-20.00 น. เพื่อจัดการกับข้อกังวลเกี่ยวกับ COVID-19
- มีค่าใช้จ่ายสำหรับการขอคำปรึกษาจากโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนลเพื่อตรวจวินิจฉัยเพิ่มเติม
- การตรวจสุขภาพโดยพยาบาล
- บริการรถพยาบาลรับส่งฟรีตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงระหว่างโรงแรมและโรงพยาบาล
- ห้องพักที่สะอาดและถูกสุขอนามัยมาพร้อมเครื่องปรับอากาศอุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟโทรศัพท์ทางไกลระหว่างประเทศเตารีดและที่รองรีดเตาอบไมโครเวฟมินิบาร์พร้อมตู้เย็นห้องครัวพร้อมเครื่องครัวและมีดตู้นิรภัยและโต๊ะทำงานกว้างขวาง
- 3 มื้อต่อวันจากเมนูที่เลือก
- บริการทำความสะอาดห้องหลังการทดสอบ COVID-19 RT-PCR ครั้งที่ 1
- อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
- โทรทัศน์จอแอลอีดีขนาด 43 นิ้วพร้อมช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมและรายการต่าง ๆ ทั้งในและต่างประเทศ
- น้ำดื่มกาแฟและชาในห้องพัก
- การเดินทางจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิหรือสนามบินดอนเมืองไปยังโรงแรม
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับบริการซักรีดทั้งหมด
- อาหารฮาลาล ค่าบริการเพิ่มเติม 4,500 บาท/ท่าน
4.8 Premier Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
0.6 Premier Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
2.4 Premier Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
2.7 Premier Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
4.2 Premier Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
2.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
3.7 Premier Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
4.1 Premier Room
แง่บวก
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
2.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
3.4 Premier Corner Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
3.8 Premier Corner Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ความพร้อมใช้งานและความมีน้ำใจที่ดีของพนักงาน
โรงแรมค่อนข้างเก่าที่ต้องการความสดชื่น การบำรุงรักษาห้องน้ำจะต้องได้รับการตรวจสอบ พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดีมาก
2.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ไม่มีอะไรที่เป็นบวกที่ควรค่าแก่การกล่าวขวัญ
- ไวไฟแย่มาก
- เมนูอาหารและตัวเลือกแย่มาก
- สิ่งของที่จัดเตรียมให้ในห้อง เช่น น้ำอัดลม ฯลฯ ไม่ฟรี
ไม่ประทับใจเลย
จากมุมมองของฉัน ฉันยอมจ่ายเพิ่มอีกนิดและพักที่ ASQ ที่เหมาะสม
4.3 Deluxe Room
ทุกอย่างดีมาก
แต่ไม่มีเมนูอาหารอิหร่านหรืออาหรับ
โดยรวมแล้วฉันแนะนำให้ทุกคนเพราะสิ่งของและบริการดีมาก
5.0 Premier Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องกว้าง
- Wifi ดีเยี่ยม
- มื้ออร่อยและอิ่มท้อง
- พยาบาลน่ารักมาก
- ไม่สามารถเปิดหน้าต่างของห้องเพื่อระบายอากาศและต่ออายุอากาศได้ ขัดกับคำแนะนำของกระทรวงสาธารณสุขไทย
- ถาวรเสียงสุขุมวิท
โรงแรมที่ดีสำหรับวัยสี่สิบ! เป็นการพักที่คุณต้องเตรียมจิตใจก่อนออกเดินทาง! ให้ความสนใจกับการกลับสู่ชีวิตปกติ มีความกังวลบ้างเนื่องจากขาดกิจกรรมและออกซิเจนในช่วง 2 สัปดาห์นี้ .... เงียบจังช่วง "อิสระ" วันแรก
1.8 Deluxe Room
ควรปรับปรุงอาหารให้ดีกว่านี้ เหมือนข้าวราดแกงรถเข็น เฉลี่ยคืนละ 2 พันกว่าแต่ไม่ตรงปกสักอย่าง แย่ที่สุด
2.8 Premier Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องใหญ่สมราคา
- พื้นที่ที่ดี อนุญาตให้สั่งอาหารจากภายนอกได้มากมายรอบ ๆ
- มีระเบียงแต่ประตูล็อคตลอด
โรงแรมดีหมด แต่โรงพยาบาล (บางปะกอก9) ไม่ค่อยโอเค ฉันและสามีต้องแยกจากกันตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นเพราะเขามีผลตรวจเป็นบวก (แม้ว่าเราทั้งคู่เคยฉีดวัคซีนไฟเซอร์ครบแล้ว) เราขอการทดสอบครั้งที่สองเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าเราได้ยินมาว่ามีการทดสอบ Faut เกิดขึ้นมากมายและมีเพียง 1 สัปดาห์หลังจากให้ยาครั้งที่ 2 พวกเขาไม่อนุญาตและบอกว่ามันเสียเปล่าแม้ว่าเราจะยืนยันว่าเราชอบที่จะจ่ายสำหรับสิ่งนั้น แต่พวกเขาบอกว่าแม้ผลลัพธ์จะเป็นลบ เขาก็ยังต้องไป สามีจึงต้องไปโรงพยาบาลอยู่หอผู้ป่วยโควิด 14 วันโดยไม่มีอาการใดๆ และต้องอยู่โรงแรมกักกันอีก 2 วัน โชคดีที่โรงแรมดี เขาไม่ได้คิดเงินเพิ่มสำหรับเรื่องนั้น ฉันพยายามโทรหาแพทย์ที่รับผิดชอบหลายครั้ง แต่พบพยาบาลเท่านั้นและพวกเขาไม่สามารถช่วยได้ โทรไปสายด่วนโควิด 1422 แปลกใจที่โดนตรวจหลังฉีดวัคซีน ซึ่งมีโอกาสสูงมากที่จะตรวจความผิดปกติ แต่ก็ช่วยอะไรไม่ได้เพราะเป็นนโยบายของรัฐบาล ดังนั้นฉันจึงอยากจะแบ่งปันความคิดของฉันที่จะทำให้ทุกคนรู้สึกสบายใจและปลอดภัยมากขึ้นในเวลาเดียวกันสำหรับทุกคนที่ฉันหวัง
1 เช็คระยะฉีดวัคซีนครบก่อนตรวจโควิด แล้วจัดแบบทดสอบให้ถูกต้อง
2 เมื่อคนใกล้ชิดพักอยู่ในโรงแรมกักกัน 14 วันแล้ว แต่ก็ต้องอยู่นานขึ้นด้วยผลตรวจที่เป็นลบทั้งหมด ควรให้ทางเลือก (ได้รับวัคซีนครบชุดเป็นพิเศษ) เพื่อกักตัวที่บ้านหรือโรงแรม บางคนไม่มีเงินมากที่จะจ่ายค่าโรงแรม
4.1 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานเอาใจใส่อย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ
- พวกเขายังตอบสนองความต้องการของคุณได้รวดเร็วอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ
- พวกเขายังมีความรับผิดชอบต่อขั้นตอนความปลอดภัยอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ
- ห้องใหญ่และสะดวกสบาย
- อาหารเป็นปัญหาสำหรับฉัน เนื่องจากฉันเป็นชาวยุโรปที่ฉันไม่ชินกับอาหารไทย ฉันอยากจะจ่ายเงินสำหรับตัวเลือกเมนูที่แตกต่างกัน บางทีอาจเป็นตัวเลือกแบบตะวันตก คุณสามารถถามบางอย่างที่แตกต่างกันได้ แต่มีตัวเลือกไม่มากนัก
- ปัญหาที่ใหญ่ที่สุดสำหรับฉันคือคุณภาพอินเทอร์เน็ตไม่ดี
คุณภาพของอินเทอร์เน็ตเป็นปัญหาใหญ่สำหรับฉัน แต่ถึงกระนั้นฉันก็คิดว่าโรงแรมนี้ดีจริงๆ พนักงานดีมาก และพวกเขาระมัดระวังอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ ห้องพักใหญ่และสะดวกสบาย
4.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
โรงแรมดีๆ ผมไปมา 17 วัน กักตัว 16 วัน แต่ผมพักเพิ่มอีกหนึ่งวัน บริการดี อาหารอร่อย ตรวจโควิด 3 ครั้ง ตรวจอุณหภูมิ 2 รอบทุกวัน เราได้รับอาหารวันละสามครั้งและมาตรงเวลาเสมอและบริการที่ดีอื่น ๆ ด้วย! ฉันจะกลับมาพักที่ FuramaXclusive sukhumvit อีกครั้งในบางครั้งในปีนี้ ขอให้ทุกคนโชคดีและปลอดภัย 😀❤🌹🙏🙏
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องกว้างและสว่างพนักงานสุภาพ Wifi ดีและอาหารอร่อย
- ฉันต้องการมีตัวเลือกอาหารที่หลากหลายมากขึ้น ฉันไม่สามารถออกไปที่ระเบียงหรืออย่างน้อยก็เปิดหน้าต่าง
ฉันอยากจะแนะนำโรงแรม ASQ แห่งนี้เนื่องจากโดยรวมแล้วฉันพอใจ ฉันรู้สึกสะดวกสบายในห้องพวกเขามีทุกสิ่งที่ฉันต้องการ ไวไฟดีมากซึ่งสำคัญมากสำหรับฉัน