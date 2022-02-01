Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 70 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Бангкок, в партнерстве с Международной больницей альтернативного государственного карантина (ASQ) Bangpakok 9 International Hospital for Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) выпустила новые пакеты комплексной помощи, доступные по цене от 34 500 тайских батов. Эти новые пакеты разработаны с учетом потребностей и проблем гостей, со специальными медицинскими услугами, предоставляемыми Международной больницей Bangpakok 9.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok был удостоен сертификата Amazing Thai Safety and Health Administration (SHA) от Управления по туризму Таиланда в знак признания нашей приверженности поддержанию высочайшего уровня санитарии и гигиены. Отель принял множество мер предосторожности, чтобы создать безопасную среду для всех.
Оставайтесь с нами с душевным спокойствием.
Удобства / Особенности
- Тестирование на COVID-19 с помощью ОТ-ПЦР в реальном времени (2 или 3 раза) за все время пребывания (количество тестов зависит от периода карантинного пребывания)
- Сертифицированная медсестра и медицинский персонал в отеле
- Свидетельство о прохождении 12-дневного карантина при выезде
- Консультации по телемедицине с 08:00 до 20:00 для решения проблем, связанных с COVID-19.
- За консультацию в Международной больнице Бангпакок 9 по поводу дополнительного диагноза взимается дополнительная плата.
- Наблюдение за здоровьем медсестрой
- Бесплатные круглосуточные трансферы скорой помощи между отелем и больницей.
- В чистых и продезинфицированных номерах есть кондиционер, принадлежности для чая / кофе, телефоны с международной связью, утюг и гладильная доска, микроволновая печь, мини-бар с холодильником, кладовая с посудой и столовыми приборами, сейф и просторный рабочий стол.
- 3-х разовое питание из выбранных меню
- Уборка комнаты после первого теста ОТ-ПЦР на COVID-19
- Бесплатный Wi-Fi доступ в Интернет
- 43-дюймовый светодиодный телевизор со спутниковыми каналами и широким выбором местных и международных программ.
- Питьевая вода, кофе и чай в номере
- Транспорт из аэропорта Суварнабхуми или Дон Муанг в отель.
- Скидка 20% на все услуги прачечной
- Халяльная еда наценка 4500 THB / чел.
4.8 Premier Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
0.6 Premier Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
2.4 Premier Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
2.7 Premier Room
Положительные Отрицательные
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
4.2 Premier Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
3.7 Premier Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
4.1 Premier Room
Положительные
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
2.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
3.4 Premier Corner Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
3.8 Premier Corner Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Хорошая доступность и доброжелательность персонала
Немного устаревший отель, который нужно хорошо освежить. Требуется пересмотреть техническое обслуживание туалетов. Персонал очень дружелюбный и услужливый.
2.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Ничего особенного, о чем стоит упомянуть
- WI-FI был очень плохим.
- Меню еды и варианты были ужасными
- Предметы, предоставленные в номере, такие как безалкогольные напитки и т. Д., Не были бесплатными.
Совершенно не впечатлен.
С моей точки зрения, я бы предпочел заплатить немного больше и остаться в нормальном ASQ.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Все прекрасно
Но нет меню иранской или арабской кухни.
В целом рекомендую всем, потому что персонал и обслуживание отличные
5.0 Premier Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Просторная комната
- Wi-Fi отличный
- Сытные и хорошие блюда
- Очень хорошие медсестры
- Невозможно открыть окно комнаты для проветривания и обновления воздуха. Вопреки инструкциям Министерства здравоохранения Таиланда
- Постоянный шум Сукхумвита
Хороший отель для сороковых годов! Это пребывание, которое вы должны подготовить психологически перед отъездом! Обратите внимание на возвращение к нормальной жизни. У меня были некоторые опасения из-за отсутствия активности и кислорода в течение этих 2 недель .... так тихо в первые дни "свободы"
1.8 Deluxe Room
Еда должна быть улучшена. Как рис, покрытый карри-тележкой, в среднем более 2000 за ночь, но совсем не на обложке, худшее
2.8 Premier Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Большой номер по разумной цене
- Отличный район, позволяет заказывать еду извне, так много вариантов вокруг
- Есть балкон, но дверь всегда закрыта
Отель в полном порядке, но больница (Bangpakok9) не в порядке. Мне и моему мужу пришлось расстаться с самого начала, потому что он дал положительный результат теста (даже мы оба были полностью вакцинированы pfizer раньше), мы попросили второй тест, просто чтобы убедиться, потому что мы слышали, что проводится много проверок достоверности и особенно только один. Через неделю после 2-й дозы они не разрешили этого и сказали, что это напрасно, даже если мы настаивали, что нам нравится за это платить. Но они сказали, что даже результат отрицательный, ему все равно нужно ехать. Так что моему мужу пришлось лечь в больницу, где он провел 14 дней без каких-либо симптомов, а мне пришлось оставаться в карантинной гостинице на 2 дня дольше. К счастью, отель был хорошим, они не взяли за это дополнительную плату. Я много раз пыталась вызвать дежурного врача, но нашла только медсестру, и они ничем не могли помочь. Я позвонил на горячую линию Covid 1422, и они удивились, что мы прошли тестирование после вакцинации, а это очень высокий шанс пройти тест на неисправность. Но они ничем не могли помочь, потому что это государственная политика. Поэтому я хотел бы поделиться своей идеей сделать его более удобным и безопасным одновременно для всех, на кого я надеюсь.
Я проверяю, как долго они полностью вакцинированы, прежде чем делать тест на Covid. Затем аккуратно проведите тест.
2 когда близкие контакты остаются в карантинном отеле уже 14 дней, но им приходится оставаться дольше со всеми отрицательными тестами, следует предоставить им выбор (особенно полностью вакцинированы): поместить их в карантин дома или в отеле. У кого-то не так много денег, чтобы платить в отеле.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Персонал был невероятно внимательным.
- Они также невероятно быстро удовлетворили ваши потребности.
- Они также невероятно ответственно относились к процедурам безопасности.
- Большой и удобный номер.
- Еда была проблемой для меня, как европейца, я не привык к тайской еде, я бы хотел заплатить за разные варианты меню, возможно, за западные варианты, вы могли бы спросить что-то другое, но вариантов было не так много.
- Самой большой проблемой для меня было плохое качество интернета.
Качество интернета было для меня большой проблемой, но, несмотря на это, я думаю, что отель был действительно хорошим, персонал был замечательным, и они были невероятно осторожны, номер был большим и удобным.
4.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные Отрицательные
Хороший отель. Я был там 17 дней, на карантине 16 дней, но я остаюсь еще на один дополнительный день, хорошее обслуживание, хорошая еда, тест на covid 3 раза, температура проверяется 2 раза в день. Мы получаем еду три раза в день и всегда приходили вовремя, а также хорошее обслуживание! Я вернусь, чтобы остаться в FuramaXclusive sukhumvit снова иногда в этом году. Всем удачи и будьте в безопасности 😀❤🌹🙏🙏
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Просторный и светлый номер, вежливый персонал, хороший Wi-Fi и хорошая еда.
- Хотелось бы большего разнообразия блюд. Я не мог выбраться на балкон или хотя бы открыть окно.
Я очень рекомендую этот отель ASQ, так как в целом я доволен. В номере чувствую себя комфортно, мне предоставляют все необходимое. Wi-Fi очень хороший, что очень важно для меня.
