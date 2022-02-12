AQ酒店客房总数 127 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级房 30m²
฿27,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华间（含清真或印度食品） 30m²
฿30,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
蜜月套房 46m²
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
行政套房 62m²
฿60,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
曼谷格雷斯格兰德酒店提供吸烟和非吸烟住宿。这家酒店提供适合残疾人士使用的设施。旅馆的客房提供免费无线网络连接。附近设有免费停车场。
Grace Hotel by Grace Hotel位于曼谷，距离考山路（Khao San Road）有1.7英里，距离Patpong有1.4英里。该物业距离大皇宫有1.7英里。素万那普机场（Suvarnanbhumi Airport）距离酒店有16.2英里。
Graceland Bangkok的每个单元都装有空调，配有平板电视和冰箱。私人浴室配有淋浴和浴缸设施。
曼谷格雷斯格兰德酒店提供客房服务和24小时前台服务。提供洗衣和干洗服务。客人可以在客房内享用早餐和行李寄存服务。
便利设施/功能
- 2倍COVID-19实时RT-PCR技术筛选测试
- 24小时免费护理和医院接送服务
- 通过视频通话咨询医生
- 提供个人温度计
- 所有房型均包含一日三餐（您可以选择）
- 免费机场到酒店接送服务
- 带浴缸和淋浴间的浴室
- 室内免费高速无线上网
- 数字电视和办公桌
- 根据要求提供Android Smart TV Box（Youtube，Netflix等）
- 客房清洁服务
- 入住期间免费提供饮用水，咖啡和茶
- 洗衣和客房服务可享受20％的折扣
- 泳池旁的休闲区
- 吸烟室（应要求提供）
如果您是曼谷雅园酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷雅园酒店查看所有评论
4.0 Superior Room
正数
- Room was good with opening windows..Food was tasty ...super plus test was negative
It all went quite smooth ..Got picked up at airport and straight to Hotel ..Nurse at Hotel did the nasal swab and the wait was on..Got dinner about 5pm which to my surprise was quite tasty..Following day about 10am got negative result and was on my way
3.2 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Bath tub
- Shower
- TV Channels
- Deluxe fittings and furnishings
- Allowed out to walk/take sun
- Staff tried hard to fix all the things I asked for (but could not).
- Told not to swim although seems like everyone did
- First RT-PRC taken at a drive thru hospital; could have been in the hotel as the 2nd was
- I could not adjust aircon temperature; staff workmen were able to select a different fixed point by doing something in the ceiling
- The light switches at the bed side made no sense to me. Might be better to ask for a demo when shown the room.
- The food was atrocious. Truly awful.cCold fried eggs with both the Thai and Western meals. I said if it has to be cold, please send boiled. The did once then back to cold fried.
Initially, I booked at IBIS Pra Khanong (taken from the asq.in.th Web site). This booking was rejected by the team behind the Travel Pass who referred me to the definitive web site www.asqthailand.com. Double check whatever you see on asq.in.th with that site. I emailed asq.in.th for comment but they did not answer my email and still have not. I emailed IBIS Pra Khanong. They took a long time to reply so I booked a second time with Graceland. When IBIS eventually answered, their suggestion was to submit again but I had already paid Graceland by that time. I am still waiting for refund from IBIS. I suspect the problem with Travel Pass was that I sent a screen shot of the confirmation of the booking. It didn't have the AQ logo on it so I recommend waiting fro the confirmation letter from your hotel before submitting to Thailand Pass.
5.0 Superior Room
正数
Very kind and service minded people. Good food and plenty of water on a bottle.
Nice and clean room and hotel areas.
I Like Your pool area very much. It gives me a free feeling when I was in quarantine.
4.7 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- I like the night I stayed
- I have no view with my suit!
They are helpful staff and it takes a minute just to check in and the same when you check out, and another thing they let the room so comfortable for who will stay even for quarantine for 10 days, I felt blessed when I choose the Graceland hotel.
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- I have used this hotel 3 times now for AQ bookings, they are always very efficient and helpful
- Small delay in initial booking where information was required, however, never asked for. this cause a weeks delay to my travel plans.
- Twin rooms are tightly compacted, not much room to move around. Ok for a test a go though.
The is a good hotel for using as an AQ, Staff and Wonderfull and friendly, food is delicious, rooms are comfortable and well maintained.
2.4 Superior Room
正数负面的
- They only care about getting paid.
I wouldn’t waste your money staying here. When I booked my quarantine it was for 14 days because that is what the rules were from the government. During my time there the rules changed and I could leave after 10 days. Wouldn’t you be happy to start your vacation and site seeing? Well guess what you can but here’s the catch. By being able to leave you’re going to forfeit your remaining time. Graceland will basically tell you thanks for the tip and not refund any days or test. Go someplace else because all it seems like here is that all they want to do is recover as much money as they can that was lost during shutdown. Even if it means screwing the customers to do it.
5.0 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- The staff was phenomenal!
- Everything was wonderful!
I have been to Bangkok many times but I never had to quarantine before. My family and I are extremely happy that we chose Graceland Bangkok Hotel. The rooms are very spacious and clean. The staff are friendly, polite and extremely helpful. Also the food is delicious and nutritious. I look forward to staying again at Graceland Bangkok Hotel after quarantine so that I enjoy all of the amenities.
The staff go out of their way to make you safe, comfortable and as relaxed as possible during a difficult situation for everyone. They even arranged a delicious birthday cake 🎂 and fruit 🍉 platter for my wife’s birthday.
Also since Graceland Bangkok Hotel is currently a quarantine hotel, we are in constant contact with the nursing staff. The nursing staff are extremely professional, courteous and friendly. I accidentally left a newly filled prescription in the States and the nursing staff helped me easily get it filled here. The entire nursing staff is phenomenal!
I highly recommend Graceland Bangkok Hotel and will definitely tell friends and family about my family’s wonderful stay.
4.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Nice staff and excellent service for my extra requests like post service ad copy documents
- One day the Toilet has been silted…
It’s a comfortable hotel for quarantine. Kindly they serve a connecting room for us I can look after my mum.
4.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 舒适的床，很棒的浴缸，友好的工作人员，很棒的护士，房间里有 netflix，很棒的无线网络，工作人员为我去了 7，提供了很多水/卫生纸/必需品。
- 有些食物交付晚了 2 个多小时，有些食物对我来说是不可食用的，因为我很挑剔，而且我喜欢的食物很少。
总的来说，我住得很愉快，房间很舒适，我很喜欢睡觉/休息/阅读和看Netflix！我建议带点零食，因为食物份量很小，但如果你问，他们会为你 7 点:) 我会推荐这家酒店，很乐意再次入住。 8/10
4.2 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 正如宣传的那样
- 不错的枕头
- 好床垫
- 舒适的沙发和办公椅
- 很多大镜子让房间感觉更大
- 可以打开的窗户（从太阳中获取维生素 D）
- 微波
- 泰国菜味道不错，但不辣。不得不要求辣椒。
- 房间里有霉味，不得不经常开窗。
- 毛巾不会自动更换。 7 天后，我们收到了新毛巾。
- 毛巾不能在厕所里晾干。早上必须挂在窗外。
- 臭虫侵扰。每天早上都有新的叮咬。
- 不提供用于擦干盘子和餐具的毛巾。
- 咖啡是最便宜的雀巢咖啡。
- 没有清洁房间的设备。
- 食物缺乏蔬菜和水果，仅在晚餐时供应。
- 西式早餐选择没有变化。我们吃了泰式菜单。
总体不错的酒店。对我们来说最大的缺点是臭虫。我们没有换房间。只有一次道歉和更换床单。我们认为这意味着所有房间都有臭虫。
4.2 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 食物味道很好，有多种选择
- 床和枕头很好睡
- 隔音房，没有吵闹的建筑
- 微波炉+冰箱都很棒
- 良好的covid测量，伟大的护士团队
- 体面的无线网络
- 没有鬼
- 食物永远不会按时完成。
- 浴缸可以更干净
- 我的马桶坐浴盆坏了
- 工作人员并没有真正回答LINE聊天
总的来说，我认为设施很棒，没有什么可怕或不可接受的。食物提供了足够的多样性，不会对它感到厌烦。然而，正如所提到的，食物从来没有他们提到的准时。预计会晚 30 分钟 - 晚 1 小时，或者早 30 分钟。在前两天，我打了 3 次电话以获取 wifi 密码，尽管我告诉了他们，但工作人员每次都告诉我错误的密码。然后有一天他们错过了我的早餐和午餐。有点沮丧，但在最初的麻烦之后没有太多问题。
4.7 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- 清真和印度餐非常好吃
- 供应大量新鲜水果
- 工作人员非常乐于助人并回复了所有电子邮件
- 应要求提供额外的小吃，如饼干
- 行政套房非常舒适，有 2 间浴室、2 张床和 2 台电视
- Netflix、YouTube 和 amazon prime 在两台电视上播放
- 强大的淋浴和漂亮的浴缸
- 允许未婚夫妇共用一个房间
格雷斯兰酒店为我们两周的隔离期提供了非常舒适的住宿。我们未婚，但一起预订行政套房没有问题。行政套房在我们的前 3 晚不可用，所以我们住在蜜月套房，绝对值得为行政套房多付一点钱。有两个带额外浴室和电视的大房间带来了巨大的不同。泰国菜还可以，但在我们逗留的大部分时间里，我们最终改用了印度和清真菜单，而且非常美味，菜单选项也不错。提供了很多小吃和新鲜水果，酒店满足了我们的任何额外要求。酒店坐落在一个非常安静的区域，因此街道噪音不是问题。我们在逗留期间没有遇到任何问题，无法期望格雷斯兰酒店提供更好的服务，强烈推荐。
4.7 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- *良好的无线网络
- *大舒适的房间
- *舒适的床上用品
- *微波炉和冰箱
- *大量瓶装水（免费）
- *茶和咖啡设施（免费）
- *带有 HDMI 电缆和访问 netflix/amazon 等的电视（需要您自己的帐户）
- *可以订购任何您想要的东西，工作人员会为您提供（即使是深夜）
- *大食物部分
- *窗户打开
- *按摩浴缸
- *食物种类不多
- *到达时食物有时很冷
- *无阳台
- *住宿开始时没有一次免费小吃（我只是写这个，因为我注意到很多其他酒店都这样做了……当人们第一次入住时，几包面条/脆皮会很好）
我和我的家人在这里住得很愉快！工作人员非常乐于助人，我们甚至免费升级到了 2 床套房！我们被 3 台电视宠坏了，而且有足够的空间让我们感觉我们不是住在彼此的口袋里。
我们进去的时候房间很干净。由于新冠肺炎，工作人员在整个 2 周内无法打扫您的房间……但是，当我提出要求时，他们确实为我提供了清洁设备，以便我可以清洁自己。对这家酒店和服务很满意！我们的 2 周住宿过得很快。唯一缺少的是零食……我的孩子吃得很多，而且并不总是在固定的用餐时间。如果您想从酒店外购买任何东西，例如零食/额外的食物/饮料/美容产品等，请务必下载“foodpanda”应用程序，因为它比从酒店购买便宜得多
1.3 Superior Room
正数负面的
- 在我整个逗留期间，工作人员都叫我先生，我是女性。我非常生气，告诉他们不要再叫我先生了，但没有人听我说话。我什至穿着胸罩开门只是为了测试他们，他们仍然当着我的面叫我先生。
- 食物绝对恶心，堪比监狱餐。我什至在早餐时喝了鱼汤，所以我不得不通过抢到我的房间点了很多食物，这增加了我感染 Covid19 的风险，否则我会饿死。这花了我几百美元。
- 浴室不卫生，厕所在第一天就堵塞了，我不得不让一个人带着柱塞进入我的房间，基本上违反了隔离规定。
- 墙壁很脏。
我强烈反对任何人在抵达泰国后使用该设施进行隔离。
5.0 Superior Room
工人都很好，房间很新很干净，没有干扰 تعالو جربو ممتاز
4.8 Deluxe Room (With Halal or Indian food included)
今天是我和我女朋友在 Graceland 酒店的最后一天！我们未婚，我们能够一起隔离。我们还乘坐不同的航班飞往曼谷。我们能够协商价格并升级到更多菜单，因此，不要害怕询问您想要的东西。他们确实需要全额付款才能预订，但这是值得的！我们两人花了大约 66000 泰铢。
我们的经历很棒，以下是我们的评论：
食物：9/10
食物很棒（我来自意大利，所以它应该意味着什么:)）
我们有豪华选项，除了泰国菜外，还包括印度素食、印度非素食、清真食品。非泰式选择非常重复（带配料的烤饼面包和洋葱/番茄/黄瓜沙拉），但它们很美味。他们的泰国菜选择可能是油腻和猪肉重的，因此我们建议您获得更多菜单的计划，您可以轻松地与酒店协商。有一天，我们实际上吃了一些让我们生病几天的东西。除此之外，我们没有任何问题！水果是新鲜的，它们绝对可以在沙拉方面做得更好，除了作为餐点添加的蔬菜之外，他们不会带来沙拉。这些部分很棒（我们比较瘦，但它们真的很好，不过分，但我们总是超级饱！）而且他们每天带来一次奇怪但很好的甜点。
他们在送餐时间方面做得很好，尽管有时可能会有点晚。
有几次他们忘记了早餐（或者送货很晚），但是如果您怀疑他们忘记了，请询问他们，他们会立即为您提供帮助！
您还可以从提供给您的公司订购食物。他们提供各种各样的产品，从食物到衣服，但它可能有点贵，所以要注意！
整体食物很棒。请记住，食物不是自制的，可能有点重，所以如果您的胃很敏感，我们建议您携带一些益生菌！我们还带了一些水果/蔬菜袋作为零食。
房间 8/10
房间不错，35平米左右大。我们都有空间一起做一些瑜伽，尽管也许你不能张开双臂。地板上到处都是粘糊糊的地板，这对你的脚有好处，但它会裂开并且会吸引很多灰尘。
浴室区很棒，我们有一个超大浴缸，我们俩都可以坐下。淋浴很棒而且很大，整个房间看起来很漂亮！
有一扇窗户可以打开，但从我们的房间看不到有趣的景色。我们建议您打开窗户以保持窗户前面的透明窗帘关闭以防止蚊子进入！
房间里有一个小冰箱和微波炉，效果很好，床边有一个大电视，你可以躺着看电视。 Netflix 和 Prime 视频都可用。
整体惊人的房间。
可用性 10/10
可用性是最好的事情之一：我们要求的任何东西，他们都会提供。有时我们要一些新鲜水果，他们会在几分钟内给我们带来。有一次我们要了一套新的床单和毛巾，他们毫无问题地给我们带来了。此外，我们要求额外的洗发水、水、浴毯、扫帚、更多的咖啡包和其他东西，他们从来没有拒绝过或要钱。有一次，我们甚至需要疏通辛苦的工作，他们来为我们修好了。
工作人员非常乐于助人且彬彬有礼，所以如果您有任何遗漏，请不要担心问！我们建议您使用 Line 向酒店发送您的问题和需求，因为通过酒店电话，他们无法理解您的英语：如果您发短信，他们会迅速回复，并且会更清楚地告诉他们您需要什么，而您不会冒着忘记某些事情的风险。
我们感谢工作人员的出色服务：这让我们感到安全，并感受到他们的关心。
护士也是，超级有空，总是提醒我们检查体温，并对我们的问题持开放态度！
清洁度 9/10
当我们进入房间时，房间非常干净。它可能会沾满灰尘，我们认为是空调，但总体上非常干净。
他们并没有真正清洁床下，所以有时大块的灰尘会从床下掉到地板上。只需要一把扫帚，他们就会免费为您提供一把！我们带了一些湿巾，并用它们擦过所有的表面。
Covid 测试 7/10
对于那些不喜欢被擦拭鼻子的人：
第一次 Covid 测试让我很受伤，有点创伤性:) 做拭子的那位女士手不够细，而且真的很疼。这是漫长的、痛苦的和侵入性的。不过，我的女朋友有更好的体验！
我们的第二次和第三次 Covid 测试实际上很好，没有受伤，做拭子的女士们很注意我们的感受:)
简而言之，我们在 Graceland 酒店的体验真的很棒，绝对会推荐给那些希望在预算内度过隔离期但又非常舒适的人！没有隐藏费用，供应充足，食物很棒（虽然有点重复），3 次 Covid 测试，以及配备所有必需品的漂亮房间（微波炉、冰箱、漂亮的浴缸、可打开的窗户......）
非常感谢格雷斯兰酒店在我们隔离期间提供的服务，我们希望您也决定选择这个地方进行隔离！
4.5 Superior Room
正数负面的
- 选择清淡的早餐和午餐会很好，避免浪费
- 房间面对墙
- 对面酒店的空调声音很大
- 没有会讲英语的电视
- Netflix等仅在您拥有帐户后才可用
- 平板太大，无法放入微波炉
- 干净的床上用品和毛巾可能留给乘员更换
- 应提供浴室清洁设备
- 不愿提供茶，咖啡，牛奶和垃圾袋
总体而言，情况可能会更好，但同样可能更糟。最令人高兴的是，您可以拥有相互连接的房间，这些房间的价格稍高一些，但非常值得。您需要签署一份声明，说您知道如果一个人为阳性，那么所有这些人都会被送往医院。
2.1 Superior Room
正数负面的
考虑您是否要为ASQ选择酒店
正如您所提到的那样，您对4星级酒店的服务不能满意。
4.3 Superior Room
正数负面的
这是一次了不起的经历，友善的员工，但是当我们订购客房服务时，员工无法理解我们想要的东西。
那是唯一的坏事。
4.3 Honeymoon Suite
正数
负面的
- 在非常高效的系统的同时，他们仍然保留了酒店的魅力。我敢肯定，如果没有所有的ASQ措施，它会非常漂亮。工作人员非常友好和高效。准时的快速服务和非常体贴的员工。
感谢Graceland的工作人员为我们解决飞入泰国的每一个问题。来自菲律宾的泰国永远不会让我惊讶于人民的体贴，友善和高效。