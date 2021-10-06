รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 120 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ฟูรามาสีลมเปิดตัวแพ็คเกจการดูแลแบบองค์รวมใหม่ร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนทีฟสเตทกักบริเวณ (ASQ) แพ็กเกจใหม่เหล่านี้ได้รับการดูแลเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการและความกังวลของแขกด้วยบริการทางการแพทย์เฉพาะของโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนล
ฟูรามาสีลมกรุงเทพฯได้รับการรับรองมาตรฐาน Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) จากการท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไทยเพื่อเป็นการยอมรับในความมุ่งมั่นของเราในการรักษาระดับการฆ่าเชื้อและสุขอนามัยในระดับสูงสุด โรงแรมได้ใช้มาตรการป้องกันหลายประการเพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่ปลอดภัยสำหรับทุกคน
อยู่กับเราด้วยความสบายใจ
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- การทดสอบ COVID-19 โดย Real-Time RT-PCR (2 หรือ 3 ครั้ง) ต่อการเข้าพัก (จำนวนการทดสอบขึ้นอยู่กับระยะเวลาที่กักกัน)
- พยาบาลและเจ้าหน้าที่โรงพยาบาลที่ได้รับการรับรองประจำการที่โรงแรม
- ใบรับรองสำหรับการสิ้นสุดการกักกัน 12 วันเมื่อเช็คเอาต์
- บริการให้คำปรึกษาด้านการแพทย์ทางโทรศัพท์ระหว่างเวลา 08.00-20.00 น. เพื่อจัดการกับข้อกังวลเกี่ยวกับ COVID-19
- มีค่าใช้จ่ายสำหรับการขอคำปรึกษาจากโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนลเพื่อตรวจวินิจฉัยเพิ่มเติม
- การตรวจสุขภาพโดยพยาบาล
- บริการรถพยาบาลรับส่งฟรีตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงระหว่างโรงแรมและโรงพยาบาล
- ห้องพักที่สะอาดและถูกสุขอนามัยมาพร้อมเครื่องปรับอากาศอุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟโทรศัพท์ทางไกลระหว่างประเทศเตารีดและที่รองรีดเตาอบไมโครเวฟมินิบาร์พร้อมตู้เย็นห้องครัวพร้อมเครื่องครัวและมีดตู้นิรภัยและโต๊ะทำงานกว้างขวาง
- 3 มื้อต่อวันจากเมนูที่เลือก
- บริการทำความสะอาดห้องหลังการทดสอบ COVID-19 RT-PCR ครั้งที่ 1
- อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
- โทรทัศน์จอแอลอีดีขนาด 43 นิ้วพร้อมช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมและรายการต่าง ๆ ทั้งในและต่างประเทศ
- น้ำดื่มกาแฟและชาในห้องพัก
- การเดินทางจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิหรือสนามบินดอนเมืองไปยังโรงแรม
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับบริการซักรีดทั้งหมด
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 14 บทวิจารณ์
4.7 Family Room
È la seconda volta che trascorro la quarantena in questo hotel. Hotel in posizione centrale. Cibo Thai ok. Personale molto gentile. WiFi ottimo. Camera spaziosa con un bel bagno.
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Everything very good in new situation with COVID
I wish all your staff all the best,take care and good luck.I hope next time hotel is open already not like ASQ,for normal guests.
I really want to stay in your good hotel again,but with my familly that time.Goodbye!
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room was large enough for easy exercise
- Air con was good, & the room was very clean
- The meal choices worked well enough & they offered extra room service items regularly
- very basic as the sofa & coffee table were removed
- meals were a slightly small but still Ok & tasty
When stuck in room for 14 nights, then a basic room layout is fine as you cannot leave except for regular Covid tests
The price was very reasonable, the meals were all good, the staff were very polite & helpful
the few English TV channels help past the time, so over all it was good based on the quarantine circumstances
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- big room, clean, comfort, have balcony
- the meal size is not enough for me
I enjoy staying in this hotel for 15 days quarantine. Everything in my journey from reservation, airport pick up, staying in this hotel, until check out, was going smoothly as scheduled.
1.8 Deluxe Room
เชิงลบ
- Balcony locked
- The smell of food are terrible
- Foods are not cooked
- Accommodation is awful
Balcony locked
The smell of food are terrible
Foods are not cooked
Accommodation is awful
All the other hotels let the customers to go out in the second week, but here, you are locked until the end of second week
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room and view
- Large Bathroom
- Helpfull Staff
- Food ( can be better)
- WiFi
After 14 days I'm safe at home, I've made a good choice for Furama Silom; so nothing much better than just grabbing
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- room/space
- bathroom
- light in the room/aircon
- service/assistance (especially about food/external shopping)
- food choices (wished to see more!)
- some furniture removal from the room
Great space, good room, great bathroom.
Good experience, overall, nothing to complain except some issues in the management of room service/external orders and the satisfactions of a couple of not extraordinary requests - managed below the expectations.
Sad to discover about the removal of some furniture (roomed looked spacious but poorer); hygienic carpet (?) on the moquette didn't bothered me but .. was this necessary?
Good value for money.
4.7 Family Room
เชิงลบ
- sometime found problem Air condition.
the foods have menus for choosing the taste not bad (score 4/5 )
the room 40sqm. that big enough make me feel more space , bathroom really nice with huge bathtub.
staff are friendly and helpful.
4.5 Family Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Large room
- Balcony
- Desk and chair in the room
- 24 hour room service
- Can order outside food for delivery
- Very fast internet
- The bathroom has a full-sized tub
- Very professional, helpful, and friendly staff
- Some meal portions are too small
My stay at Furama Silom was very satisfactory because the things I needed the most were well provided. Fast internet, a desk and chair for working on my laptop, a large room, a balcony, and very helpful and polite staff. The 15 days went quickly for me as I was very comfortable.
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ราคาสมเหตุสมผลมาก เปรียบเทียบกับบริการที่ดีทั้งหมดที่มีให้ อาหารอร่อยมากมีหลายทางเลือก พนักงานไม่เพียงเป็นมิตรแต่ยังให้ความช่วยเหลือ ชอบทำเล ใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ และใกล้รถไฟฟ้า ฉันจองฟูราม่าตามคำแนะนำของเพื่อนชาวไทยของฉัน ก็เธอบอกฉันว่าฟูราม่าขึ้นชื่อเรื่องอาหาร! และมันก็เป็น. เมื่อคุณต้องอยู่ในห้อง 14 วัน 24/7 อาหารช่วยได้จริงๆ! ถ้าไม่เช่นนั้นการกักกันอาจเป็นฝันร้าย
- ฉันได้อ่านว่าอินเทอร์เน็ตของพวกเขาไม่ค่อยดีนัก แต่ไม่ใช่กรณีของฉัน การประชุมของฉัน การประชุมผ่านอินเทอร์เน็ตเป็นไปด้วยดี
มันค่อนข้างน่าผิดหวังเมื่อคุณต้องเลือกโรงแรม ASQ ที่ดีในกรุงเทพฯ ถ้าฉันไม่มีเพื่อนคนไทย ฉันจะไม่เลือกโรงแรมฟูรามาสีลม
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- บริการเยี่ยม
- ตัวเลือกอื่น ๆ หากคุณไม่ชอบตารางอาหาร
- เจ้าหน้าที่จะออกไปนอกเส้นทางเพื่อทำให้คุณพอใจ
- การเลือกอาหารมี จำกัด
- อุปสรรคด้านภาษาทำให้เกิดปัญหาบางอย่าง
- รู้สึกว่าห้องปลอดเชื้อมากมีเฟอร์นิเจอร์น้อยชิ้น
โรงแรม ASQ เล็ก ๆ ที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับราคาเฟอร์นิเจอร์บางชิ้นถูกถอดออกจากห้องและมีผ้าคลุมบนพรมดังนั้นห้องจึงรู้สึกปลอดเชื้อเล็กน้อยจริงๆคิดว่าคุณมีห้องน้ำที่ดีเตียงขนาดใหญ่พนักงานเป็นกันเองสุด ๆ และเต็มใจที่จะช่วยเหลือและ ก้มตัวไปข้างหลังเพื่อให้การเข้าพักของคุณเป็นไปอย่างน่าพอใจที่สุดเท่าที่จะเป็นไปได้โดยพิจารณาจากสถานการณ์
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
ฉันเลือกโรงแรมนี้สำหรับราคา มันดีพอสำหรับฉันฉันไม่มีปัญหากับการเข้าพักเลย การทดสอบ Covid ได้รับการจัดระเบียบอย่างดีและขั้นตอนการเช็คอินและเช็คเอาต์มีประสิทธิภาพมาก โดยรวมแล้วเป็นโรงแรมที่ดีสำหรับ ASQ
3.5 Executive Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟสวีท 2 ห้องมีพื้นที่กว้างขวางสำหรับ 2 ท่านและอัตรานี้ยากที่จะเอาชนะได้
- อาหารแย่มาก แต่ก็ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับเราเพราะเราวางแผนที่จะทานอาหารอยู่แล้ว
ฉันสามารถแนะนำโรงแรมได้หากคุณไม่สนใจเรื่องอาหารค่านิยมดีและพนักงานเป็นกันเองมาก
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานดีอาหารอร่อยบริการดีฉันชอบบา ธ ทูป
- ไม่มีไมโครเวฟราคาของที่ซื้อข้างนอกแพงมากอย่าจองห้องแฟมิลี่มันเก่ามากและไม่ดี แต่ห้องดีลักซ์มันสวยและใหม่มาก
คุ้มค่าเงิน 32000 บาทสำหรับห้องดีลักซ์และคุณจะได้รับ 40 mxm อาหารในปริมาณที่ดีและคุณสามารถขอขนมเพิ่มได้ฟรี