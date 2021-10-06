Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 120 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Furama Silom hat in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Bangpakok 9 International Hospital für alternative staatliche Quarantäne (ASQ) neue ganzheitliche Pflegepakete veröffentlicht. Diese neuen Pakete sind auf die Bedürfnisse und Anliegen der Gäste zugeschnitten und werden vom Bangpakok 9 International Hospital mit speziellen medizinischen Dienstleistungen ausgestattet.
Furama Silom, Bangkok, wurde von der thailändischen Tourismusbehörde mit der Zertifizierung der Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) ausgezeichnet, um unser Engagement für ein Höchstmaß an Hygiene und Hygiene zu würdigen. Das Hotel hat viele Vorsichtsmaßnahmen getroffen, um ein sicheres Umfeld für alle zu schaffen.
Bleiben Sie beruhigt bei uns.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- COVID-19-Test mittels Echtzeit-RT-PCR (2 oder 3 Mal) pro Aufenthalt (die Anzahl der Tests hängt von der Dauer des Quarantäneaufenthalts ab)
- Zertifizierte Krankenschwester und Krankenhauspersonal im Hotel stationiert
- Das Zertifikat für den Abschluss der 12-tägigen Quarantäne beim Check-out
- Telemedizinische Beratung von 08:00 bis 20:00 Uhr, um Bedenken hinsichtlich COVID-19 auszuräumen
- Für die Konsultation des Bangpakok 9 International Hospital zu zusätzlichen Diagnosen fallen Gebühren an
- Gesundheitsüberwachung durch die Krankenschwester
- Kostenloser 24-Stunden-Transfer zum Krankenwagen zwischen dem Hotel und dem Krankenhaus
- Die sauberen und sanitären Zimmer sind mit Klimaanlage, Kaffee- und Teezubehör, IDD-Telefonen, Bügeleisen und -brett, Mikrowelle, Minibar mit Kühlschrank, Speisekammer mit Küchenutensilien und Besteck, Safe und geräumigem Schreibtisch ausgestattet
- 3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag aus ausgewählten Menüs
- Raumreinigungsservice nach dem 1. COVID-19 RT-PCR-Test
- Kostenloser WLAN-Internetzugang
- 43-Zoll-LED-Fernseher mit Satellitenkanälen und einer Vielzahl lokaler und internationaler Programme
- Trinkwasser und Kaffee und Tee auf dem Zimmer
- Transport vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi oder Don Muang zum Hotel
- 20% Rabatt auf alle Wäscheservices
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 14 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Furama Silom
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.7 Family Room
È la seconda volta che trascorro la quarantena in questo hotel. Hotel in posizione centrale. Cibo Thai ok. Personale molto gentile. WiFi ottimo. Camera spaziosa con un bel bagno.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Everything very good in new situation with COVID
I wish all your staff all the best,take care and good luck.I hope next time hotel is open already not like ASQ,for normal guests.
I really want to stay in your good hotel again,but with my familly that time.Goodbye!
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Room was large enough for easy exercise
- Air con was good, & the room was very clean
- The meal choices worked well enough & they offered extra room service items regularly
- very basic as the sofa & coffee table were removed
- meals were a slightly small but still Ok & tasty
When stuck in room for 14 nights, then a basic room layout is fine as you cannot leave except for regular Covid tests
The price was very reasonable, the meals were all good, the staff were very polite & helpful
the few English TV channels help past the time, so over all it was good based on the quarantine circumstances
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- big room, clean, comfort, have balcony
- the meal size is not enough for me
I enjoy staying in this hotel for 15 days quarantine. Everything in my journey from reservation, airport pick up, staying in this hotel, until check out, was going smoothly as scheduled.
1.8 Deluxe Room
Negative
- Balcony locked
- The smell of food are terrible
- Foods are not cooked
- Accommodation is awful
Balcony locked
The smell of food are terrible
Foods are not cooked
Accommodation is awful
All the other hotels let the customers to go out in the second week, but here, you are locked until the end of second week
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Room and view
- Large Bathroom
- Helpfull Staff
- Food ( can be better)
- WiFi
After 14 days I'm safe at home, I've made a good choice for Furama Silom; so nothing much better than just grabbing
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- room/space
- bathroom
- light in the room/aircon
- service/assistance (especially about food/external shopping)
- food choices (wished to see more!)
- some furniture removal from the room
Great space, good room, great bathroom.
Good experience, overall, nothing to complain except some issues in the management of room service/external orders and the satisfactions of a couple of not extraordinary requests - managed below the expectations.
Sad to discover about the removal of some furniture (roomed looked spacious but poorer); hygienic carpet (?) on the moquette didn't bothered me but .. was this necessary?
Good value for money.
4.7 Family Room
Negative
- sometime found problem Air condition.
the foods have menus for choosing the taste not bad (score 4/5 )
the room 40sqm. that big enough make me feel more space , bathroom really nice with huge bathtub.
staff are friendly and helpful.
4.5 Family Room
Positiv
Negative
- Large room
- Balcony
- Desk and chair in the room
- 24 hour room service
- Can order outside food for delivery
- Very fast internet
- The bathroom has a full-sized tub
- Very professional, helpful, and friendly staff
- Some meal portions are too small
My stay at Furama Silom was very satisfactory because the things I needed the most were well provided. Fast internet, a desk and chair for working on my laptop, a large room, a balcony, and very helpful and polite staff. The 15 days went quickly for me as I was very comfortable.
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Der Preis ist sehr vernünftig, vergleichen Sie mit allen guten Dienstleistungen, die sie anbieten. Sehr gute Mahlzeiten mit mehreren Auswahlmöglichkeiten. Das Personal ist nicht nur freundlich, sondern auch hilfsbereit. Ich liebe die Lage, direkt im Herzen von Bangkok und in der Nähe des Skytrain. Ich habe Furama nach den Ratschlägen meines thailändischen Freundes gebucht. Nun, sie hat mir erzählt, dass Furama für Essen berühmt ist! Und es ist. Wenn Sie 14 Tage rund um die Uhr im Zimmer bleiben müssen, ist Essen wirklich hilfreich! Ist dies nicht der Fall, kann Quarantäne ein Albtraum sein.
- Ich habe gelesen, dass ihr Internet nicht wirklich gut ist, aber nicht mein Fall. Meine Konferenz, Meetings über das Internet verliefen gut.
Es ist ziemlich frustrierend, wenn man sich für ein gutes ASQ-Hotel in Bangkok entscheiden muss, wenn ich keinen thailändischen Freund hätte, würde ich mich nie für Furama Silom entscheiden.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Guter Service
- Andere Optionen, wenn Ihnen der Speiseplan nicht gefällt
- Die Mitarbeiter werden alles daran setzen, Ihnen zu gefallen
- Die Auswahl an Speisen ist begrenzt
- Sprachbarriere verursachte einige Probleme
- Das Zimmer fühlte sich sehr steril an mit sehr wenig Möbeln
Tolles kleines ASQ Hotel für den Preis, einige der Möbel wurden aus dem Zimmer entfernt und es gab eine Abdeckung auf dem Teppich, so dass sich das Zimmer ein wenig steril anfühlte Bücken Sie sich nach hinten, um Ihren Aufenthalt unter den gegebenen Umständen so angenehm wie möglich zu gestalten
4.5 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
- Essen
- Abgeschlossener Balkon
Ich habe dieses Hotel wegen seines Preises ausgewählt. Es war gut genug für mich, ich hatte überhaupt keine Probleme mit meinem Aufenthalt. Die Covid-Tests waren gut koordiniert und die Ein- und Auscheckverfahren waren sehr effizient. Insgesamt ein anständiges Hotel für ASQ
3.5 Executive Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Die Executive Suite mit 2 Zimmern bietet viel Platz für 2 Personen und der Preis ist kaum zu übertreffen
- Das Essen ist schrecklich, aber großartig für uns, da wir sowieso eine Diät geplant hatten
Ich kann das Hotel empfehlen, wenn Sie sich nicht für Essen interessieren, die Werte sind gut und das Personal sehr freundlich
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Gutes Personal, gutes Essen, guter Service, ich liebe Bath Tube
- Keine Mikrowelle, Preis von Dingen, die Sie nebenbei kaufen, sehr teuer, buchen Sie kein Familienzimmer, es ist sehr alt und nicht gut, aber Deluxe-Zimmer, es ist sehr schön und neu
Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis 32000 Bad für Deluxe und Sie erhalten 40 mxm, Essen es gute Menge und Sie können mehr Snack kostenlos anfordern
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels