合計AQホテルの部屋 120 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
フラマシーロムは、バンパコク9国際代替州検疫病院（ASQ）と提携して、新しいホリスティックケアパッケージをリリースしました。これらの新しいパッケージは、Bangpakok 9 International Hospitalが提供する専用の医療サービスを利用して、ゲストのニーズと懸念に応えるようにキュレーションされています。
バンコクのフラマシーロムは、最高レベルの消毒と衛生を維持するという私たちの取り組みが認められ、タイ国政府観光庁からアメージングタイ安全衛生管理（SHA）認証を授与されました。ホテルは、すべての人にとって安全な環境を作るために多くの予防措置を講じています。
安心してご利用ください。
- 滞在ごとのリアルタイムRT-PCR（2または3回）によるCOVID-19検査（検査の数は検疫滞在の期間によって異なります）
- ホテルに駐在する認定看護師と病院スタッフ
- チェックアウト時に12日間の検疫を完了するための証明書
- COVID-19に関する懸念に対処するための08:00から20:00までの遠隔医療コンサルティングサービス
- 追加診断に関するBangpakok9 InternationalHospitalによる相談には料金が適用されます
- 看護師による健康モニタリング
- ホテルと病院間の無料の24時間救急車サービストランスファー
- 清潔で消毒された客室には、エアコン、コーヒーと紅茶の設備、IDD電話、アイロンとアイロン台、電子レンジ、冷蔵庫付きミニバー、調理器具とカトラリー付きのパントリー、安全な保管場所、広々としたワーキングデスクが備わっています。
- 選択したメニューから1日3食
- 1回目のCOVID-19RT-PCR検査後の部屋の清掃サービス
- 無料のWi-Fiインターネットアクセス
- 衛星チャンネルとさまざまな国内および国際番組を備えた43インチLEDテレビ
- 部屋で水とコーヒーとお茶を飲む
- スワンナプーム空港またはドンムアン空港からホテルまでの交通手段
- すべてのランドリーサービスが20％割引
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 14 レビュー
フラマシーロム
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.7 Family Room
È la seconda volta che trascorro la quarantena in questo hotel. Hotel in posizione centrale. Cibo Thai ok. Personale molto gentile. WiFi ottimo. Camera spaziosa con un bel bagno.
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everything very good in new situation with COVID
I wish all your staff all the best,take care and good luck.I hope next time hotel is open already not like ASQ,for normal guests.
I really want to stay in your good hotel again,but with my familly that time.Goodbye!
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room was large enough for easy exercise
- Air con was good, & the room was very clean
- The meal choices worked well enough & they offered extra room service items regularly
- very basic as the sofa & coffee table were removed
- meals were a slightly small but still Ok & tasty
When stuck in room for 14 nights, then a basic room layout is fine as you cannot leave except for regular Covid tests
The price was very reasonable, the meals were all good, the staff were very polite & helpful
the few English TV channels help past the time, so over all it was good based on the quarantine circumstances
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- big room, clean, comfort, have balcony
- the meal size is not enough for me
I enjoy staying in this hotel for 15 days quarantine. Everything in my journey from reservation, airport pick up, staying in this hotel, until check out, was going smoothly as scheduled.
1.8 Deluxe Room
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room and view
- Large Bathroom
- Helpfull Staff
- Food ( can be better)
- WiFi
After 14 days I'm safe at home, I've made a good choice for Furama Silom; so nothing much better than just grabbing
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- room/space
- bathroom
- light in the room/aircon
- service/assistance (especially about food/external shopping)
- food choices (wished to see more!)
- some furniture removal from the room
Great space, good room, great bathroom.
Good experience, overall, nothing to complain except some issues in the management of room service/external orders and the satisfactions of a couple of not extraordinary requests - managed below the expectations.
Sad to discover about the removal of some furniture (roomed looked spacious but poorer); hygienic carpet (?) on the moquette didn't bothered me but .. was this necessary?
Good value for money.
4.7 Family Room
ネガ
- sometime found problem Air condition.
the foods have menus for choosing the taste not bad (score 4/5 )
the room 40sqm. that big enough make me feel more space , bathroom really nice with huge bathtub.
staff are friendly and helpful.
4.5 Family Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Large room
- Balcony
- Desk and chair in the room
- 24 hour room service
- Can order outside food for delivery
- Very fast internet
- The bathroom has a full-sized tub
- Very professional, helpful, and friendly staff
- Some meal portions are too small
My stay at Furama Silom was very satisfactory because the things I needed the most were well provided. Fast internet, a desk and chair for working on my laptop, a large room, a balcony, and very helpful and polite staff. The 15 days went quickly for me as I was very comfortable.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 彼らが提供するすべての良いサービスと比較して、価格は非常にリーズナブルです。複数の選択肢がある非常においしい食事。スタッフはフレンドリーであるだけでなく、親切です。バンコクの中心部にあり、スカイトレインに近いロケーションが大好きです。タイ人の友達のアドバイスに従ってフラマを予約しました。さて、フラマは食べ物で有名だと彼女は言った！そしてそうです。あなたが部屋に14日間滞在しなければならないとき、24時間年中無休の食事は本当に助けになります！そうでない場合、検疫は悪夢かもしれません。
- 私は彼らのインターネットが本当に良くないことを読みましたが、私の場合はそうではありません。私の会議、インターネットを介した会議はすべてうまくいきました。
バンコクで良いASQホテルを選ばなければならないのはとてもイライラします。タイ人の友達がいなかったら、フラマシーロムを選ぶことは決してないでしょう。
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 素晴らしいサービス
- 食事のスケジュールが気に入らない場合のその他のオプション
- スタッフはあなたを喜ばせるためにそこから出て行きます
- 食べ物の選択は限られています
- 言語の壁がいくつかの問題を引き起こした
- 部屋は非常に無菌で、家具はほとんどありませんでした
価格の素晴らしい小さなASQホテルいくつかの家具が部屋から取り外され、カーペットにカバーがあったので、部屋は少し無菌に感じました本当にあなたが素晴らしいバスルームを持っていると思っていました大きなベッドスタッフはとてもフレンドリーで喜んで助けてくれました状況を考慮して可能な限り快適な滞在をするために後ろ向きに曲がってください
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
私はその価格のためにこのホテルを選びました。それは私にとって十分でした、私は私の滞在に全く問題がありませんでした。 Covidテストはうまく調整されており、チェックインとチェックアウトの手順は非常に効率的でした。 ASQのために滞在する全体的にまともなホテル
3.5 Executive Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 2部屋のエグゼクティブスイートは2人用の十分なスペースを提供し、料金は打ち負かされません
- 食べ物はひどいですが、とにかくダイエットを計画していたので私たちにとっては素晴らしいです
あなたが食べ物を気にしないなら、私はホテルをお勧めすることができます、価値は良いですそしてスタッフはとてもフレンドリーです
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 良いスタッフ、おいしい料理、良いサービス、私はバスチューブが大好きです
- 電子レンジはありません、あなたが買うものの価格は非常に高価です、それは非常に古くて良くないファミリールームを予約しないでください、しかしデラックスルームはそれはとても素敵で新しいです
お金の価値デラックスのための32000バスとあなたは40mxmを手に入れます、それを十分な量で食べてください、そしてあなたは無料でより多くの軽食を要求することができます