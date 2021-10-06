총 AQ 호텔 객실 120 침실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Furama Silom은 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital for Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ)과 제휴하여 새로운 전체적 치료 패키지를 출시했습니다. 이 새로운 패키지는 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital에서 제공하는 전담 의료 서비스를 통해 고객의 요구와 우려를 충족하도록 큐레이팅되었습니다.
푸라 마 실롬, 방콕은 최고 수준의 위생 및 위생 유지에 대한 우리의 노력을 인정 받아 태국 관광청으로부터 Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) 인증을 받았습니다. 호텔은 모두에게 안전한 환경을 만들기 위해 많은 예방 조치를 취했습니다.
마음의 평화로 우리와 함께하십시오.
어메니티 / 특징
- 실시간 RT-PCR에 의한 COVID-19 검사 (2 회 또는 3 회) (검역 체류 기간에 따라 검사 횟수가 다름)
- 호텔에 상주하는 공인 간호사 및 병원 직원
- 체크 아웃시 12 일 검역 완료 증명서
- COVID-19에 대한 우려를 해결하기 위해 08 : 00 ~ 20 : 00에 원격 진료 컨설팅 서비스
- 방파 곡 9 국제 병원의 추가 진단 상담시 요금이 부과됩니다.
- 간호사의 건강 모니터링
- 호텔과 병원 간 무료 24 시간 구급차 서비스 이동
- 깨끗하고 위생적인 객실에는 에어컨, 커피 / 차 메이커, IDD 전화, 다리미 및 다리미판, 전자 레인지, 냉장고가 딸린 미니 바, 주방 용품과 수저가있는 식료품 저장실, 금고, 넓은 업무용 책상이 갖추어져 있습니다.
- 선택한 메뉴에서 하루 3 식
- COVID-19 1 차 RT-PCR 테스트 후 객실 청소 서비스
- 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속
- 위성 채널과 다양한 지역 및 국제 프로그램이있는 43 인치 LED TV
- 객실 내 식수 및 커피 및 차
- 수완 나품 또는 돈 므앙 공항에서 호텔까지 교통편
- 모든 세탁 서비스 20 % 할인
4.7 Family Room
È la seconda volta che trascorro la quarantena in questo hotel. Hotel in posizione centrale. Cibo Thai ok. Personale molto gentile. WiFi ottimo. Camera spaziosa con un bel bagno.
4.5 Deluxe Room
- Everything very good in new situation with COVID
I wish all your staff all the best,take care and good luck.I hope next time hotel is open already not like ASQ,for normal guests.
I really want to stay in your good hotel again,but with my familly that time.Goodbye!
4.8 Deluxe Room
- Room was large enough for easy exercise
- Air con was good, & the room was very clean
- The meal choices worked well enough & they offered extra room service items regularly
- very basic as the sofa & coffee table were removed
- meals were a slightly small but still Ok & tasty
When stuck in room for 14 nights, then a basic room layout is fine as you cannot leave except for regular Covid tests
The price was very reasonable, the meals were all good, the staff were very polite & helpful
the few English TV channels help past the time, so over all it was good based on the quarantine circumstances
4.5 Deluxe Room
- big room, clean, comfort, have balcony
- the meal size is not enough for me
I enjoy staying in this hotel for 15 days quarantine. Everything in my journey from reservation, airport pick up, staying in this hotel, until check out, was going smoothly as scheduled.
1.8 Deluxe Room
- Balcony locked
- The smell of food are terrible
- Foods are not cooked
- Accommodation is awful
Balcony locked
The smell of food are terrible
Foods are not cooked
Accommodation is awful
All the other hotels let the customers to go out in the second week, but here, you are locked until the end of second week
4.2 Deluxe Room
- Room and view
- Large Bathroom
- Helpfull Staff
- Food ( can be better)
- WiFi
After 14 days I'm safe at home, I've made a good choice for Furama Silom; so nothing much better than just grabbing
4.2 Deluxe Room
- room/space
- bathroom
- light in the room/aircon
- service/assistance (especially about food/external shopping)
- food choices (wished to see more!)
- some furniture removal from the room
Great space, good room, great bathroom.
Good experience, overall, nothing to complain except some issues in the management of room service/external orders and the satisfactions of a couple of not extraordinary requests - managed below the expectations.
Sad to discover about the removal of some furniture (roomed looked spacious but poorer); hygienic carpet (?) on the moquette didn't bothered me but .. was this necessary?
Good value for money.
4.7 Family Room
- sometime found problem Air condition.
the foods have menus for choosing the taste not bad (score 4/5 )
the room 40sqm. that big enough make me feel more space , bathroom really nice with huge bathtub.
staff are friendly and helpful.
4.5 Family Room
- Large room
- Balcony
- Desk and chair in the room
- 24 hour room service
- Can order outside food for delivery
- Very fast internet
- The bathroom has a full-sized tub
- Very professional, helpful, and friendly staff
- Some meal portions are too small
My stay at Furama Silom was very satisfactory because the things I needed the most were well provided. Fast internet, a desk and chair for working on my laptop, a large room, a balcony, and very helpful and polite staff. The 15 days went quickly for me as I was very comfortable.
5.0 Superior Room
- 가격은 매우 합리적이며 그들이 제공하는 모든 좋은 서비스와 비교할 수 있습니다. 여러 선택이있는 아주 좋은 식사. 직원들은 친절할 뿐만 아니라 도움이 됩니다. 방콕 중심부에 있고 스카이트레인과 가까운 위치가 마음에 듭니다. 나는 태국 친구의 조언에 따라 Furama를 예약했습니다. 글쎄, 그녀는 Furama가 음식으로 유명하다고 나에게 말했다! 그리고 그건. 14일 24시간 방에 있어야 할 때 음식이 정말 도움이 됩니다! 그렇지 않은 경우 검역은 악몽이 될 수 있습니다.
- 나는 그들의 인터넷이 정말 좋지는 않지만 내 경우는 아니라는 것을 읽었습니다. 내 회의, 인터넷을 통한 회의 모두 잘 진행되었습니다.
방콕에서 좋은 ASQ 호텔을 선택해야 할 때 매우 실망 스럽습니다. 태국 친구가 없으면 Furama Silom을 선택하지 않을 것입니다.
3.8 Deluxe Room
- 훌륭한 서비스
- 음식 일정이 마음에 들지 않으면 다른 옵션
- 직원이 당신을 기쁘게 해드릴 것입니다.
- 음식 선택이 제한됩니다
- 언어 장벽으로 인해 문제가 발생했습니다.
- 방은 가구가 거의 없어서 매우 무균하다고 느꼈습니다.
가격 대비 훌륭한 작은 ASQ 호텔 일부 가구가 방에서 제거되었고 카펫에 덮개가 있었기 때문에 방이 약간 무균하다고 느꼈습니다. 큰 욕실이 큰 침대가 있다고 생각했습니다. 직원들은 매우 친절하고 기꺼이 도와주었습니다. 상황을 고려하여 가능한 한 즐겁게 머물 수 있도록 뒤로 구부립니다.
4.5 Deluxe Room
가격 때문에이 호텔을 선택했습니다. 그것은 나에게 충분했고, 머무는 데 전혀 문제가 없었습니다. Covid 테스트는 잘 조정되었으며 체크인 및 체크 아웃 절차는 매우 효율적이었습니다. 전반적으로 ASQ를 위해 머물기에 괜찮은 호텔
3.5 Executive Suite
- 2 개의 객실이있는 이그제큐티브 스위트는 2 인을위한 넉넉한 공간을 제공하며 요금이 저렴합니다.
- 음식은 끔찍하지만 어쨌든 다이어트를 계획했기 때문에 우리에게 좋습니다
음식에 신경 쓰지 않는다면 호텔을 추천 할 수 있으며, 가치는 좋고 직원은 매우 친절합니다.
4.2 Deluxe Room
- 좋은 직원, 좋은 음식, 좋은 서비스, 나는 목욕 튜브를 좋아합니다.
- 전자 레인지 없음, 매우 비싸게 사는 물건의 가격, 패밀리 룸을 예약하지 마십시오. 매우 오래되고 좋지 않지만 디럭스 룸은 매우 좋고 새롭습니다.
가격 대비 가치 32000 욕실 디럭스는 40mxm, 음식은 좋은 양이며 더 많은 간식을 무료로 요청할 수 있습니다.