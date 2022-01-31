AQ酒店客房总数 70 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政套房 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
柑橘套房酒店（官方ASQ酒店– ASQ套餐）位于素坤逸路6号，距娜娜“空中列车”站仅数分钟路程，位于曼谷最繁华的餐饮和娱乐区之一的中心。大部分客房配有特大号特大号床和两张大号床的双床间。此外，我们提供许多相互连接的房间，使Citrus Suites非常适合朋友和家人度假！
便利设施/功能
- Covid-19 RT-PCR的鼻拭子测试（两次）
- 24小时注册值班护士
- 通过救护车运送到医院（需要24小时服务）
- 从机场（素万那普或廊曼）接机的一种方法
- 全膳，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐（选择正宗的泰国或西餐）
- 免费无线上网和带有2个USB端口的43英寸电视
- 冰箱，微波炉和餐具套装（仅适用于套房）
- 家庭房和套房的每日水果篮
- 室外休闲区（第一个阴性结果之后）
- 24小时客户服务
- 点菜菜单和洗衣服务享受20％的折扣
4.7 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
正数
负面的
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
正数
负面的
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
正数
负面的
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
正数
负面的
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
正数
负面的
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
负面的
- After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
5.0 Premier Suite
正数
负面的
- Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
4.7 Deluxe Studio
正数
负面的
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
正数
负面的
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
正数
负面的
- 早上好喝的咖啡
- 宽敞的房间
- 阳台
- 很棒的城市景观
- 服务很到位
- 美味的食物 - 喜欢羊角面包、凯撒沙拉和大部分
在空间和质量方面，您找不到比这更好的 ASQ 交易了。房间令人难以置信——美丽的城市景观、浴缸、阳台、舒适的沙发、大厨房、热水淋浴、房间内的洗衣机/烘干机。床也非常舒适。客厅和卧室都有智能电视。工作人员好心地允许我们使用他们的 Firestick，这样我们就可以获得 Netflix。
Nespresso 咖啡机很棒，早上还有新鲜的咖啡。
工作人员非常友好和乐于助人。
我还能说什么？在 Citrus 6 预订！
3.9 Deluxe Studio
正数 负面的
我绝对应该向我认识的所有人推荐这家酒店。套房非常干净漂亮。
除了一些轻微的出轨之外，这是隔离的地方，以使其更具支持性。
4.2 Deluxe Studio
正数
负面的
- 当我离开航站楼时，机场接机正在等待，不到 30 分钟我就到了酒店
- 办理入住手续快捷高效，我很快就到了房间，这样我就可以放松了。
- 房间很干净，我要的运动器材已经准备好了。
- 房间里有大量的肥皂、洗发水和护发素
- Citrus Suites 允许使用 3 个不同的设备连接 wi-fi（其他酒店一次只允许我连接 2 个）
- 合作医院很专业，但还是很有礼貌，帮我设置了自动连接
- Line 和 WhatsApp 通讯被及时回复，通常带有很好的信息
- 饭菜准时送达，酒店还提供了提醒
- 电视频道还有很多不足之处（幸运的是我播放了大部分娱乐节目）
- 食物选择没有我想要的那么多样化（辛辣的食物并不总是标记）
我大部分时间都在隔离工作中度过，所以我对 Wi-Fi 很满意。设施很好，基本上符合我的预期，尽管在小吃和饮料方面有更多种类可能会很好（除了充足的水）。房间干净舒适，有硬枕和软枕，令人惊喜。工作人员乐于助人，彬彬有礼，很乐意满足任何合理的要求。我希望得到更好传达的一件事是，我的隔离在我入住前一天结束了——但我不允许在不退房的情况下离开我的房间。由于我在其他地方没有一天的房间，所以我最终又被隔离了一天。我会说，除非你喜欢一直独处，否则隔离可能最好与其他人一起体验。视频和音频通话还可以，但我从未真正与人有过任何直接的接触。总而言之，这次住宿几乎完全符合我的预期。在解除隔离要求之前，我可能不会回到泰国——但这不是酒店的错。
4.8 Executive Suite
正数
- 舒适的床
- 很棒的浴缸
- 漂亮的阳台
- 好食物
- 提供健身车
- 友好和乐于助人的员工
- 满足我的需求
如果您必须进行隔离，这是一个进行隔离的好地方。我有一个套房，非常宽敞，有一个阳台（我强烈推荐这个！）还有一辆健身车。酒店的工作人员非常愉快和乐于助人，可以满足我的每一个需求——例如。额外的盘子、杯子和适当的餐具、瑜伽垫、瑜伽球、覆盖沙发的床单等。如果您想订购 Grab 食品或杂货，这也是一个方便的位置，而且我还从 Lazada 收到了一些快递 - 包括一个小扬声器，这改善了无止境的氛围！
4.8 Deluxe Studio
正数 负面的
我们有一个舒适的住宿，工作人员很棒。套房设备齐全。好的泰国菜:)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
正数
负面的
- 工作人员高效，整洁的房间，按需补充用品，舒适的床，漂亮的热水淋浴
- 家具已经过时，泳池面积很小，因此当您有时间去户外时没有足够的空间行走。
- 周围没有建筑物，周围没有很好的视野。食物菜单没有那么吸引人，很少有选择，每周都有相同的菜单。
总体经验是好的，对服务感到满意。友好的工作人员，乐于助人，医务人员也很好。
4.5 Executive Suite
在检疫区停留15天似乎很困难，但是在柑桔套房中停留确实很容易😊