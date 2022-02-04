AQ酒店客房总数 125 卧室
伙伴医院 Samitivej Hospital
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
优越的 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华带阳台 38m²
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
小型套房-带阳台 48m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Idle Residence酒店设有餐厅，室外游泳池，还设有花园和露台。住宿设有24小时前台服务，机场接送，客房服务和免费WiFi。
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya距离酒店有19.3英里，而暖武里府距离暖武里府有27.3英里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场，距离The Idle Residence酒店18英里。
-客房描述-
高级房 ：
28平方米客房提供一张舒适的特大床，办公桌，平面电视，空调，冰箱，保险箱和吹风机。
这间带免费无线网络连接的高级客房将舒适和时尚与日出或日落美景完美融合。浴室配有清新的花洒淋浴，并提供浴室设施。
豪华间-带阳台：
舒适的38平方米设有客厅，小厨房，办公桌，平面电视，空调，冰箱，保险箱和吹风机的客房。
每间客房均配有大窗户沙发，提供理想舒适的生活必需品。免费的Wi-Fi可使您与单独的办公桌保持联系。浴室配有清新的花洒淋浴，并提供浴室设施。
小型套房-带阳台
宽敞的48平方米客房设有独立的卧室和客厅，小厨房，办公区，平面电视，空调，冰箱，保险箱和吹风机。
宽敞的现代风格普通套房，拥有自然采光。宽敞的起居区配有沙发，免费无线网络连接，并享有日出或日落美景。浴室配有清新的花洒淋浴，并提供浴室设施。
便利设施/功能
- **以下功能适用于ASQ停留**
- "Alternative Quarantine Package"
- Turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat North of Bangkok city. In partnership with Samitivej Hospital, The Idle Hotel & Residence offers the Test &Go Day1st, Day5th, 8,11, and 15 nights certified stay experience with spacious rooms with balconies, thoroughly sanitized airport transfer, COVID tests, 3x meal plans, health screening, and more.
- Package 1-night quarantine for 1st day of stay ( Day5 )
- Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)
- 1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 1-night quarantine for 5th day of stay ( Day5 )
- 1 time for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 5 Nights 6 Days quarantine (Day 1 - 5)
- 2 times for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal per day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 Nights package
- **Vaccinated (2 doses) 15 days or more prior to arrival to Thailand with vaccine certificate**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning after the negative test (1 time)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
- 11 Nights package
- **Travelers that have not completed full vaccine dosage, or travel with children that are not vaccinated**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Free car transfer to post ASQ destination (up to 70 km. from the hotel)
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 11 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning service on Day 4 and Day 7 (2 times)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
4.8 Junior suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Room was spacious, needed for an 8 day stay.
- None, as a quarantine hotel I would recommend it!
The staff were really helpful, even catered off-menu to our meal choices. The arranged transport was particularly helpful.
3.0 Superior
正数 负面的
More time to ekserceiting pr. Day and more europ food and give more information to gest. Very good room.
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Nice room for the price we paid.
- Attentive service.
- Free coffee downstairs.
Two of us stayed here and since we both were working we needed separate spaced to take our calls. The bedroom and living space both had desks where we could work from. Overall I would recommend if 2 people are staying together.
0.5 Superior
正数 负面的
Really bad policy that I cannot cancel. I was not allowed to fly because of a positive PCR test. Then the Thai government stopped the 24hr quarantine scheme and the hotel refused to refund me.
4.1 Superior
正数
负面的
- Nice and good service
- A lot of food
- Taxi got lost and drove backwards on a one way street to find the hote
- Hotel is Pretty old. You can see this by the old furniture and not so updated bathroom cleanness
Good service
Were able to leave the night we arrive after the pcr test was negative
There was good and enough food
3.8 Deluxe with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Efficient Electronic communication before during and after arrival
- It's a huge added cost in time and money to visit Thailand
I would not have gone through all the added admin and stress if it was for just a holiday but we needed to see my wife's family so it was necessary, please let all be vaxed and those that don't shouldn't be allowed into Thailand to mix or take up hospital space when they get sick.
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
正数
- Personal is kind and care about customers
Our quarantine was very good.
You have choice for food .
Bed very confortable and personal very kind
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
正数 负面的
- keine ausser dass man nicht in den pool durfte. Diese Massnahme verstehe ich einfach nicht.
Alles war bestens. Die 10 Tage gingen vorbei wie im Flug. Ich kann dieses Hotel nur weiterempfehlen aber nur mit Suite, die sind gross genug.
4.2 Junior suite with Balcony
正数
- Very friendly and helpful staff
- Clean comfortable room with big balcony
- Big space for walking relaxing after first negative test
- Wifi is very fast and stable
I’m happy to choose this hotel for quarantine
The room are clean , large and comfortable
Everything is perfect 👍🏻
Highly recommended for the idle residence 👍🏻
2.7 Deluxe with Balcony
正数 负面的
- Paid an additional $1000 baht to ride to city
Website is miss leading…. Transfer after lockdown it says is free. Yet I was charged an additional fee of 1000 baht
3.8 Junior suite with Balcony
正数 负面的
Thank You, keep up the good service to your customers, The Junior Suite was very comfortable and spacious, enjoyed having the balcony to get fresh air and see a bit of the area from my room
4.3 Junior suite with Balcony
正数 负面的
Could stay here again. But would prefer better view..and not balcony towards the north. .WiFi very good.
4.5 Junior suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Efficient pick up at airport
- Check in smooth and straight forward
- Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children
- Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies
- Varied food with kids menu
- 7\11 shopping good and quick
- Covid tests ok
- Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults
- Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates
- Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results
As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines
My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test
4.3 Deluxe with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Ausführung der PCR-Tests war gut weder meine Frau noch ich verspüren schmerzen.Sehr hilfsbereites Personal.Hotel liegt ausserhalb vom Stadtkern. wir wurden nach der ASQ sogar nach Hause gefahren obwohl ich es am Anfang gar nicht mit dazu gebucht hatte.
- Mussten beim check in eine Kaution von 5000 THB hinterlegen die wir beim check out aber problemlos wieder zurück erhalten haben.
Ich kann das Idle Resistance nur jedem empfehlen. Wir würden unser ASQ wieder im Idle Resisdance machen
3.9 Junior suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- 个人非常乐于助人和善良，在这个可怕的隔离时间里尽了他们所能做的一切。他们工作得很好。我为他们感到难过，他们中的一些人不得不在里面呆几个月并工作，没有休息日。
- 食物选择不多。早餐没什么好选择的，儿童菜单每周和每天都一样。洗衣服太贵了，最好以某种方式单独洗你的布，没有什么可以挂衣服的地方。 2个covid测试来自3个可怕的地方……鼻子和半张脸整天都在疼。
- 他们不允许清洁。行。但它是尘土飞扬的。我对灰尘过敏。所以不得不自己先以某种方式清洗。
我对另一家隔离酒店没有其他看法..所以很难写它是好是坏。隔离线这个，昂贵的，只呆在房间里，反正很可怕。尤其是和孩子在一起。就像监狱。我现在知道囚犯的感受了，以后就很难出去了。如果时间更长，maby 就不会再出去了。
4.3 Superior
正数 负面的
窗户可以打开，空气质量很好。它在城外的一个安静的区域。
我们选择了预算，这是我们能找到的最优惠的价格。我们和我们的 3 个小孩住在这里，非常宽敞。我们预订了 2 间带小厨房/客厅的房间。卧室门可以关闭，这有助于孩子们。
两间卧室之一设有电视，起居区设有电视。
我很乐意在抵达时免费获得带阳台的房间，但这不是一种选择。
整体体验不错。
隔离并不容易，尤其是对于小孩子。我希望政府官员允许酒店让人们出去，即使它每隔一小时给每个家庭娱乐时间。
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
正数
负面的
- 食物很棒
- 服务及时和理解
- 房间很干净，中途换了新毛巾
- 房间足够两个人住
- 温度每天检查两次
- 漂亮的开窗
- 舒适的特大床
- 未婚夫妇可以在一起，没有任何问题
- 机场接送和 7/11 订单顺利而轻松。一切都井井有条
- wifi 可能不完整，但总的来说足够了
- 无法在大电视上观看 Netflix
如果您在曼谷附近需要一个舒适、安静和干净的地方，我会推荐闲置的。一切都井井有条，在这里运行。工作人员非常乐于助人和友好，而且房间本身对于价格来说足够宽敞。食物非常丰盛，您可以从 7/11 开始订购额外的饮料等。
5.0 Deluxe with Balcony
我和我的朋友刚刚在 The Idle Residence asq 完成了 2 周的隔离，并获得了非常好的体验。在抵达泰国之前，我们很紧张，很害怕被困在一个房间里 14 天，但我们很高兴我们选择了这家酒店。
住在一个大而现代的豪华房间里，有一个宽敞的阳台，我们可以把小桌子和椅子放在上面，我们可以看到漂亮的游泳池景色。我们还可以在早上晒太阳。床很大，有沙发和大电视，房间有可控制的空调。他们为我们提供了一个 Netflix 帐户，而且 wifi 一直运行良好。
工作人员非常友好和细心，他们立即为我们提供了我们需要的任何东西，还交付了 7-11 订单。
食物很棒，早餐、午餐和晚餐每天都有不同的菜单选择。
还提供客房服务，提供不同的泰式和西式选择。
我们有一个大冰箱来冷藏我们的饮料，一个微波炉可以重新加热我们的饭菜，还有一个水壶，抵达时提供免费茶水和咖啡。
他们在机场前接我们，并在我们顺利办理登机手续时将我们的行李放在我们的房间里。他们还包括您入住后到 70 公里范围内的任何地方的免费接送服务。
整个体验非常愉快，不能推荐它来让您享受美好而顺畅的 asq 住宿。
:)
3.6 Superior
正数 负面的
- 套餐中包含 ASQ 食品，在其他酒店允许您在检测为阴性后允许您这样做的情况下，整个时间都不允许走出去，以及来自酒店工作人员的同行压力，要求通过订购昂贵的外卖食品来增加您的账单菜单。
酒店、房间和工作人员都非常好。房间很舒服。我们预订了一间带阳台的小型套房（这是一间带独立休息区和小厨房的卧室，价格为 80,000 泰铢（超级贵），但最后一分钟酒店给我们发电子邮件说他们没有任何阳台房，所以他们告诉我们他们仍然会花 75,000 泰铢把我们安排在没有阳台的小型套房里。酒店包括在隔离后送我们到 Airbnb 的班车，并在送我们之前帮我们买杂货店。隔离包中包含的食物没有盐。它有其他香料，但没有盐。我们被告知，如果我们想要盐，我们必须从他们的外卖菜单中订购食物，但 ASQ 套餐已经贵得离谱，以至于我们负担不起。我们也从未被允许出去走走，整个15天都被锁在室内。因为我们的航班第一天下午6点后到达，我们自动被迫多呆一晚隔离。我永远不会重做这种经历。这相当于付了钱克洛3,000 美元，入狱 2 周，脸上不晒太阳。我建议游客把钱花在不强迫人们接受这种价格过高的隔离的地方。
4.5 Superior
工作人员非常乐于助人。我忘了带一个适配器，他们在我整个住宿期间都把它交给了我。房间很干净。最重要的是我很满意。