Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 143 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 van Compass Hospitality Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 van Compass Hospitality zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive suite 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Citrus Suites (OFFICIEEL ASQ HOTEL - ASQ PAKKETTEN) bevindt zich op Sukhumvit Soi 6, op enkele minuten van het Nana ‘Skytrain’ station en in het hart van een van de meest levendige eet- en uitgaansgebieden van Bangkok. De meeste kamers zijn uitgerust met extra grote kingsize bedden en tweepersoonskamers met twee queensize bedden. Daarnaast bieden we een aantal onderling verbonden kamers, waardoor Citrus Suites ideaal is voor vrienden en familie-uitjes!
Voorzieningen / functies
- Neusuitstrijkje-test voor Covid-19 RT-PCR (tweemaal)
- 24 uur per dag geregistreerde verpleegster
- Vervoer per ambulance naar het ziekenhuis (er is vraag naar 24-uurs service)
- Enkele reis vanaf het vliegveld (Suvarnabhumi of Don Mueang)
- Volpension inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner (selectie authentieke Thaise of westerse gerechten)
- Gratis wifi-internet en 43-inch tv met 2 USB-poorten
- Koelkast, magnetron en bestekset (alleen voor de suite)
- Dagelijks fruitmand voor familiekamer en suite
- Ontspanningsruimte buiten (na eerste negatief resultaat)
- 24 uur klantenservice
- 20% korting op het à-la-cartemenu en wasservice
Score
4.5/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 18 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 van Compass Hospitality
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.7 Executive Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
Minpunten
After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
5.0 Premier Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
4.7 Deluxe Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Geweldige koffie in de ochtend
- Ruime kamer
- Balkon
- Geweldig uitzicht op de stad
- Service was op punt?
- Heerlijk eten - hield van de croissants, Caesarsalade en grote porties?
- Eerlijk gezegd niet veel. Een paar keer viel de wifi weg tijdens videogesprekken
U zult geen betere ASQ-deal vinden met betrekking tot ruimte en kwaliteit voor het geld. De kamer was ongelooflijk - prachtig uitzicht op de stad, bad, balkon, comfortabele bank, grote keuken, zeer warme douche, wasmachine/droger in de kamer. Het bed was ook zeer comfortabel. Smart-tv's in zowel woonkamer als slaapkamer. Het personeel stond ons vriendelijk toe hun Firestick te gebruiken, zodat we Netflix konden krijgen.
Nespresso-apparaat was fantastisch, samen met verse koffie in de ochtend.
Personeel was uiterst vriendelijk en meegaand.
Wat kan ik nog meer zeggen? Boek bij Citrus 6!
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Zeer goede service, mensen erg vriendelijk en behulpzaam.
- Eten is altijd KOUD, een magnetron moet heerlijk zijn.
Ik zou het hotel absoluut aanbevelen aan alle mensen die ik ken. De suite is erg schoon en mooi.
Behalve een paar kleine ontsporingen, is dit de plek om te verblijven voor een quarantaine, om het draaglijker te maken.
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Het ophalen van de luchthaven wachtte toen ik de terminal verliet en ik was in minder dan 30 minuten bij het hotel
- Het inchecken ging snel en efficiënt, en ik was snel in mijn kamer, zodat ik kon ontspannen.
- De kamer was schoon en de fitnessapparatuur waar ik om had gevraagd stond klaar voor mij.
- De kamer had een overvloedige voorraad zeep, shampoo en conditioner?
- Citrus Suites staan 3 verschillende apparaten op de wifi toe (andere hotels hebben me er maar 2 tegelijk laten verbinden)
- Het partnerziekenhuis was professioneel, maar toch hoffelijk en hielp me om de automatische verbindingen op te zetten
- Lijn- en WhatsApp-communicatie werden snel teruggestuurd, meestal met uitstekende informatie
- Maaltijden werden op tijd bezorgd en het hotel gaf zelfs herinneringen
- De televisiezenders lieten veel te wensen over (gelukkig heb ik het grootste deel van mijn entertainment gestreamd)
- De voedselselecties waren niet zo gevarieerd als ik had gewild (en pittige maaltijden waren niet altijd punten)
Ik bracht het grootste deel van mijn tijd in quarantaine door met werken, dus ik was blij met de wifi. De voorzieningen waren prima, eigenlijk wat ik had verwacht, hoewel het misschien leuk was geweest om wat meer variatie te hebben op het gebied van hapjes en drankjes (naast het overvloedige water). De kamer was schoon en comfortabel, met zowel een hard als zacht kussen, wat een aangename verrassing was. Het personeel was behulpzaam en beleefd en beantwoordde graag elk redelijk verzoek. Het enige dat ik graag beter had gecommuniceerd, was het feit dat mijn quarantaine een dag voor mijn verblijf eindigde - maar ik mocht mijn kamer niet verlaten zonder uit te checken. Aangezien ik een dag geen kamer elders had, eindigde ik met een extra dag quarantaine. Ik zal zeggen dat, tenzij je het leuk vindt om de hele tijd alleen te zijn, quarantaine waarschijnlijk het beste met iemand anders kan worden ervaren. Bellen met video en audio was oké, maar ik had nooit echt direct menselijk contact. Al met al was het verblijf vrijwel precies wat ik had verwacht. Ik kom waarschijnlijk niet terug naar Thailand voordat de quarantaine-eis is opgeheven - maar dat was niet de schuld van het hotel.
4.8 Executive Suite
Pluspunten
- Comfortabel bed
- Geweldig bad
- Fijn balkon
- Goed eten
- Hometrainer aanwezig
- Vriendelijk en behulpzaam personeel
- Aan mijn behoeften tegemoetkomen
Als je quarantaine moet doen, is dit een geweldige plek om het te doen. Ik had een suite, die erg ruim was met een balkon (ik raad dit ten zeerste aan!) en ook een hometrainer. Het personeel in het hotel was zeer aangenaam en behulpzaam, tegemoet aan al mijn behoeften - bijv. Extra borden, kopjes en goed bestek, yogamat, yogabal, lakens om de bank te bedekken enzovoort. Het is ook een handige locatie als je Grab-eten of boodschappen wilt bestellen, en ik had ook een paar leveringen uit Lazada, waaronder een kleine luidspreker, wat de sfeer enorm verbeterde!
4.8 Deluxe Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Echt behulpzaam personeel en fatsoenlijk eten!
We hadden een comfortabel verblijf en het personeel was prima. De suites zijn mooi ingericht. Goed Thais eten :)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Het personeel is efficiënt, schone kamers, benodigdheden worden op verzoek bijgevuld, comfortabele bedden, lekkere douche met warm water
- Het meubilair is verouderd, het zwembad is klein, daarom niet genoeg ruimte om te lopen als je de tijd hebt om naar buiten te gaan.
- Geen goed zicht buiten omdat het omringd is door gebouwen. Het voedselmenu is niet zo aantrekkelijk, heel weinig opties, elke week hetzelfde menu.
De algehele ervaring is goed, blij met de service. Vriendelijk personeel, behulpzaam, medisch personeel was ook goed.
4.5 Executive Suite
15 dagen in quarantaine blijven lijkt moeilijk, maar een verblijf in citrussuites maakt het echt gemakkelijker😊
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
