Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 70 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite exécutive 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Le Citrus Suites (OFFICIEL ASQ HOTEL - ASQ PACKAGES) est situé sur Sukhumvit Soi 6, à quelques minutes de la station Nana «Skytrain» et au cœur de l’une des zones de restauration et de divertissement les plus animées de Bangkok. La plupart des chambres sont équipées de très grands lits king-size et de chambres lits jumeaux avec deux lits queen-size. De plus, nous proposons un certain nombre de chambres communicantes, faisant des Citrus Suites le lieu idéal pour les escapades entre amis et en famille!
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test sur écouvillon nasal pour Covid-19 RT-PCR (deux fois)
- Infirmière autorisée 24 heures sur 24
- Transport en ambulance à l'hôpital (service 24 heures sur 24 en demande)
- Prise en charge aller simple depuis l'aéroport (Suvarnabhumi ou Don Mueang)
- Repas en pension complète comprenant le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner (sélection de plats thaïlandais ou occidentaux authentiques)
- Internet Wi-Fi gratuit et télévision de 43 pouces avec 2 ports USB
- Ensemble réfrigérateur, micro-ondes et couverts (pour la suite uniquement)
- Corbeille de fruits quotidienne pour la chambre familiale et la suite
- Espace détente extérieur (après le premier résultat négatif)
- Service client 24h / 24
- 20% de réduction sur le menu à la carte et le service de blanchisserie
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 18 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 par Compass Hospitality
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 par Compass HospitalityVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.7 Executive Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
Négatifs
5.0 Premier Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
4.7 Deluxe Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Super café le matin
- Chambre spacieuse
- Balcon
- Superbes vues sur la ville
- Le service était au rendez-vous
- Nourriture délicieuse - j'ai adoré les croissants, la salade César et les grandes portions
- Honnêtement, pas grand chose. Quelques fois le Wi-Fi a chuté pendant les appels vidéo
Vous ne trouverez pas de meilleure offre ASQ en termes d'espace et de qualité-prix. La chambre était incroyable - belle vue sur la ville, baignoire, balcon, canapé confortable, grande cuisine, douche très chaude, laveuse/sécheuse dans la chambre. Le lit était également extrêmement confortable. Téléviseurs intelligents dans le salon et la chambre. Le personnel nous a gentiment permis d'utiliser leur Firestick afin que nous puissions obtenir Netflix.
La machine Nespresso était fantastique, avec du café frais le matin.
Le personnel était extrêmement sympathique et arrangeant.
Que puis-je dire de plus? Réservez chez Citrus 6 !
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- Très bon service, les gens sont très sympathiques et serviables.
- Nourriture toujours FROIDE, un micro-onde devrait être merveilleux.
Je devrais absolument recommander l'hôtel à toutes les personnes que je connais. La suite est très propre et belle.
À part quelques dérapages mineurs, c'est l'endroit où séjourner pour une quarantaine, pour la rendre plus supportable.
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- La prise en charge à l'aéroport m'attendait à la sortie du terminal et j'étais à l'hôtel en moins de 30 minutes
- L'enregistrement a été rapide et efficace, et je suis monté rapidement dans ma chambre pour pouvoir me détendre.
- La chambre était propre et l'équipement d'exercice que j'avais demandé était prêt pour moi.
- La chambre avait un approvisionnement abondant en savon, shampoing et revitalisant
- Les suites Citrus ont autorisé 3 appareils différents sur le wi-fi (d'autres hôtels ne m'ont permis de connecter que 2 à la fois)
- L'hôpital partenaire était professionnel, mais toujours courtois et m'a aidé à mettre en place les connexions automatiques
- Les communications en ligne et WhatsApp ont été rapidement renvoyées, généralement avec d'excellentes informations
- Les repas ont été livrés à temps et l'hôtel a même fourni des rappels
- Les chaînes de télévision laissaient beaucoup à désirer (heureusement, j'ai diffusé la plupart de mes divertissements)
- Les choix de plats n'étaient pas aussi variés que je l'aurais souhaité (et les repas épicés n'étaient pas toujours des marques)
J'ai passé la plupart de mon temps en quarantaine à travailler, donc j'étais satisfait du wi-fi. Les équipements étaient bien, en gros ce à quoi je m'attendais, même s'il aurait pu être agréable d'avoir un peu plus de variété en termes de collations et de boissons (à part l'eau qui était abondante). La chambre était propre et confortable, avec à la fois un oreiller dur et doux, ce qui était une agréable surprise. Le personnel était serviable et courtois, et heureux de répondre à toute demande raisonnable. La seule chose que j'aurais aimé être mieux communiquée était le fait que ma quarantaine s'est terminée un jour avant mon séjour - mais je n'étais pas autorisé à quitter ma chambre sans vérifier. Comme je n'avais pas de chambre ailleurs pendant une journée, je me suis retrouvé avec un jour de quarantaine supplémentaire. Je dirai qu'à moins que vous n'aimiez être seul tout le temps, la quarantaine est probablement mieux vécue avec quelqu'un d'autre. Les appels vidéo et audio étaient corrects, mais je n'ai jamais vraiment eu de contact humain direct. Dans l'ensemble, le séjour était à peu près exactement ce à quoi je m'attendais. Je ne reviendrai probablement pas en Thaïlande avant la levée de l'exigence de quarantaine - mais ce n'était pas la faute de l'hôtel.
4.8 Executive Suite
Positifs
- Lit confortable
- Grande baignoire
- Joli balcon
- Bonne nourriture
- Vélo d'appartement fourni
- Personnel amical et serviable
- Accommodement de mes besoins
Si vous devez faire la quarantaine, c'est un bon endroit pour le faire. J'avais une suite très spacieuse avec un balcon (je le recommande vivement !) et aussi un vélo d'appartement. Le personnel de l'hôtel était très agréable et serviable, répondant à tous mes besoins, par exemple. Assiettes supplémentaires, tasses et couverts appropriés, tapis de yoga, balle de yoga, draps pour couvrir le canapé, etc. C'est également un endroit pratique si vous souhaitez commander de la nourriture ou des produits d'épicerie Grab, et j'ai également eu quelques livraisons de Lazada, y compris un petit haut-parleur, ce qui a amélioré l'ambiance sans fin!
4.8 Deluxe Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel vraiment serviable et nourriture correcte!
Nous avons passé un séjour confortable et le personnel était super. Les suites sont bien aménagées. Bonne cuisine thaïlandaise :)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel est efficace, les chambres propres, les fournitures sont remplies sur demande, les lits confortables, une belle douche avec eau chaude
- Le mobilier est démodé, la piscine est petite, donc pas assez d'espace pour marcher lorsque vous avez le temps de sortir.
- Pas de bonne vue à l'extérieur car entouré de bâtiments. Le menu alimentaire n'est pas si attrayant, très peu d'options, chaque semaine le même menu.
L'expérience globale est bonne, satisfaite du service. Le personnel amical, serviable, le personnel médical était également bon.
4.5 Executive Suite
Rester 15 jours en quarantaine semble être difficile, mais rester dans des suites d'agrumes le rend vraiment plus facile😊
Images du menu alimentaire
