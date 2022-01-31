well furnished room

Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.