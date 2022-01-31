合計AQホテルの部屋 70 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 143最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にシトラススイーツスクンビット6バイコンパスホスピタリティ 直接連絡し、 シトラススイーツスクンビット6バイコンパスホスピタリティが直接支払いを回収します。
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
エグゼクティブスイート 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
シトラススイーツ（公式ASQホテル– ASQパッケージ）は、スクンビットソイ6に位置し、ナナの「スカイトレイン」駅から数分、バンコクで最も活気のあるダイニングとエンターテイメントゾーンの中心にあります。ほとんどの客室には特大のキングベッド1台とクイーンサイズベッド2台を備えたツインルームが備わっています。さらに、相互接続された客室を多数ご用意しており、シトラススイートはご友人やご家族での休暇に最適です。
アメニティ/機能
- Covid-19 RT-PCRの鼻腔スワブテスト（2回）
- 勤務中の24時間登録看護師
- 救急車による病院への輸送（24時間サービスが必要）
- 空港からの片道ピックアップ（スワンナプームまたはドンムアン）
- 朝食、ランチ、ディナーを含むフルボードの食事（本格的なタイ料理または西洋料理の選択）
- 無料のwifiインターネットと2つのUSBポートを備えた43インチテレビ
- 冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、カトラリーセット（スイートのみ）
- ファミリールームとスイートのデイリーフルーツバスケット
- 屋外のリラックスエリア（最初の否定的な結果の後）
- 24時間のカスタマーサービス
- アラカルトメニューとランドリーサービスの20％割引
シトラススイーツスクンビット6バイコンパスホスピタリティ
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.7 Executive Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
ポジティブ
ネガ
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
ネガ
- After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
5.0 Premier Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
4.7 Deluxe Studio
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 朝のおいしいコーヒー
- 広々としたお部屋
- バルコニー
- 素晴らしい街の景色
- サービスは適切でした
- おいしい食べ物-クロワッサン、シーザーサラダ、そして大部分が大好きでした
- 正直なところ、それほど多くはありません。ビデオ通話中にWi-Fiが数回ドロップした
あなたはお金のためのスペースと品質に関してより良いASQ取引を見つけることができません。部屋は素晴らしかった-美しい街の景色、バスタブ、バルコニー、快適なソファ、大きなキッチン、非常に熱いシャワー、部屋の洗濯機/乾燥機。ベッドも非常に快適でした。リビングルームとベッドルームの両方にスマートテレビ。スタッフは親切にもFirestickの使用を許可してくれたので、Netflixを入手できました。
ネスプレッソマシンは素晴らしく、朝は淹れたてのコーヒーがありました。
スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで親切でした。
これ以上何が言えますか？シトラス6で予約！
3.9 Deluxe Studio
ポジティブ
ネガ
- とても良いサービス、とてもフレンドリーで親切な人々。
- 食べ物はいつも冷たいです、マイクロ波は素晴らしいはずです。
私は絶対に私が知っているすべての人々にホテルをお勧めする必要があります。スイートはとても清潔で美しいです。
いくつかのマイナーな脱線を除いて、これは検疫のために滞在する場所であり、それをよりサポートしやすくします。
4.2 Deluxe Studio
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ターミナルを出て、30分もかからずにホテルに着いたので、空港ピックアップが待っていました。
- チェックインは迅速かつ効率的で、リラックスできるようにすぐに部屋に着きました。
- 部屋はきれいで、私が求めていた運動器具は私のために準備ができていました。
- 部屋には石鹸、シャンプー、コンディショナーが豊富にありました
- Citrus Suitesは、Wi-Fiで3つの異なるデバイスを許可しました（他のホテルでは、一度に2つしか接続できませんでした）
- 提携病院は専門的でしたが、それでも礼儀正しく、自動接続の設定を手伝ってくれました
- 回線とWhatsAppの通信は、通常は優れた情報とともに迅速に返されました
- 食事は時間通りに配達され、ホテルはリマインダーさえ提供しました
- テレビチャンネルにはまだまだ多くの要望がありました（幸い、ほとんどのエンターテインメントをストリーミングしました）
- 食べ物の選択は私が望むほど多様ではありませんでした（そしてスパイシーな食事は必ずしもマークではありませんでした）
私はほとんどの時間を検疫作業に費やしていたので、Wi-Fiに満足していました。アメニティは基本的に私が期待していたものでしたが、軽食や飲み物の点でもう少しバラエティに富んでいたのは良かったかもしれません（豊富な水を除いて）。部屋は清潔で快適で、硬い枕と柔らかい枕の両方があり、嬉しい驚きでした。スタッフは親切で丁寧で、どんな合理的な要求にも喜んで応えてくれました。私がもっとよく伝えたかったことの1つは、私の検疫が滞在の1日前に終了したという事実でしたが、チェックアウトせずに部屋を出ることが許可されていませんでした。他の場所に1日部屋がなかったので、1日余分に検疫を行うことになりました。いつも一人でいるのが好きでない限り、検疫はおそらく他の誰かと一緒に経験するのが一番だと思います。ビデオとオーディオの通話は大丈夫でしたが、私は実際に人間と直接接触したことはありませんでした。全体として、滞在は私が期待したものとほぼ同じでした。検疫要件が解除される前にタイに戻ることはおそらくないでしょうが、それはホテルのせいではありませんでした。
4.8 Executive Suite
ポジティブ
- 快適なベッド
- 素晴らしいバスタブ
- 素敵なバルコニー
- いい食べ物
- 提供されるエアロバイク
- フレンドリーで親切なスタッフ
- 私のニーズに対応する
検疫を行う必要がある場合、これはそれを行うのに最適な場所です。私はバルコニー付きのとても広々としたスイート（私はこれを強くお勧めします！）とエアロバイクを持っていました。ホテルのスタッフはとても快適で親切で、私のあらゆるニーズに対応してくれました。予備の皿、カップ、適切なカトラリー、ヨガマット、ヨガボール、ソファを覆うシーツなど。グラブフードや食料品を注文する場合にも便利な場所です。また、ラザダからもいくつかの配達がありました。小さなスピーカーを含めて、雰囲気が際限なく改善されました。
4.8 Deluxe Studio
ポジティブ ネガ
私たちは快適な滞在ができ、スタッフは素晴らしかった。スイートは設備が整っています。おいしいタイ料理:)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフは効率的で、清潔な部屋、物資はリクエストに応じて補充されます、快適なベッド、素敵な温水シャワー
- 家具は古く、プールエリアは狭いので、外に出る時間があるときに歩くのに十分なスペースがありません。
- 建物に囲まれているので外の景色は良くありません。フードメニューはそれほど魅力的ではなく、オプションはほとんどなく、毎週同じメニューです。
全体的な経験は良く、サービスに満足しています。フレンドリーなスタッフ、親切な、医療スタッフも良かった。
4.5 Executive Suite
検疫に15日間滞在するのは難しいようですが、柑橘類のスイートに滞在することで本当に簡単になります😊