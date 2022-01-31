Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 70 Спальни
Партнерская больница Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 143 торопиться!
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 от компании Compass Hospitality в приоритетном порядке, и Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 от компании Compass Hospitality будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Представительский люкс 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Ванна
- Смежный номер
- Семейные люксы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Гостинная
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
- Коврик для йоги
Citrus Suites (ОФИЦИАЛЬНЫЙ ОТЕЛЬ ASQ - ASQ PACKAGES) расположен на Sukhumvit Soi 6, в нескольких минутах от станции Nana ‘Skytrain’ и в центре одного из самых оживленных ресторанов и развлекательных зон Бангкока. Большинство номеров оборудованы очень большими кроватями размера "king-size" и двухместными номерами с двумя кроватями размера "queen-size". Кроме того, мы предлагаем несколько смежных номеров, что делает Citrus Suites идеальным местом для отдыха с семьей и друзьями!
Удобства / Особенности
- Тест мазка из носа на Covid-19 RT-PCR (дважды)
- Круглосуточная дежурная медсестра
- Транспортировка на машине скорой помощи в больницу (круглосуточная услуга по запросу)
- Встреча в одну сторону из аэропорта (Суварнабхуми или Дон Муанг).
- Полный пансион, включая завтрак, обед и ужин (выбор аутентичной тайской или западной кухни)
- Бесплатный Wi-Fi и 43-дюймовый телевизор с 2 портами USB.
- Холодильник, микроволновая печь и набор столовых приборов (только для Suite)
- Ежедневная корзина с фруктами для семейного номера и люкса
- Зона отдыха на открытом воздухе (после первого отрицательного результата)
- Круглосуточное обслуживание клиентов
- Скидка 20% на меню а ля карт и услуги прачечной
Счет
4.5/5
Отлично
На основе 18 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 от компании Compass Hospitality
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
4.7 Executive Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
Положительные
Отрицательные
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
Отрицательные
- After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
5.0 Premier Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
4.7 Deluxe Studio
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Отличный кофе по утрам
- Просторная комната
- Балкон
- Прекрасный вид на город
- Сервис был на месте
- Вкусная еда - очень понравились круассаны, салат Цезарь и большие порции
- Честно говоря, не очень. Несколько раз пропадал Wi-Fi во время видеозвонков
Вы не найдете лучшего предложения ASQ в отношении места и качества за эти деньги. Номер был невероятным - красивый вид на город, ванна, балкон, удобный диван, большая кухня, очень горячий душ, стиральная машина / сушилка в номере. Кровать была очень удобной. Смарт-телевизоры как в гостиной, так и в спальне. Персонал любезно разрешил нам использовать их Firestick, чтобы мы могли получить Netflix.
Кофемашина Nespresso была фантастической, вместе со свежим кофе по утрам.
Персонал был очень дружелюбным и любезным.
Что еще я могу сказать? Забронируйте в Citrus 6!
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Очень хорошее обслуживание, люди очень дружелюбные и отзывчивые.
- Еда всегда ХОЛОДНАЯ, микроволновка должна быть замечательной.
Я абсолютно рекомендую этот отель всем своим знакомым. Номер очень чистый и красивый.
За исключением нескольких незначительных сбоев, это место, где можно остаться на карантин, чтобы сделать его более приемлемым.
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Встреча в аэропорту ждала меня, когда я выходил из терминала и был в отеле менее чем через 30 минут.
- Регистрация прошла быстро и эффективно, и я быстро добрался до своей комнаты, чтобы расслабиться.
- В комнате было чисто, и оборудование для упражнений, которое я просил, было готово для меня.
- В комнате было много мыла, шампуня и кондиционера.
- В Citrus Suites разрешено подключать 3 разных устройства к Wi-Fi (в других отелях разрешено подключать только 2 одновременно)
- Партнерская больница была профессиональной, но все же вежливой и помогла мне настроить автоматические соединения.
- Сообщения Line и WhatsApp были незамедлительно возвращены, обычно с отличной информацией.
- Еда была доставлена вовремя, и в отеле даже были напоминания.
- Телеканалы оставляли желать лучшего (к счастью, я транслировал большую часть своих развлечений)
- Выбор блюд был не таким разнообразным, как мне хотелось бы (а острые блюда не всегда были отмечены).
Большую часть времени я проводил в карантине, поэтому был доволен Wi-Fi. Удобства были в порядке, в основном то, что я ожидал, хотя, возможно, было бы неплохо иметь немного больше разнообразия с точки зрения закусок и напитков (помимо воды, которой было много). Номер был чистым и удобным, с твердой и мягкой подушками, что было приятным сюрпризом. Персонал был услужливым и вежливым и был рад удовлетворить любую разумную просьбу. Единственное, о чем я хотел бы сообщить лучше, - это то, что мой карантин закончился за день до моего приезда, но мне не разрешили покинуть мою комнату без проверки. Поскольку у меня не было комнаты в другом месте на один день, мне пришлось провести дополнительный день карантина. Я скажу, что если вы не любите все время быть в одиночестве, карантин, вероятно, лучше всего испытать с кем-то другим. Видео- и аудиовызовы были в порядке, но у меня никогда не было прямого контакта с людьми. В общем, пребывание было в значительной степени именно тем, что я ожидал. Я, наверное, не вернусь в Таиланд до отмены карантина, но это не вина отеля.
4.8 Executive Suite
Положительные
- Удобная кровать
- Отличная ванна
- Красивый балкон
- Хорошая еда
- Велотренажер предоставляется
- Приветливый и внимательный персонал
- Удовлетворение моих потребностей
Если вам нужно сделать карантин, это отличное место для этого. У меня был очень просторный люкс с балконом (очень рекомендую!), А также велотренажер. Персонал в отеле был очень приятным и услужливым, отвечая на все мои потребности, например. Дополнительные тарелки, чашки и подходящие столовые приборы, коврик для йоги, мяч для йоги, простыни для покрытия дивана и т. Д. Это также удобное место, если вы хотите заказать еду или продукты в магазине. У меня также было несколько доставок из Lazada, включая небольшой динамик, что бесконечно улучшило атмосферу!
4.8 Deluxe Studio
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Действительно внимательный персонал и достойная еда!
У нас было комфортное пребывание, и персонал был замечательным. Люксы хорошо оборудованы. Хорошая тайская еда :)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Персонал эффективный, чистые номера, запасы пополняются по запросу, удобные кровати, хороший душ с горячей водой.
- Мебель устаревшая, бассейн небольшой, поэтому места для прогулок не хватит, когда у вас будет время выйти на улицу.
- Нет хорошего вида снаружи, так как он окружен зданиями. Меню еды не очень привлекательное, вариантов очень мало, каждую неделю одно и то же меню.
В целом впечатления хорошие, обслуживанием доволен. Приветливый персонал, услужливый, медицинский персонал тоже был хорош.
4.5 Executive Suite
Пробыть 15 дней в карантине сложно, но в цитрусовых люксах это намного проще
