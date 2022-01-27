Foreigners BEWARE! Everyone BEWARE! THESE ROOMS ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS! Do not stay here! I was forced to stay here because of a positive covid result. They forced me to quarantine here the first night with no towels to shower. The next morning I tripped on a very dangerous step in the bathroom and broke my toe. I had to be rushed to the emergency room and received an x-ray and a brace. I can no longer walk for the duration of my 10-day quarantine. I briefly saw my neighbor and he also tripped on the same step and nearly fell. Luckily, he said he was wearing shoes, otherwise he would be in the hospital too. These rooms are unsafe, especially for people sick on quarantine. The hotel should do the right thing and pay for the medical expenses associated with the fall and broken bone. It is a very dangerous bathroom step and when the room is dark or early morning it's almost guaranteed you will trip and fall and seriously injure yourself. BEWARE! Do not stay at this hotel!

