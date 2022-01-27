BANGKOK TEST & GO

Forum Park Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
通过
632条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Forum Park Hotel - Image 0
Forum Park Hotel - Image 1
Forum Park Hotel - Image 2
Forum Park Hotel - Image 3
Forum Park Hotel - Image 4
Forum Park Hotel - Image 5
REFUND POLICY
7 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 50 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Notice 5 Days prior arrival free cancellation Notice 1 Day prior arrival charge 50% of total reservation amount In case of No show will be charge 100% of total reservation amount

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 30
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 互联网-无线上网

Forum Park Hotel is a discreet property conveniently located within the Sathorn area of Bangkok. It is only minutes away from both Sathorn Road and Silom Road as well as the Chong Nonsi BTS station. The Sukhumvit area is also easily accessible. The hotel is close to major shopping centers including Makro, the Central Department Store on Rama III, and Tesco Lotus as well as business areas and entertainment venues such as Patpong Night Market, making this property one of the best choices in Bangkok whether traveling on business or leisure. Superbly located in the heart of Bangkok, the Forum Park Hotel offers a high standard of accommodation as well as business facilities.

便利设施/功能

  • Terrace
  • Non-smoking rooms
  • Family rooms
  • Air conditioning
  • Swimming Pool
  • Key card access
  • Lift
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV in common areas
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Electric kettle
  • Desk
  • Non-feather pillow
  • Private bathroom
  • Hairdryer
  • Slippers
  • Shampoo
  • Body soap
  • Shower cap
  • Hand Gel
  • Satellite channels
  • Telephone
分数
3.3/5
平均数
基于 7 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
4
平均数
0
较差的
1
糟糕的
1
如果您是Forum Park Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Forum Park Hotel
查看所有评论

🇪🇸Naima

评论于 27/01/2022
到达 11/01/2022
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
正数     
  • Confortable and clean
负面的
  • Food was okay

Best place to stay for Test&Go for good price. Staff was very helpful. Good experience and very comfortable room

🇩🇪Ian Henderson

评论于 14/01/2022
到达 29/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
正数     
  • Good communications
  • Nice room
  • Good balcony
  • Friendly staff
  • Well organised
  • Good internet
负面的
  • Food wasn't good

A great start for the one night package. Very friendly staff and easy communications. Airport pick up very smooth. Nice big room and balcony. Good internet. Food was not good though.

🇺🇸Zach Cluxton

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 02/01/2022
0.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
负面的
  • Foreigners BEWARE! Everyone BEWARE! THESE ROOMS ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS! Do not stay here! I was forced to stay here because of a positive covid result. They forced me to quarantine here the first night with no towels to shower. The next morning I tripped on a very dangerous step in the bathroom and broke my toe. I had to be rushed to the emergency room and received an x-ray and a brace. I can no longer walk for the duration of my 10-day quarantine. I briefly saw my neighbor and he also tripped on the same step and nearly fell. Luckily, he said he was wearing shoes, otherwise he would be in the hospital too. These rooms are unsafe, especially for people sick on quarantine. The hotel should do the right thing and pay for the medical expenses associated with the fall and broken bone. It is a very dangerous bathroom step and when the room is dark or early morning it's almost guaranteed you will trip and fall and seriously injure yourself. BEWARE! Do not stay at this hotel!

🇷🇺Kseniia Gasanova

评论于 19/12/2021
到达 04/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
正数     
  • Personnel is very helpful and kind.
  • The room is big.
  • Not noizy.
  • Balcony whith a nice view.
  • I have food restrictions, and the personnel still tried hard to make my food various.
负面的
  • Wi-fi was poor, but I still managed to work and do video-calls. So it wasn't super awful.

Thank you a lot, it was a nice and calm stay, I didn't have trouble with anything except for the internet.

🇸🇬Perry Hee

评论于 18/12/2021
到达 02/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
正数     
  • English speaking
  • Customer oriented
  • Central location
负面的
  • No choice in food selection

The coivd handling process from landing at the airport, clearing custom s and immigration, to finding the driver for the hotel transport took less than

🇧🇪Michael Kim

评论于 14/12/2021
到达 12/12/2021
1.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
正数     
  • Only 1 thing
  • Balcony for smoker
负面的
  • Too many things
  • Amenity
  • Service
  • Food
  • Cleanness

Terrible hotel for staying for quarantine Staffs won't react guests' request Terrible food supplied Not clean

🇫🇷Pivron

评论于 14/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
正数     
  • Aq measures
负面的
  • Food a bit light

Of course my review could be different if i got a positive PCR .. Bur the stay there was ok, very serious, good distancing measures... You know you have to wait for 24 hours, so you wait. Special thanks to Ms Pete.

地址/地图

1 Soi Chan 2, Chan Road, Sathorn, Thungwatdon, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

