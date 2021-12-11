BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷素坤逸15号美蒂雅酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6
通过
1134条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 0
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 1
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 2
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 3
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 4
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 5
+4 相片
快速反应
1 REVIEW
AQ酒店客房总数 70 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,350 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华房 32
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,050 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 清真食品选择
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 40
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Child, 1 Infant
家庭房 64
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿8,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok –察殿精选酒店位于曼谷商务和用餐区的中心，地理位置优越，是忙碌了一天后探索这座城市或放松身心的理想之选。该酒店距离Nana Chard码头和San Saeb运河只有5分钟的步行路程，客人可以在此乘坐河上的出租车，欣赏城市的更多景点。酒店还提供前往素坤逸路的免费嘟嘟车服务，停在颇受欢迎的Terminal 21购物中心和Asoke BTS车站。

曼谷素坤逸15巷美蒂雅酒店-察殿精选提供许多设施，丰富您在曼谷的住宿。酒店的主要特色包括带全天候用餐选择的现场餐厅，屋顶游泳池，健身房，图书馆和无线网络。

曼谷素坤逸15巷美蒂雅酒店-察殿精选提供82间具有独特服务理念的客房。根据其24小时客房使用政策，客人可以在出发当天的同一时间享用客房。每间客房还提供免费自行车和娱乐系统。不管您是哪一种去曼谷的理由，曼谷曼谷素坤逸15巷美蒂雅酒店-察殿精选馆都是您享受令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假的理想场所。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
分数
5.0/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是曼谷素坤逸15号美蒂雅酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷素坤逸15号美蒂雅酒店
查看所有评论

🇬🇧Gary Morton

评论于 11/12/2021
到达 23/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
  • The staff were very friendly, efficient and helpful

Everything from the airport pickup to the early morning check-out was very easy and well organised. The staff were superb.

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

81 Soi Sukhumvit 15, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

合作伙伴酒店

曼谷素坤逸11智选假日酒店
8.1

847 评论
฿-1
素坤逸乐活公寓
8

3407 评论
฿-1
传统酒店
7.4

597 评论
฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2

100 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

曼谷素坤逸纸牌11
8.5

2090 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸丽笙套房酒店
8.2

864 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11雅乐轩酒店
8.8

1040 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸 13 号柑橘酒店
7.6

3341 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11美居酒店
8.7

943 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店
8.4

4998 评论
฿-1
柑橘素坤逸11号
8.3

2474 评论
฿-1
曼谷大使酒店
6.9

1516 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU