AQ酒店客房总数 70 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,350 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华房 32m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,050 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 40m²
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
家庭房 64m²
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿8,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok –察殿精选酒店位于曼谷商务和用餐区的中心，地理位置优越，是忙碌了一天后探索这座城市或放松身心的理想之选。该酒店距离Nana Chard码头和San Saeb运河只有5分钟的步行路程，客人可以在此乘坐河上的出租车，欣赏城市的更多景点。酒店还提供前往素坤逸路的免费嘟嘟车服务，停在颇受欢迎的Terminal 21购物中心和Asoke BTS车站。
曼谷素坤逸15巷美蒂雅酒店-察殿精选提供许多设施，丰富您在曼谷的住宿。酒店的主要特色包括带全天候用餐选择的现场餐厅，屋顶游泳池，健身房，图书馆和无线网络。
曼谷素坤逸15巷美蒂雅酒店-察殿精选提供82间具有独特服务理念的客房。根据其24小时客房使用政策，客人可以在出发当天的同一时间享用客房。每间客房还提供免费自行车和娱乐系统。不管您是哪一种去曼谷的理由，曼谷曼谷素坤逸15巷美蒂雅酒店-察殿精选馆都是您享受令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假的理想场所。
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
- The staff were very friendly, efficient and helpful
Everything from the airport pickup to the early morning check-out was very easy and well organised. The staff were superb.