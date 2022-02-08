AQ酒店客房总数 150 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
标准 24m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
优越的 26m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
豪华房 26m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
普通套房 50m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
位于暖武里府帕克雷德的Legacy酒店是旅客的热门选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往热闹的城市所提供的一切。从酒店到城市众多的景点和地标，例如幻想曲泻湖水上乐园，潘提普广场，南岩王湾购物中心，挽光中央监狱，都很方便。
遗产酒店酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。在这家美好的酒店住宿时，所有房间都提供免费无线网络，24小时保安，便利店，家政服务，自助洗衣店。
进入150间诱人的客房之一，利用各种设施，例如液晶电视/等离子电视，免费速溶咖啡，免费茶，拖鞋，沙发，可轻松解决一天的烦恼。部分客房提供。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只是在忙碌的一天后寻找放松的方法，一流的娱乐设施（例如3公里之内的高尔夫球场）都会带给您愉悦的感觉。对于在暖武里（Nonthaburi）寻求魅力，舒适和便利的旅客，传统酒店是理想的住宿地点。
2.9 Superior
正数
负面的
- Check in friendliness of staff
- Telephone in room did not work
- We regularly got served the wrong foo
- Response times to our messages could be quite a wait
It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat.
5.0 Superior
正数
负面的
- The pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport was on time, took straight to the drive through test centre at the Piyavate hospital and then drove me to the hotel.
- Check in was quick and carried out under strict covid rules.
- The room was clean and ready for occupation.
- A snack with drink and food for dinner was then delivered to the room.
- Slept well in a comfortable bed.
- Next morning advised of my test result.
- Check out was quick and easy.
- Receptionist khun Yulthapol was very friendly and efficient.
- I have no negative comments to make.
I had a very positive experience from start to finish. Incidentally the hotel refunded an overpayment I had made to them back into my Thai bank account within days for which I very much appreciated.
I am returning back to Thailand at the beginning of May and depending on what entry requirements are necessary at that time I will for sure be staying at the Legacy again.
Very highly recommended.
2.3 Superior
正数
负面的
- Arrival reception was quick
- They allowed me go to corner 7/11
- 20/30mtres away
- Balcony was good but on to main motorway.results where reasonably quick
- Food was not great
- WiFi could not get to work constant
This place is OK for 1 nte quartile
But for the money no .
My test was done in transit to hotel in someday Street medical centre I was not happy about that as they picked up a second passenger ( thai unvaccinated she informed me)not what was stated in booking
4.1 Standard
Great service and cooling air working nice
Transportion nice and fast reliable room two twin bed room
3.4 Standard
正数
负面的
- Helpful staffs and Quick PCR result Test
- Food is terrible, I am a vegan, I got a lunch box from 7/11, Breakfast is un-edible. Un-modernized room furniture.
I enter Thailand with Test and Go. So one night is okay in this hotel. But for 7/14 days, it'll be a nightmare.
4.2 Standard
正数
负面的
- Pick up and test went very well
- Food could have been better
All good well organised and a friendly reception
Food could have been better even if it was a take away sent out for rather then a microwave rice etc
4.6 Standard
正数
负面的
- พนักงานบริการดีขาดเหลืออะไรสามารถโทรแจ้งพนักงานได้ตลอด ห้องพักใหญ่และสะอาด อาหารอร่อยมีทั้งของว่างและมื้อหลัก มีอาหารหลายหลากเมนูให้เลือกล่วงหน้า
- ผ้าห่มเป็นผ้าสีขาวบาง 2 ผืน(ไม่ได้เย็บติดกัน) ประกบกันและมีผ้าห่มที่เป็นสีน้ำตาลอยู่ตรงกลาง ทำให้ห่มลำบาก ถ้าดึงผ้าสีขาวออกแล้วห่มแต่สีน้ำตาล ผ้าจะคันนิดหน่อยห่มไม่สบายตัว
- วันที่ 2 ไม่ได้รับอาหารเช้า จึงโทรแจ้ง พนักงานรีบนำมาให้แต่ไม่ได้ตามเมนูที่เลือก (วันอื่นๆโอเค อาหารอร่อย)
โดนเราพอใจในการเข้าพัก พยาบาล พนักงาน แม่บ้าน ให้ความช่วยเหลือดี ต้องการอะไรสามารถแจ้งพรักงานได้ตลอดเวลา
3.8 Standard
Hat alles geklappt. Abholung vom Flughafen zum Testcenter. Eine Nacht im Hotel. Dann das Testergebnis bekommen am anderen Tag. Frühstück völlig ausreichend. Alle Angestellten waren sehr nett und hilfsbereit
3.7 Standard
正数
负面的
- The people of the hotel where very helpfull
- It was a bit away from the centre
We came there at 4 pm and at 10 pm we already had the results from the pcr test so that was quick ..
3.4 Standard
正数
负面的
- Good value
- Reasonably close to DMK
- Lack of information in room. Not clear what to expect during stay
Perfectly happy with a one night stay at this hotel. Hotel is a fairly short taxi journey from DMK. Large room with very little in it, for one night you do not need much.
2.6 Standard
负面的
Too far from airport and like living in a ghetto food was very basic overall poor value for cos involvedt
2.7 Standard
正数
负面的
- My stay was just for one night. The PCR test result was prompt.
- Very basic room, small balcony covered with netting, overlooking a busy motorway, food included in price was very poor.
As previously mentioned above, it was basic, but adequate for a night, following a negative PCR result, I ventured out into the surrounding area, which had nothing to offer.
3.8 Standard
Good staff and attentive helpful. Could improve with food- not enough. Does a job for a night. Good location
2.8 Standard
正数
负面的
- Good pick up service at airport
As far as it goes was ok only no ash trays booked and paid for smoking room 400thb extra .no hot water in shower no cup or mug for coffee no coffee or tea or milk very standard
2.8 Standard
正数
负面的
- The room has balcony and AC
- On the website said 3 meals included but I only got some bread, a small bottle of OJ and a bottle of water when I arrived at the hotel around 1:30-2am (I arrived at the airport at 11:30pm Nov 17) and breakfast. The result came at 2pm (Nov18) so no lunch or snack or water.
The stuffs were nice but their system need to be organized. The wait time for the ride to the hotel was long time and the result came super late even we got tested before we arrived at the hotel.
4.7 Standard
正数
负面的
- Very helpful staff.
- Nice clean room
- Not to far from Mo Chit Bus station. If your heading North out of Bangkok.
- No Mini bar/ refrigerator
From leaving airport to arrival at Hotel was very good. Went for PCR test on the way. Staff where very helpful. I had my result by 7am the following day..Every thing went well.
3.3 Standard
正数 负面的
- TV did not work
- No hot water in the beginning in shower
- Breakfast
Legacy hotel is ok for one night stand, but there is no luxury to be waited, and the breakfast was very poor.
3.3 Standard
Good standard. Clean. They picked me up as promised. Could maybe be a little bit more clear with the PCR results.
3.4 Standard
正数
负面的
- Fast, accessible, front desk was very helpful.
- the floor was kind of dirty, thats all.
maybe sanitize the floor a bit better. I would see it still had some hair and it was not mopped properly.
4.3 Standard
正数
Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal. Im Zimmer war alles vorhanden das einem die Quarantaene erleichtert.