Airport pick-up was waiting as I left the terminal and I was at the hotel in less than 30 minutes

Check-in was quick and efficient, and I made it up to my room quickly so I could relax.

The room was clean, and the exercise equipment I had asked for was ready for me.

The room had an abundant supply of soap, shampoo, and conditioner

Citrus Suites permitted 3 different devices on the wi-fi (other hotels have only let me connect 2 at a time)

The partner hospital was professional, but still courteous and helped me to set up the automatic connections

Line and WhatsApp communications were promptly returned, usually with excellent information

Meals were delivered on time, and the hotel even provided reminders

The television channels left much to be desired (fortunately I streamed most of my entertainment)

The food selections were not as varied as I would have liked (and spicy meals weren't always marks)

I spent most of my time in quarantine working, so I was happy with the wi-fi. The amenities were fine, basically what I expected, though it might have been nice to have a little more variety in terms of snacks and drinks (besides the water which was plentiful). The room was clean and comfortable, with both a hard and soft pillow, which was a pleasant surprise. The staff was helpful and courteous, and happy to meet any reasonable request. The one thing I wish had been better communicated was the fact that my quarantine ended a day before my stay-- but I was not permitted to leave my room without checking out. Since I didn't have a room elsewhere for a day, I ended up with an extra day of quarantine. I will say that unless you like to be alone all the time, quarantine is probably best experienced with someone else. Video and audio calling was okay, but I never really had any direct human contact. All in all, the stay was pretty much exactly what I expected. I probably won't come back to Thailand before the quarantine requirement is lifted-- but that wasn't the hotel's fault.