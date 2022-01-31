Clean & nice room

New furniture

Soft & comfortable bed

Delicious meals & various choices

Good WiFi

Service-minded staffs

None

I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.

I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.

For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊