Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 70 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Vorstandsetage 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Die Citrus Suites (OFFIZIELLES ASQ HOTEL - ASQ PACKAGES) befinden sich in Sukhumvit Soi 6, nur wenige Minuten von der Nana Skytrain Station entfernt und im Herzen einer der lebhaftesten Speise- und Unterhaltungszonen Bangkoks. Die meisten Zimmer sind mit extragroßen Kingsize-Betten und Zweibettzimmern mit zwei Queensize-Betten ausgestattet. Darüber hinaus bieten wir eine Reihe miteinander verbundener Zimmer, sodass sich die Citrus Suites ideal für Kurzurlaube mit Freunden und der Familie eignen!
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Nasentupfertest für Covid-19 RT-PCR (zweimal)
- 24-Stunden-Krankenschwester im Dienst
- Transport mit dem Krankenwagen ins Krankenhaus (24-Stunden-Service auf Anfrage)
- Einweg Abholung vom Flughafen (Suvarnabhumi oder Don Mueang)
- Vollpension mit Frühstück, Mittag- und Abendessen (Auswahl an authentischem thailändischem oder westlichem Essen)
- Kostenloses WLAN und 43 "TV mit 2 USB-Anschlüssen
- Kühlschrank, Mikrowelle & Besteck (nur für Suite)
- Täglicher Obstkorb für Familienzimmer & Suite
- Entspannungsbereich im Freien (nach dem ersten negativen Ergebnis)
- 24 Stunden Kundendienst
- 20% Rabatt auf À-la-carte-Menü und Wäscheservice
Ergebnis
4.5/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 18 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 von Compass Hospitality
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Citrus Suites Sukhumvit 6 von Compass Hospitalität
4.7 Executive Suite
Positiv
Negative
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
Positiv
Negative
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
Positiv
Negative
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Positiv
Negative
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
Negative
After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
5.0 Premier Suite
Positiv
Negative
Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
4.7 Deluxe Studio
Positiv
Negative
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
Positiv
Negative
- Super Kaffee am Morgen
- Geräumiges Zimmer
- Balkon
- Tolle Aussicht auf die Stadt
- Der Service war auf den Punkt
- Leckeres Essen - liebte die Croissants, den Caesar-Salat und die großen Portionen?
- Ehrlich gesagt nicht viel. Ein paar Mal ist das WLAN während Videoanrufen ausgefallen
Sie werden kein besseres ASQ-Angebot in Bezug auf Platz und Qualität für das Geld finden. Das Zimmer war unglaublich - wunderschöner Blick auf die Stadt, Badewanne, Balkon, bequeme Couch, große Küche, sehr heiße Dusche, Waschmaschine / Trockner im Zimmer. Das Bett war auch sehr bequem. Smart-TVs sowohl im Wohnzimmer als auch im Schlafzimmer. Das Personal erlaubte uns freundlicherweise, ihren Firestick zu benutzen, damit wir Netflix bekommen konnten.
Nespresso-Maschine war fantastisch, zusammen mit frischem Kaffee am Morgen.
Das Personal war äußerst freundlich und zuvorkommend.
Was soll ich noch sagen? Buchen Sie bei Citrus 6!
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Positiv
Negative
- Sehr guter Service, Leute sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit.
- Essen immer KALT, eine Mikrowelle sollte wunderbar sein.
Ich kann das Hotel allen Leuten, die ich kenne, unbedingt empfehlen. Die Suite ist sehr sauber und schön.
Abgesehen von ein paar kleineren Entgleisungen ist dies der Ort, um eine Quarantäne zu verbringen, um sie erträglicher zu machen.
4.2 Deluxe Studio
Positiv
Negative
- Die Abholung vom Flughafen wartete, als ich das Terminal verließ und in weniger als 30 Minuten im Hotel war
- Das Einchecken war schnell und effizient, und ich schaffte es schnell auf mein Zimmer, damit ich mich entspannen konnte.
- Das Zimmer war sauber und die Trainingsgeräte, um die ich gebeten hatte, waren für mich bereit.
- Das Zimmer war reichlich mit Seife, Shampoo und Spülung ausgestattet
- Citrus Suites erlaubt 3 verschiedene Geräte im Wi-Fi (andere Hotels haben mich nur 2 gleichzeitig verbinden lassen)
- Das Partnerkrankenhaus war professionell, aber trotzdem zuvorkommend und hat mir geholfen, die automatischen Verbindungen einzurichten
- Die Telefon- und WhatsApp-Kommunikation wurde umgehend zurückgegeben, in der Regel mit hervorragenden Informationen
- Die Mahlzeiten wurden pünktlich geliefert und das Hotel erinnerte sogar daran
- Die Fernsehkanäle ließen zu wünschen übrig (zum Glück habe ich den Großteil meiner Unterhaltung gestreamt)
- Die Auswahl an Speisen war nicht so abwechslungsreich wie ich es mir gewünscht hätte (und scharfe Speisen waren nicht immer Noten)
Ich habe die meiste Zeit in Quarantäne verbracht, also war ich mit dem WLAN zufrieden. Die Annehmlichkeiten waren in Ordnung, im Grunde das, was ich erwartet hatte, obwohl es vielleicht schön gewesen wäre, etwas mehr Abwechslung in Bezug auf Snacks und Getränke zu haben (außer dem reichlichen Wasser). Das Zimmer war sauber und komfortabel, mit einem harten und einem weichen Kissen, was eine angenehme Überraschung war. Das Personal war hilfsbereit und höflich und erfüllte gerne jede vernünftige Anfrage. Das Einzige, was ich besser kommuniziert hätte, war die Tatsache, dass meine Quarantäne einen Tag vor meinem Aufenthalt endete – aber ich durfte mein Zimmer nicht verlassen, ohne auszuchecken. Da ich für einen Tag kein Zimmer woanders hatte, hatte ich am Ende einen zusätzlichen Tag Quarantäne. Ich werde sagen, dass Quarantäne wahrscheinlich am besten mit jemand anderem erlebt wird, es sei denn, Sie möchten die ganze Zeit allein sein. Video- und Audioanrufe waren in Ordnung, aber ich hatte nie wirklich direkten menschlichen Kontakt. Alles in allem war der Aufenthalt ziemlich genau das, was ich erwartet hatte. Ich werde wahrscheinlich nicht nach Thailand zurückkehren, bevor die Quarantänepflicht aufgehoben ist – aber das war nicht die Schuld des Hotels.
4.8 Executive Suite
Positiv
- Bequemes Bett
- Tolle Badewanne
- Schöner Balkon
- Gutes Essen
- Heimtrainer zur Verfügung gestellt
- Freundliches & hilfsbereites Personal
- Auf meine Bedürfnisse eingehen
Wenn Sie Quarantäne machen müssen, ist dies ein großartiger Ort, um dies zu tun. Ich hatte eine Suite, die sehr geräumig war mit Balkon (kann ich nur empfehlen!) und auch einen Heimtrainer. Die Angestellten im Hotel waren sehr angenehm und hilfsbereit und gingen auf alle meine Wünsche ein - zB. Zusätzliche Teller, Tassen & richtiges Besteck, Yogamatte, Yogaball, Laken zum Bedecken des Sofas und so weiter. Es ist auch ein praktischer Ort, wenn Sie Essen oder Lebensmittel bestellen möchten, und ich hatte auch ein paar Lieferungen von Lazada - einschließlich eines kleinen Lautsprechers, der das Ambiente ohne Ende verbessert!
4.8 Deluxe Studio
Positiv
Negative
- Wirklich hilfsbereites Personal und gutes Essen!
Wir hatten einen angenehmen Aufenthalt und die Angestellten waren großartig. Die Suiten sind gut ausgestattet. Gutes thailändisches Essen :)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
Positiv
Negative
- Das Personal ist effizient, saubere Zimmer, Vorräte werden auf Anfrage nachgefüllt, bequeme Betten, schöne Warmwasserdusche
- Die Möbel sind veraltet, der Poolbereich ist klein, daher nicht genügend Platz zum Gehen, wenn Sie Zeit haben, nach draußen zu gehen.
- Keine gute Aussicht nach draußen, umgeben von Gebäuden. Speisekarte ist nicht so attraktiv, sehr wenige Optionen, jede Woche das gleiche Menü.
Insgesamt ist die Erfahrung gut, zufrieden mit dem Service. Freundliches Personal, hilfsbereites, medizinisches Personal war auch gut.
4.5 Executive Suite
15 Tage in Quarantäne zu bleiben scheint schwierig zu sein, aber in Zitrusfruchtsuiten zu bleiben macht es wirklich einfacher😊
