총 AQ 호텔 객실 70 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
이그제큐티브 스위트 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
시트러스 스위트 (공식 ASQ 호텔 – ASQ 패키지)는 Sukhumvit Soi 6에 위치해 있으며, Nana 'Skytrain'역에서 몇 분 거리에 있으며 방콕에서 가장 활기찬 식당 및 엔터테인먼트 구역 중 하나의 중심부에 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에는 초대형 킹 침대와 2 개의 퀸 침대가있는 트윈 룸이 있습니다. 또한 서로 연결된 여러 객실을 제공하므로 Citrus Suites는 친구 및 가족 여행에 이상적입니다!
어메니티 / 특징
- Covid-19 RT-PCR에 대한 비강 면봉 검사 (2 회)
- 24 시간 근무하는 간호사
- 구급차를 통해 병원까지 이동 (24 시간 서비스 필요)
- 공항에서 편도 픽업 (수완 나품 또는 돈 므앙)
- 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사 (정품 태국 요리 또는 서양 요리 선택)
- 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷 및 2 개의 USB 포트가있는 43 인치 TV
- 냉장고, 전자 레인지, 수저 세트 (스위트 전용)
- 패밀리 룸 및 스위트 용 일일 과일 바구니
- 야외 휴식 공간 (첫 번째 부정적인 결과 이후)
- 24 시간 고객 서비스
- 단품 메뉴 및 세탁 서비스 20 % 할인
4.7 Executive Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
긍정적
네거티브
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
긍정적
네거티브
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
네거티브
- After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
5.0 Premier Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
4.7 Deluxe Studio
긍정적
네거티브
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 아침에 좋은 커피
- 넓은 방
- 발코니
- 멋진 도시 전망
- 서비스가 적절했습니다.
- 맛있는 음식 - 크루아상, 시저 샐러드 및 많은 부분을 좋아했습니다.
- 솔직히 별로. 영상통화 중 Wi-Fi가 몇 번 끊어짐
돈을 위해 공간과 품질에 관해서 더 나은 ASQ 거래를 찾을 수 없습니다. 방은 훌륭했습니다-아름다운 도시 전망, 욕조, 발코니, 편안한 소파, 넓은 주방, 매우 뜨거운 샤워, 방의 세탁기 / 건조기. 침대도 매우 편안했습니다. 거실과 침실 모두에 스마트 TV가 있습니다. 직원은 친절하게 Firestick을 사용하여 Netflix를 얻을 수 있도록 허용했습니다.
네스프레소 머신은 아침에 신선한 커피와 함께 환상적이었습니다.
직원들은 매우 친절하고 수용적이었습니다.
내가 무슨 말을 더 할 수 있니? 시트러스 6에서 예약하세요!
3.9 Deluxe Studio
긍정적
네거티브
- 아주 좋은 서비스, 사람들이 매우 친절하고 도움이 됩니다.
- 음식은 항상 COLD, 마이크로 웨이브는 훌륭해야합니다.
나는 내가 아는 모든 사람들에게 호텔을 절대적으로 추천해야합니다. 스위트는 매우 깨끗하고 아름답습니다.
약간의 작은 탈선을 제외하고는 격리를 위해 머물 곳입니다. 더 지원 가능합니다.
4.2 Deluxe Studio
긍정적
네거티브
- 터미널을 나와 30분도 안되어 호텔에 도착하니 공항픽업이 기다리고 있었어요
- 체크인은 빠르고 효율적이었고 편안하게 휴식을 취할 수 있도록 신속하게 방으로 이동했습니다.
- 방은 깨끗했고 내가 요청한 운동기구가 준비되어있었습니다.
- 방에는 비누, 샴푸 및 컨디셔너가 풍부했습니다.
- Citrus Suites는 Wi-Fi에서 3개의 다른 장치를 허용했습니다(다른 호텔에서는 한 번에 2개만 연결하도록 허용했습니다).
- 파트너 병원은 전문적이지만 여전히 정중하고 자동 연결을 설정하는 데 도움이되었습니다.
- Line 및 WhatsApp 통신은 일반적으로 우수한 정보와 함께 즉시 반환되었습니다.
- 식사는 정시에 배달되었고 호텔은 알림도 제공했습니다.
- 텔레비전 채널이 많이 남았습니다(다행히도 대부분의 엔터테인먼트를 스트리밍했습니다)
- 음식 선택은 내가 원하는 만큼 다양하지 않았습니다(매운 음식이 항상 표시되지는 않았습니다)
대부분의 시간을 검역소에서 근무하다 보니 와이파이가 잘 터져서 만족스러웠습니다. 어메니티는 기본적으로 내가 예상했던 대로 괜찮았지만, 스낵과 음료(물이 많았던 것 외에)가 조금 더 다양했으면 좋았을 텐데. 방은 깨끗하고 편안했고 딱딱한 베개와 부드러운 베개가 모두 있어서 즐거운 놀라움이었습니다. 직원들은 도움이 되고 정중했으며 합리적인 요청을 기꺼이 들어주었습니다. 더 잘 전달되었으면 하는 한 가지 사실은 내 격리가 내가 머물기 하루 전에 끝났지만 체크아웃하지 않고 내 방을 나가는 것이 허용되지 않는다는 사실이었습니다. 하루 종일 다른 곳에 방이 없어서 하루를 더 격리하게 되었습니다. 항상 혼자 있는 것을 좋아하지 않는 한 격리는 다른 사람과 함께 하는 것이 가장 좋습니다. 영상 통화와 음성 통화는 괜찮았지만 실제로 사람과 직접적인 접촉은 없었습니다. 대체로 숙박은 내가 기대했던 것과 거의 일치했습니다. 검역 요건이 해제되기 전에는 아마도 태국으로 돌아가지 않을 것입니다. 하지만 그것은 호텔의 잘못이 아닙니다.
4.8 Executive Suite
긍정적
- 편안한 침대
- 훌륭한 욕조
- 멋진 발코니
- 좋은 음식
- 운동용 자전거 제공
- 친절하고 도움이 되는 직원
- 내 필요를 수용
검역을 해야 하는 경우 이곳이 좋습니다. 나는 발코니가 있는 매우 넓은 스위트룸(이것을 적극 추천합니다!)과 운동용 자전거도 가지고 있었습니다. 호텔의 직원들은 매우 즐겁고 도움이 되었고 나의 모든 필요를 수용했습니다. 여분의 접시, 컵 및 적절한 수저, 요가 매트, 요가 공, 소파를 덮을 시트 등. Grab 음식이나 식료품을 주문하고 싶을 때 편리한 위치이기도 하고 Lazada에서 배달도 몇 개 받았어요. 작은 스피커도 포함해서 분위기를 끝없이 개선했습니다!
4.8 Deluxe Studio
긍정적 네거티브
우리는 편안한 숙박을했고 직원들은 훌륭했습니다. 스위트 룸은 잘 꾸며져 있습니다. 좋은 태국 음식 :)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
긍정적
네거티브
- 직원은 효율적이고 깨끗한 객실이며 요청시 용품이 보충되며 편안한 침대, 멋진 온수 샤워
- 가구가 구식이고 수영장 공간이 작기 때문에 밖에 나갈 때 걸을 공간이 충분하지 않습니다.
- 건물로 둘러싸인 외부 전망이 좋지 않습니다. 음식 메뉴는 그다지 매력적이지 않으며 매주 동일한 메뉴로 제공되는 옵션이 거의 없습니다.
전반적인 경험은 훌륭하고 서비스에 만족합니다. 친절한 직원, 도움이되는 의료진도 좋았습니다.
4.5 Executive Suite
격리에 15 일 머무르는 것은 어려운 것 같지만 감귤류 스위트 룸에 머무르면 정말 쉬워집니다 😊