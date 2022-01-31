รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 70 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
- Full refund in case of flight cancellation, COE denied or tested positive prior to travelling (proof must be provided).
- Full refund if cancel prior 14 days upon arrival
- 50% refund if cancel prior 7 days upon arrival
- Charge full amount if cancel less than 7 days upon arrival
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟสวีท 52m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
Citrus Suites (OFFICIAL ASQ HOTEL - ASQ PACKAGES) ตั้งอยู่บนสุขุมวิทซอย 6 ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้านานาเพียงไม่กี่นาทีและอยู่ใจกลางโซนร้านอาหารและความบันเทิงที่มีชีวิตชีวาที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งของกรุงเทพฯ ห้องพักส่วนใหญ่มีเตียงคิงไซส์ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษและห้องเตียงแฝดพร้อมเตียงควีนไซส์ 2 เตียง นอกจากนี้เรายังมีห้องที่มีประตูเชื่อมถึงกันหลายห้องทำให้ Citrus Suites เหมาะสำหรับการพักผ่อนกับเพื่อนและครอบครัว!
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- การทดสอบการเช็ดล้างจมูกสำหรับ Covid-19 RT-PCR (สองครั้ง)
- พยาบาลประจำการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
- การเดินทางด้วยรถพยาบาลไปยังโรงพยาบาล (ต้องการบริการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง)
- รับจากสนามบินเที่ยวเดียว (สุวรรณภูมิหรือดอนเมือง)
- อาหารสามมื้อรวมอาหารเช้าอาหารกลางวันและอาหารเย็น (เลือกอาหารไทยแท้หรืออาหารตะวันตก)
- อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีทีวีขนาด 43 นิ้วพร้อมพอร์ต USB 2 พอร์ต
- ตู้เย็นไมโครเวฟและชุดช้อนส้อม (สำหรับห้องสวีทเท่านั้น)
- ตะกร้าผลไม้สำหรับห้องแฟมิลี่และห้องสวีททุกวัน
- พื้นที่พักผ่อนกลางแจ้ง (หลังจากผลลบครั้งแรก)
- บริการลูกค้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับเมนูอาหารตามสั่งและบริการซักอบรีด
คะแนน
4.5/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 18 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ซิตรัสสวีทสุขุมวิท 6 บายคอมพาสฮอสปิทาลิตี้
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
4.7 Executive Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The reception and nursing staff were all very helpful and friendly.
- Super comfortable bed! Soft with nice quality sheets and pillows.
- Food was decent considering the circumstance, you have the choice between two appetizers and two mains for each meal. Mostly Thai dishes but some Western dishes too.
- The food portions were quite big. I was often not able to finish everything and had leftovers to snack on.
- They provided a "Mi" streaming stick upon request for the TV so I could stream Netflix (using my own account).
- You can choose 2 items from the following options: Yoga mat, Yoga ball, Jigsaw puzzle, Coloring book w/ colored pencils.
- The bathtub was lovely (only in Premier suite and above, not available in studio).
- There is a fridge and a kettle, plenty of water and some small snacks provided.
- Easy to order more snacks or sodas from Food Panda, the reception will bring your order up right away.
- Balcony with a nice view of the city.
- There is not actually a microwave in the Premier or Executive suites. The microwave and cutlery set are only included in the Grand Suite. This is not the hotel's fault, the AQ website had listed this info incorrectly. The hotel's official website is accurate.
- Some construction noise during the day, but honestly it is not that loud and it didn't bother me too much.
- No alcohol allowed, so you cannot order from a shop. This is part of the government's rules about AQ, not specific to this hotel. I imagine it would be easy to bring in your suitcase though if you were so inclined.
- There was a power outage that lasted about a minute, but it knocked the WiFi out. It took the hotel a few hours to get the WiFi working again. Signal was good the rest of the time though.
Overall Citrus 6 was a great place to stay. I would choose this hotel again if I needed to do AQ. I'd also be happy to stay there in the future once it is not a quarantine hotel anymore. For being in quarantine, I actually really enjoyed my stay there.
4.8 Executive Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Meeting at the airport and quick check-in;
- Polite and kind staff;
- Delicious food that was delivered warm, there is a choice from the menu plus plenty of bottled water in the room;
- Cleaning and change of linen/towels 2 times in 10 days quarantine;
- Large clean room with 2 tvs and 2 air conditioners. There is a balcony with an armchair;
- You can go for a walk on the roof after 1 negative PCR test. Everyday.
- Wi-Fi did not work 2 times;
- Would like a microwave in the room.
I liked everything, I am grateful to the staff and the hotel for the opportunity to visit Thailand at this difficult time.
3.8 Premier Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- well furnished room
- modern/newish design/fittings
- modern aircon, can set to fan only
- had to clean dining table before I could use it
- nobody likes scanning QR codes etc after 2 days of travelling
Pick up was swift from Swampy and travelled alone, first PCR test en-route to hotel was quickly completed, check in at hotel took a little longer than would have liked after travelling for 2 days, QR code scanning etc took ages. First impression of room was impressive, modern well furnished, tv in each room, very controllable aircon, comfy bed and reasonable view from windows i.e. not 1metre from next hotel. Food was perfect for me as I eat Thai food, I always bring my own coffee and ordered milk from 7/11. Food was never cold and delivered on time as per ordered. Communication with reception and hospital nurse all very easy using their own dedicated LINE contacts. Overall I give Citrus Suites 6 a 90% good rating and I would use again.
4.6 Deluxe Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- very well managing from Airport to hotel
- modern styled room
- thai food fresh and good (so you better prefer thai food than western food)
- menue list is changing every day
- very pleasant communication to the staff
- relaxing area on rooftop with great view to city, after 1 PCR test is negative
- balcony with upgrade to premier suite
- wifi works well
- price and vaue fit for this hotel
For us a very new experience to be in quarantine, but our stay in this hotel was very pleasent
We do recommend this ASQ Hotel as a very good choise.
4.8 Premier Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Spacious Room
- Expectations for cleanliness and services met
- Good wifi - enough for my partner to work online
- Great selection of food thai and western food - delicious
- Great facilities
- Communication with with friendly staff was very easy
- Meal deliveries were late once or twice
Overall, we had an excellent stay here. It exceeded our expectations in every way- the food was great, it was very clean, the staff were considerate and friendly, there was easy communication between us and the staff and the room was comfortable and spacious- big enough for us to do some exercise. Highly recommended!
4.2 Deluxe Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Well managed as AQ hotel for smooth checkin, daily temperature control with Coste APP and food service with LINE, giving paper of 7days calendar and daily choice of food.
- It depends on person, but I eat Thai food and the quality was good as standard. Western food maybe not at expected level for western people.
- Wifi was sort of stable, just frequency to need login was not predictable (Someday necessary or unnecessary).
- One mistake at my side was misunderstanding the existence of bath tab, which could be important for Japanese. There was only shower room.
- Noisy as the sidewall thin or there is wooden door connected to next room. I can hear neighbor and same for neighbor. Not very comfort and safe for confidentiality during business meeting.
- There are covid swab test 2 times on day1 and day6. 2nd test result was informed via LINE. But I was not informed for 1st one. I asked and staff say "sorry I was busy". It is not problem to me, but systematic notification would be expected for better customer satisfaction.
- And customer can ask to rent treadmill or bike in the room at reservation (with payment and if hotel still have). Although I requested bike, there was no bike in my room and no explanation at check-in.
High rate on the cost performance. (I try calculate,,, 18kTHB, 2 swab test 4kTHB, one meal 200THBx3x7=4kTHB, so one night about 1500THB?)
It's good hotel in term of minimum requirement for food, amenity, service. Thus it's recommended. I could choose again if I need to minimize the cost.
For the flight of 8-Jan, I requested booking in the evening on 5-Jan and the room was booked in the morning on 6-Jan (not 24hours staffed) successfully. I was lucky as Thailand pass was given after 3 minutes of application this time luckily (normally it has been told as 2-3 days lead time).
3.8 Deluxe Studio
เชิงลบ
- After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
After 6-7 hours in my room I went down to reception to hear if they had got my test result. They had, without calling me. So I said: Good, now I can go out and have a beer. Answer was: No you cant, you can't go out and come back. You can check out if you want, thats all. So I took my things and checked out and went to another hotel. Very strange if you ask me.
5.0 Premier Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
Staff was very caring, room big and clean, food delicious and everyday different! Before we choose this hotel we saw a lot of reviews and all were just awesome ! Definitely recommend this hotel for AQ.
4.7 Deluxe Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Details of 10 day program provided on arrival at hotel reception.
- Select from menu that changes daily.
- However, almost all is Thai food, apart from criossant and eggs at breakfast.
- After 1st PCR result can leave room and go to open rooftop relaxation area.
- Room facilities good: excellent wi-fi and rain type shower.
- Provide yoga or exercise equipment in the room on request.
- Overall, very good value for price, and level of care and service provided, with nurse on duty at hotel.
- TV channels mainly Thai, but can cast from phone to TV for youtube, etc.
- Air-con blows towards sitting area which can be too strong sometimes.
I am very satisfied with my asq hotel choice, and found previous guest reviews accurate and helpful with making my choice.
Everything was very professionally managed throughout from airport pick up to final check out.
I would recommend this asq hotel for professionalism and value.
4.8 Deluxe Studio
I really appreciate the hotel staff's kindness and support. During my 10 days quarantine, I had no problem with anything.
Portions of the food are just fine. It was always delivered on time. The hotel staff treated me very well. As a nun, I cannot eat after 12.00 so they were bringing me extra fruits for my lunch every day. They also helped me a lot with check-out, arranging taxi, etc.
5.0 Premier Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean & nice room
- New furniture
- Soft & comfortable bed
- Delicious meals & various choices
- Good WiFi
- Service-minded staffs
I was in quarantine for 7 days ( in the program but really it was 9 days long, didn’t count on the first day of check-in and the last day of check- out), room 404, from 5th-13th Oct 2021.
I would like to thank you all staffs for warmly welcome and took good good care of me. They are really friendly and nice. It was my first time to stay away from home alone for more than a week but I didn’t feel homesick or even feel of staying alone.
For someone who are deciding to choose the ASQ hotel, this is the best one for you. 😊😊
4.9 Grand Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- จิบกาแฟยามเช้า
- ห้องกว้างขวาง
- ระเบียง
- วิวเมืองสวยมาก
- บริการตรงจุด
- อาหารอร่อย - ชอบครัวซองต์ ซีซาร์สลัด และส่วนใหญ่
- สุจริตไม่มาก Wi-Fi หลุดไม่กี่ครั้งระหว่างสนทนาทางวิดีโอ
คุณจะไม่พบข้อตกลง ASQ ที่ดีกว่าในด้านพื้นที่และคุณภาพสำหรับเงินที่จ่ายไป ห้องพักน่าเหลือเชื่อ - วิวเมืองสวยงาม อ่างอาบน้ำ ระเบียง โซฟานั่งสบาย ห้องครัวขนาดใหญ่ ฝักบัวน้ำอุ่นมาก เครื่องซักผ้า/เครื่องอบผ้าในห้อง เตียงนอนก็สบายมาก สมาร์ททีวีทั้งในห้องนั่งเล่นและห้องนอน พนักงานอนุญาตให้เราใช้ Firestick เพื่อซื้อ Netflix ได้
เครื่องชงกาแฟ Nespresso นั้นยอดเยี่ยมมาก พร้อมกับกาแฟสดในตอนเช้า
พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดีมาก
ฉันจะพูดอะไรได้อีก จองที่ Citrus 6!
3.9 Deluxe Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- บริการดีมาก ผู้คนเป็นมิตรและช่วยเหลือดีมาก
- อาหารเย็นเสมอ ไมโครเวฟน่าจะวิเศษมาก
ฉันควรแนะนำโรงแรมนี้ให้กับทุกคนที่ฉันรู้จักอย่างแน่นอน ห้องสวีทสะอาดและสวยงามมาก
ยกเว้นจุดตกรางเล็กๆ น้อยๆ ที่นี่เป็นที่สำหรับพักกักกัน เพื่อให้รองรับได้มากขึ้น
4.2 Deluxe Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- รถรับส่งจากสนามบินกำลังรออยู่ขณะที่ฉันออกจากอาคารผู้โดยสารและฉันอยู่ที่โรงแรมในเวลาไม่ถึง 30 นาที
- การเช็คอินรวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพ ฉันไปถึงห้องพักอย่างรวดเร็วเพื่อที่ฉันจะได้พักผ่อน
- ห้องพักสะอาดและอุปกรณ์ออกกำลังกายที่ฉันขอก็พร้อมสำหรับฉัน
- ภายในห้องมีสบู่ แชมพู ครีมนวดผมมากมาย
- Citrus Suites อนุญาต 3 อุปกรณ์ที่แตกต่างกันบน wi-fi (โรงแรมอื่นอนุญาตให้ฉันเชื่อมต่อครั้งละ 2 เครื่องเท่านั้น)
- โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตรมีความเป็นมืออาชีพ แต่ก็ยังมีความสุภาพ และช่วยฉันตั้งค่าการเชื่อมต่ออัตโนมัติ
- การสื่อสารของ Line และ WhatsApp ถูกส่งกลับทันที โดยปกติแล้วจะมีข้อมูลที่ยอดเยี่ยม
- อาหารถูกส่งตรงเวลาและทางโรงแรมยังให้การเตือนอีกด้วย
- ช่องทีวีเหลือเป็นที่ต้องการมาก (โชคดีที่ฉันสตรีมความบันเทิงส่วนใหญ่ของฉัน)
- การเลือกอาหารไม่หลากหลายเท่าที่ฉันจะชอบ (และอาหารรสเผ็ดก็ไม่ได้เป็นเครื่องหมายเสมอไป)
ฉันใช้เวลาส่วนใหญ่ไปกับการทำงานกักกัน ดังนั้นฉันจึงมีความสุขกับ Wi-Fi สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกก็ใช้ได้ โดยพื้นฐานแล้วเป็นอย่างที่ฉันคาดไว้ แม้ว่ามันอาจจะดีที่มีของว่างและเครื่องดื่มให้หลากหลายมากขึ้น ห้องพักสะอาดและสะดวกสบาย มีทั้งหมอนแบบแข็งและแบบนุ่ม ซึ่งก็เซอร์ไพรส์มาก พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีและสุภาพ และยินดีที่จะตอบสนองคำขอที่สมเหตุสมผล สิ่งหนึ่งที่ฉันหวังว่าจะได้รับการสื่อสารที่ดีขึ้นคือความจริงที่ว่าการกักกันของฉันสิ้นสุดหนึ่งวันก่อนการเข้าพัก - แต่ฉันไม่ได้รับอนุญาตให้ออกจากห้องโดยไม่เช็คเอาท์ เนื่องจากฉันไม่มีห้องอื่นเป็นเวลาหนึ่งวัน ฉันจึงลงเอยด้วยการกักกันเพิ่มอีกวัน ฉันจะบอกว่าถ้าคุณไม่ชอบอยู่คนเดียวตลอดเวลา การกักกันน่าจะดีที่สุดกับคนอื่น การโทรผ่านวิดีโอและเสียงนั้นใช้ได้ แต่ฉันไม่เคยติดต่อกับมนุษย์โดยตรงเลย สรุปแล้วการเข้าพักนั้นค่อนข้างตรงกับที่ฉันคาดไว้ ฉันอาจจะไม่กลับมาประเทศไทยก่อนที่จะยกเลิกข้อกำหนดการกักกัน -- แต่นั่นไม่ใช่ความผิดของโรงแรม
4.8 Executive Suite
แง่บวก
- เตียงนอนสบาย
- อ่างอาบน้ำสุดคุ้ม
- ระเบียงสวย
- อาหารที่ดี
- มีจักรยานออกกำลังกายให้
- พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดี
- สนองความต้องการของฉัน
ถ้าคุณต้องทำการกักกัน ที่นี่เป็นสถานที่ที่ดีที่จะทำ ฉันมีห้องสวีทซึ่งกว้างขวางมากพร้อมระเบียง (ฉันขอแนะนำที่นี่!) และจักรยานออกกำลังกายด้วย พนักงานที่โรงแรมมีความพอใจและช่วยเหลือดีมาก รองรับทุกความต้องการของฉัน - เช่น จานเสริม ถ้วยและช้อนส้อมมีด เสื่อโยคะ ลูกบอลโยคะ ผ้าปูที่นอนสำหรับคลุมโซฟาและอื่นๆ นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นทำเลที่สะดวกหากคุณต้องการสั่งอาหาร Grab หรือของชำ และฉันก็มีบริการเดลิเวอรี่จากลาซาด้าด้วยเช่นกัน รวมถึงลำโพงขนาดเล็กที่ช่วยปรับปรุงบรรยากาศได้ไม่สิ้นสุด
4.8 Deluxe Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานช่วยเหลือดีจริง ๆ และอาหารที่ดี!
เราได้เข้าพักที่สะดวกสบายและพนักงานก็เยี่ยมมาก ห้องสวีทได้รับการตกแต่งอย่างดี อาหารไทยอร่อย :)
3.9 Deluxe Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานมีประสิทธิภาพห้องพักสะอาดมีการเติมของใช้เมื่อแจ้งความประสงค์เตียงนอนสบายเครื่องทำน้ำอุ่นที่ดี
- เฟอร์นิเจอร์ล้าสมัยพื้นที่สระว่ายน้ำมีขนาดเล็กจึงมีพื้นที่ไม่เพียงพอที่จะเดินเมื่อคุณมีเวลาออกไปข้างนอก
- วิวภายนอกไม่ดีเพราะล้อมรอบด้วยอาคาร เมนูอาหารไม่ค่อยน่าสนใจตัวเลือกน้อยมากเมนูเดียวกันในแต่ละสัปดาห์
ประสบการณ์โดยรวมดีมีความสุขกับการบริการ พนักงานที่เป็นมิตรช่วยเหลือดีเจ้าหน้าที่ทางการแพทย์ก็ดี
4.5 Executive Suite
การอยู่ในเขตกักบริเวณ 15 วันดูเหมือนจะยาก แต่การอยู่ในห้องซีทรัสจะทำให้ง่ายขึ้นจริงๆ😊