AQ酒店客房总数 69 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
房间数
以下所有软件包都包括所需的测试和运输。
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华尊贵房 28m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室套房 45m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 洗衣机
- 瑜伽垫
Family Connecting Room - 4PAX 60m²
特征
- 7-11购买
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 瑜伽垫
欢迎来到曼谷和GLOW Sukhumvit 5充满活力的世界，世界闻名的Sukhumvit购物和娱乐区的活力和兴奋在下面below绕。 GLOW Sukhumvit 5位于城市中心，距离BTS轻轨系统只有几分钟的步行路程，是一家交通便利的城市绿洲，拥有69间现代客房，全天候用餐，健身设施，可让您在旅途中保持健康，还有一个屋顶游泳池，展示着天际线酒吧，并享有城市美景。
您不仅可以享受素坤逸路（Sukhumvit Road）激动人心的活动，那里有各种各样的色彩缤纷的摊贩，当地商店，娱乐场所以及附近无数的餐馆。
-现代豪华酒店
-舒适的床
-现代设计的房间
便利设施/功能
- Transfer from Airport to Hotel (BKK/DMK) Fullboard - 3 Meals from AQ Menu
- 豪华床上用品和亚麻
- 高速WIFI
- 43" SMART TV - Local & International Channels
- 免费房内饮用水，茶和咖啡
- 20％洗衣服务
- 20％客房服务
- 1 x COVID-19 Test RT-PCR upon arrival
- 24小时现场护士
- 24小时救护车服务
- 通过VDO致电医生顾问
- 24小时保安
4.3 Deluxe Premier
正数
负面的
- Clean room
- Wifi worked
- Good location
- friendly staff
- efficient service (Testing etc)
- International power outlets in room
- Comfortable bed
- Tried to make me share airport transfer despite possible quarantine consequences
- No communication about when I could leave etc and rules of quarantine once at hotel
- No answer when calling reception
- Meal was cold
I struggle to be too positive about a forced stay in a hotel but the hotel itself was perfectly adequate for what was needed. My only real complaint was that they tried to make me share transport to the hotel despite this meaning that if a fellow traveller were Covid positive, we would all have to quarantine. This saves a few baht for the hotel (And potentially makes money if forced to do a longer stay) but at a potential huge inconvenience to the customer (And solo transfer is supposed to be included in ASQ packages, shouldn't need to be requested).
Other than this, the hotel itself was decent. The booking process was straight forwards and the package included everything needed to tick the boxes to enter the country. They responded to my emails before travelling and meeting them at the airport was also easy enough.
Hopefully, this quarantine etc won't be needed next time that I travel here but if it is, I would have no problem booking with them again.
4.6 Deluxe Premier
正数负面的
Every ting working good.take same hotel next time if i need.Nice staff,good food.soft good bed...
3.8 Family Connecting Room - 2 Adult + 2 Children
正数
负面的
- 满足COVID-19协议的严格流程
- 食物很美味，但希望看到更多变化
与Glow在一起实际上是11晚的好经历。最好的事情是，酒店确保我们遵循并满足COVID-19酒店隔离协议。
4.5 Deluxe Premier
正数负面的
虽然我只待了7天，但感觉很舒适，但我也有英语电视。
4.3 Family Connecting Room - 2 Adult
正数
负面的
- 良好的服务，良好的住宿，带连通房的宽敞空间。爱它！
- 食物很早就到达了，有时候是件好事，其他时候还没准备好吃。
对于从15晚到8晚的低价住宿感到失望，费用没有按比例调整。
4.8 1 Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- 异常舒适的床！
- 随附出色的电视尺寸和HMDI电缆
- 通过电话非常有帮助的接待人员
- 采取非常安全的措施
- 优秀的房间面积
- 隔离礼物留在门外-可爱的想法！
- 食物很好，可以从外面的供应商那里订购更多
- 总是打电话给你检查一下体温
- 可以在厨房里放更多的陶器-碗等
- 盐和胡椒粉搭配饭菜会很不错
- 房间有点暗
- 淋浴时没有护发素
我对GLOW SUKHUMVIT 5 ASQ酒店的住宿感到非常满意。从头到尾，该过程井井有条，非常安全，并采取了许多预防措施。工作人员是如此友好和乐于助人，使我轻松地安顿下来。食物每天都及时到达，那里有很多美味的食物可供选择。关于住宿的最好的事情是床。我必须说大概是我住过的最舒适的床！当您被困在房间两个星期时，这非常重要！我当然会推荐这家酒店作为您的ASQ套餐。我的时间飞逝，我有一个非常愉快的经历。非常感谢GLOW！