AQ酒店客房总数 300 卧室 伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

阿瓦尼高级房 30 m² ฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,532 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,032 - 5th Day Test & Go

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

素食餐

工作空间

阿瓦尼豪华房 30 m² ฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,767 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,267 - 5th Day Test & Go

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

素食餐

工作空间

Avani转角房 30 m² ฿38,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,885 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,385 - 5th Day Test & Go

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

素食餐

工作空间

安凡妮转角套房 40 m² ฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,062 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,562 - 5th Day Test & Go

互联网-无线上网

安凡妮行政套房 84 m² ฿64,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,651 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,151 - 5th Day Test & Go

互联网-无线上网

微波

安凡妮行政套房大酒店 128 m² ฿82,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿7,828 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,328 - 5th Day Test & Go

互联网-无线上网

微波

瑜伽垫

曼谷AVANI中庭酒店位于新碧武里路，距碧武里地铁站750码，每天提供前往车站和购物区的免费班车服务。这家酒店设有游泳池，健身中心和覆盖所有区域的免费无线网络，提供收费的豪华轿车服务。 曼谷AVANI中庭酒店宽敞的客房配有现代装饰和可欣赏城市美景的大窗户。每间客房均设备齐全，配有迷你吧和带卫星频道的电视。入住行政客房的客人还可以使用酒店的行政休息室AVANICLUB。 客人可以在健身中心锻炼身体，酒店提供货币兑换服务和免费停车场。旅游咨询台可以安排一日游和观光活动。 公共餐厅提供全天用餐菜单。客人可以享用单点菜肴和自助餐。 Benihana于午餐和晚餐时段开放，供应传统的日本清酒，多汁的牛排和铁板烧风格的菜肴。 该酒店距离夜市有2.8英里，距离素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）有40分钟车程。曼谷医院距离酒店有10分钟车程，而Samitivej Sukhumvit医院距离酒店有20分钟车程。

便利设施/功能 Test & Go Day 1 Package Inclusion : Accommodation

Airport pick-up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport

Breakfast

One COVID-19 RT – PCR test

20% off laundry services

Test & Go Day 5 Package Inclusion : Accommodation

Breakfast

One COVID-19 RT – PCR test

20% off laundry services

T&Cs : Full non-refundable prepayment is required at the time of reservations

Reservations are Non Cancellable and Non Refundable

Amendment of stay dates are allowed, please contact us at least 48 hours in advance (Room types is subject to availability on the new dates and may be subjected to room type and price change)

A Vaccination Certificate is required for this package.

Infants will incur an extra charge (the hotel will contact you for the additional charge)

Benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discount.

Unused parts of the benefits cannot be exchanged for any other services or refund/cash.

The Communicable Disease Control Officer at International Port Health Office of Thailand has the authority to decide on the final quarantine period.

分数 5.0 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 曼谷安凡妮中庭酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇲🇲 AUNG AUNG MYO LWIN 到达 05/05/2021 5.0 Avani Room 正数 服务很好。 负面的 不 如果时间允许，我想来住你的旅馆。在我隔离期间，一切都很好，很愉快。

