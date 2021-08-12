AQ酒店客房总数 174 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
曼谷最畅销的商品之一！兰卡斯特曼谷酒店提供免费WiFi，提供5星级住宿，设有健身中心，游泳池和可俯瞰曼谷市景的池畔酒吧。还提供免费WiFi，私人停车场和Tuk Tuk班车服务。距佛etch府地铁站和麦加山机场铁路站不到5分钟的步行路程，而SHOW DC距离酒店仅10分钟的步行路程。
这家酒店的每间客房都装有空调，并配有平面有线电视。其他设施包括迷你吧和保险箱。连接浴室配有浴缸和淋浴，吹风机和免费洗浴用品。
您可以在Siam Brasserie餐厅品尝正宗的泰国和国际美食，而在Lancaster酒吧则可以品尝手工鸡尾酒。
阿索克（Asok）和娜娜（Nana）距离酒店1.6英里，而EmQuartier购物中心距离酒店有10分钟车程。该酒店距离普拉兰9医院（Pramam 9 Hospital）有10分钟的步行路程，距离曼谷医院（Bangkok Hospital）8分钟车程。最近的机场是素万那普国际机场，距离曼谷兰开斯特酒店有35分钟的车程。
便利设施/功能
- 从素万那普机场或廊曼国际机场转移至酒店
- 在护士的监督下进行两次每日温度检查和健康监测
- 迎宾小吃篮
- 全膳（每天三餐，泰式或西式选择，包括饮食要求）
- 在酒店和值班救护车服务的24小时注册护士
- 根据政府法规进行COVID-19测试
- 免费高速Wi-Fi
- 瓶装饮用水
- 在第一次COVID-19测试后进行健身活动的休闲区
- 额外的客房服务和洗衣房可享受20％的折扣
正数
- big, clean room with separate living room and kitchen
- excellent service
- allowed non-married couples
- large whirlpool jacuzzi bath
- allowed deliveries from FoodPanda, Grab, Villa Market etc.
- no balcony or open windows
The Lancaster was an excellent hotel to stay for ASQ. We are both Vegan too and they accommodated very well for our needs. Would highly recommend.
酒店房间非常好。我丈夫和我一起在那里，所以他们给了我们两个相邻的房间。通过他们的在线应用程序与 ASQ 员工进行了良好的沟通，酒店的食品和饮料反应非常迅速。食物多种多样，有几种不同的菜单可供选择（日式、泰式、西式和素食），但它确实反映了“外卖”的性质，即集体准备食物然后再交付。尝试流式传输视频时，我的计算机上的互联网不断掉线......
由于在抵达前接种了两次疫苗，并且在抵达前进行了阴性 Covidtest，因此在隔离区停留两周感觉像是在浪费时间和金钱。
在您进行第三次阴性测试后的最后两天也有同样的感觉，如果您在 16 天内测试了 4 次阴性（一次荷兰和 3 次曼谷），为什么还要在隔离区多呆两天呢？
我会极力推荐它。它比您想象的要好。您不会失望的。我没什么好说的。
舒适的住宿环境，提供各种美食供您选择。大部分事情都很好。如果他们可以更频繁地打扫房间，那就更好了。
工作人员非常乐于助人，并尽力而为。这个房间的大小非常适合长时间停留在ASQ，而阳台是最重要的。