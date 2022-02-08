AQ酒店客房总数 46 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 32m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,348 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,498 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,848 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,049 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,299 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
普通套房 55m²
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,248 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,949 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bed Room Suite 65m²
฿44,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,648 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,349 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
我们在曼谷的首选之一。 Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit酒店位于素坤逸路附近一栋现代建筑内，提供带32英寸纯平电视和免费无线网络连接的宽敞空调客房。酒店设有屋顶游泳池和健身设施。
Radisson Bangkok 酒店提供前往 Nana Bangkok Skytrain 和 Sukhumvit 地铁站的免费班车。 Siam Paragon 和 Silom Patpong 等热门地区距离酒店约有 3 英里。
宽敞的客房设有落地窗和现代内饰，配有笔记本电脑保险箱和茶/咖啡壶。宽敞的浴室配有高档洗浴用品和花洒淋浴。
便利设施/功能
- Test & Go Scheme includes :
- Stylish and comfortable room space start from 32 Sqm.
- Full board 3 meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with selection of International, Indian and Thai menu
- One-way Airport pickup from BKK or DMK (shared seated under Social Distancing Guideline) on 1st day arrival only. Private Airport pickup can be arranged at an additional charge of THB 500
- Complementary Wi-Fi and more than 40 TV channels (both Thai and International)
- In room coffee and tea making facility
- 20% discount on In-Room dining
- 20% discount on Laundry service
- Microwave offer in the Jr. Suite & Above room types only
- Please Note the Following
- Additional Breakfast can be arranges at an additional THB 200 Per Breakfast
- No alcohol is allowed to be served in the room or ordered from outside on a delivery service.
- Special offer additional night Superior room start at THB1,750 net room only
- 1st Swab Package - 1 x COVID-19 Test by Piyavate Hospital, as per MOH guidelines, the test will happen on arrival day at the hospital, while going to the Hotel.
- 2nd Swab Package -1 x COVID-19 Test by Piyavate Hospital, as per MOH guidelines on day 5.
- Express RT-PCR screening test within 3 hours can be arranged at an additional charge of THB 2,800 per person (Advance reservation required)
- Free* Cancellation & unlimited amendments* - Terms & Condition Apply
- Documents Required:
- Flight Details
- Copy of your passport (s)
- Copy of Vaccine Certificate
- Copy Thai ID Card *need for Thai Citizens Only*
- Any pre-existing health conditions or food allergies.
- Expats living and working in Thailand under valid visa and residential permit are required to provide insurance coverage in Thailand with minimum coverage of $50,000 or a valid social security card
- or verified letter from employer.
- If paying by bank transfer, please send a copy of payment transfer slips, If paying by credit card. Completed credit card authorization form (Note, if not completed accurately will result in a delay to your booking, make sure to include scanned copy of card – hide VCC number)
- Documents required 2 days before arrival:
- Thailand Pass QR Code
- For all Nationalities required COVID-19 negative test report / Covid Free Certificate, result within 72 hours before arrival in Thailand
5.0 Superior Room
- Good service at hotel and as well as the pickup from hotel..
- Very less waiting time
- Tasty food with variety of menu
- Nothing to declare negative
Great response and friendly service from Namfon and Honey.
I recommend this hotel for all my friends
4.7 Superior Room
- Spacious and clean room. Small staff, but extremely efficient and responsive.
- Room service closes a bit early.
Great stay and great value for the money. I enjoyed my stay and would give the hotel a very positive recommendation.
4.3 One Bed Room Suite
- Very confy space with large bed and large room
Operation was efficient and staffs were nice. I loved staying there. I will use this hotel again!!!!
3.2 Superior Room
- Location
- Desk is good
- Bed comfortable
- They bring food to your door
- FORGET TO SERVE FOOD
- Poor organization
- Team stressed out
- Internet terrible, asked for booster, they lied to me
- Not the value for what you pay for
They forgot my breakfast 2x and the food I ordered once. Luckily I was only there for 7 days Sandbox. Can't imagine what Quarantine would be, wouldn't put my sanity into their hands. I asked many times for a booster for internet, was answered "sure", yes Sir" many times but nothing happened. Overall, bad experience. Location is great though, and most of the staff is willing to do their best. I recon it is much worse in other hotels. Breakfast food is OK.
4.3 Junior Suite
- Nice variety of food for each meal (Thai, Indian, western)
- Very spacious and comfortable furniture
- All steps from check-in/arrival to check-out/departure were smooth and hassle free
- Good selection of international TV stations provided
- Nurses were attentive and courteous during mandatory monitoring and testing activities
- Paint fumes due to some renovations required moving to a different floor during my stay
- Very weak wifi signal made it difficult to work / access internet unless seated/standing next to router
- No regular cleaning, changing linens/towels, or restocking of consumable items (soaps, drinking water, etc)
- No balcony in the room
I was very happy to stay at the Radisson Suites and I would like to extend my thanks to all of the staff who contributed to making my stay comfortable. It's difficult to tell from the photos on the website, but it seems that my reservation received a complementary upgrade (from junior suite to one-bedroom) and this was highly appreciated. I am a regular traveler to Thailand and I would consider staying at the Radisson Suites again during future mandatory ASQ periods.
2.9 Superior Room
- Reception did not inform about test result, I called reception and they said result has arrived and it is ok
When staying in Bangkok for a longer time I consider seriously to stay in this hotel. unfortunately nowadays far planning is not possible
4.9 Junior Suite
- Great room with balcony...excellent food and quick to respond to requests.
Really enjoyed my stay here but could have done with some proper crockery rather than plastic everything.
Staff were superb and made the experienxe as easy as possible.
Very good!
4.8 One Bed Room Suite
- Free upgrade to 1 bed suite
- Good wifi
- Good selection of hot drinks with kettle
- Very quick 1/2 hour to get over test on way to hotel.
- Results back next morning but call at 10.45 pm.
- Quiet hotel
- Very organised at reception.
- 1st meal delivered about an hour after arrival
- Good choice for all 3 meals
- Helpful staff
- Food was a little cool but microwave provided.
- 2nd meal wasn't what I ordered ,expecting indian with Nan bread
- Should have ordered different eggs for breakfast.
- I had to ask for a copy of my results in the morning.
- No clear signs of where to check out in the morning
Overall my stay at the Radisson suites was good, I'd been readding all sorts of nightmares on Facebook. It was a little disorganised at the airport, when I came out of customs it wasn't very clear where to go for my ride, once sorted it was prompt travel.to a local hospital where the pcr test was done in the mini van after checking details and then to.the hotel.
As soon as I exited the van I was quickly checked in and asked to add them to my whatsapp account by QR code and then my meals quickly selected and then shown to my room, I seem to remember I only paid 5099 baht for a superior room.but I ended up.with a 1 bed suite 😊.
Good aircon in the room with free water, mixture.of hot drinks, fridge and microwave(came in handy the meals were a little cool on delivery) .1st meal.arrived in less than an hour with a ring at the door bell, 2nd was about 2 hours later at 6pm.
I was asleep.when the phone went with my.test results about 10.45pm😖.
Breakfast arrived at about 8am and I think they were scrambled but not very tasty( knew I should have brought the HP)
I sent a message to.reception asking for my results confirmation and received that about 1 hour later.
I came down to check out and I don't know if it was me or not but I didn't see a sign for reception and stumbled on it.
But once checked they quickly assisted me to get a taxi to my next hotel.
3.8 Superior Room
- When do the booking, Khun Jenny is a very helpful lovely lady. Quick response
- The front desk staff seems to be very chill, could be more professional though. The lobby can be more bright.
Khun Jenny always responds and is very efficient. Her positive, efficient working attitude really helps me to meet the requirement of Thailand Pass.
The bed is comfy, room us clean. Khun Jenny always makes sure my test report come out on time do I can check out on time. Thank you Khun Jenny
2.8 Superior Room
- I was upgraded in a large room which was fortunate considering the average confort of the place.
- To breathe fresh and clean air was impossible: the room is not cleaned for 15 days, we cannot open windows or having fresh air for 15 days, is the air condition disinfected? Are the staff vaccinated or tested? The hospital did not give assurance concerning healthy conditions of the hotel.
- The food is a bore and timing absurd: breakfast just before 9 am (so late) and dinner around 5.30 pm (so early).
I understand that this is the law but this experience was totally disappointing, costly and, in my view, unnecessary as I was fully vaccined (Pfizer) and negatively tested.
And after the last PCR test result, we must stay one more night which is pointless. I receive my invoice on WhatsApp: it mixes accommodation and ASQ service (not detailed), which is inappropriate for claiming insurance payback. The staff said that there is no choice.
4.7 Junior Suite
- Great Service
- Excellent Communication before arrival and during stay
- Huge Room / Suite
- Cleanliness
- Professional and ver friendly Staff
- Good size food portions
- Ability to order from outside and quick delivery
- Good sized kitchen with microwave
- Ability to hire fitness equipment
- Great sized work desk station
- Very comfortable bed
- Wifi was a bit erratic and slow but have found this in many ASQ hotels I have stayed in before.
Highly recommend the Junior Suite room, which I had a good view, with the floor to ceiling windows, both in the living room and bedroom.
1.9 One Bed Room Premier
- Room is very spacious and the shower was excellent!
- Bed was comfy
- Wifi terrible
- Food terrible, the Thai food was inedible, the Indian food was ok, but you don’t want to eat Indian food all the time!
- Furniture worn
- No window to open, so you basically stay looked up in your room with no chance of fresh air for 2 weeks!
The food, the lack of fresh air and the extremely poor WiFi were the biggest drawbacks especially if you are locked 🔒 up for 2 weeks!
4.4 Junior Suite
- The room size was pretty good, bed very comfortable, good air conditioner. The food was good and big portions. They also have good indian food, which was the main reason we booked this hotel. They provide router in the room if there is problem with wi-fi, which is great. You can also order food and snacks from outside, which is a big plus. They also had some complimentary snacks and drinks when we arrived.
- The only thing: there was no view from the window in our suite because of the other building blocking the view. If you don't care about view, then the stay at this hotel is awesome. Or you can ask for the room with the view.
First of all the big shout out to the staff and nursing team. Everybody was very nice and helpful. The customer service is excellent, everybody cares about you! Great job, thank you for taking care of us!!!
4.2 Junior Suite
- 1.Room comfort , adequate facilities
- 2.Strictly rule for quarantine
- 3.Very Good service - for some of staff
- 1.Service is not consistently, esp lady staff not so friendly , unlike man staff is very good
- 2.Food just simple and half is Indian food , room service food not available for all menu
Overall is good but can improve some esp service for lady staff , variety food menu and available for room service
4.8 Superior Room
- 食物选择很棒，食物非常好吃
- 房间大到可以做运动
- 超级干净
- 我的每一个愿望都被满足
- 他们甚至在我的房间里放了一个路由器，因为我的 WiFi 有问题，他们在半小时内解决了
下次如果我需要留在ASQ，我会再次选择Raddison。优质的服务，美味的食物。他们知道什么是阻力隔离，并尽可能帮助您。
3.8 Superior Room
总体而言，体验是积极的，但 wifi 很棒，时断时续，而且套房的某些区域非常弱。我们一次没有使用客房服务，因为我们唯一想要的时间是晚上 8 点 30 分之后，而且不可用。他们给了我们一台跑步机，但后来我们抱怨它发出的噪音……所以我们几乎不使用它。就性价比而言，有点小失望。
5.0 Two Bed Room Premier
很好的酒店！我们非常感谢！舒服！房间很大！我们也喜欢菜单和食物！很干净的酒店！
4.9 Superior Room
- 员工专业素养
- 食品质量和品种
- Materass，毛巾和床单的质量
优质的服务
从机场接送，餐饮，医疗服务，接待处和日常日常购物。
没有智能电视。电视很旧，点播电影的成本很高