Avani Atrium Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2692 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Avani Atrium Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Avani Atrium Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Premier Room 30
฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,532 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,032 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Deluxe Room 30
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,767 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,267 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Corner Room 30
฿38,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,885 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,385 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Corner Suite 40
฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,062 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,562 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Executive Suites 84
฿64,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,651 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,151 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Grand Executive Suites 128
฿82,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,828 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,328 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Yoga Mat

AVANI Atrium Bangkok is located along New Petchburi Road, 750 yards from Phetchaburi MRT Station and a free shuttle service is provided to the station and to the shopping area daily. Boasting a swimming pool, fitness centre and free WiFi in all areas, this hotel offers chargeable limousine services.

The spacious guest rooms at AVANI Atrium Bangkok come with modern décor and large windows that offer views of the city. Each room is well-equipped with a minibar and TV with satellite channels. Guests staying in Executive rooms also enjoy access to the hotel's executive lounge, AVANICLUB.

Guests can work out at the fitness centre and the hotel provides currency exchange services and free parking. Daytrips and sightseeing arrangements can be made at the tour desk.

Public Restaurant offers an all-day dining menu. Guests can enjoy both a la carte and buffet dining options. Open for lunch and dinner, Benihana serves traditional Japanese sake, juicy steaks and teppanyaki-style dishes.

The property is 2.8 miles from the Night Market and a 40-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Bangkok Hospital is a 10-minute drive away and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is a 20-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features

  • Test & Go Day 1 Package Inclusion : Accommodation
  • Airport pick-up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport
  • Breakfast
  • One COVID-19 RT – PCR test
  • 20% off laundry services
  • Test & Go Day 5 Package Inclusion : Accommodation
  • Breakfast
  • One COVID-19 RT – PCR test
  • 20% off laundry services
  • T&Cs : Full non-refundable prepayment is required at the time of reservations
  • Reservations are Non Cancellable and Non Refundable
  • Amendment of stay dates are allowed, please contact us at least 48 hours in advance (Room types is subject to availability on the new dates and may be subjected to room type and price change)
  • A Vaccination Certificate is required for this package.
  • Infants will incur an extra charge (the hotel will contact you for the additional charge)
  • Benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discount.
  • Unused parts of the benefits cannot be exchanged for any other services or refund/cash.
  • The Communicable Disease Control Officer at International Port Health Office of Thailand has the authority to decide on the final quarantine period.
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇲🇲AUNG AUNG MYO LWIN

Reviewed on 24/05/2021
Arrived on 05/05/2021
5.0 Avani Room
Positives     
  • The service is good.
Negatives
  • No

I would like to come and stay your hotel if time permits. Everything is good and plesant during my Quarantine time.

Address / Map

1880 New Petchburi Road, Huay Kwang, Bangkapi, Huai Khwang, 10310 Bangkok, Thailand

