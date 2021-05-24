Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Premier Room 30 m² ฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,532 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,032 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Deluxe Room 30 m² ฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,767 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,267 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Corner Room 30 m² ฿38,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,885 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,385 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Corner Suite 40 m² ฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,062 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,562 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Executive Suites 84 m² ฿64,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,651 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,151 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Yoga Mat Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Grand Executive Suites 128 m² ฿82,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿7,828 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,328 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Yoga Mat

AVANI Atrium Bangkok is located along New Petchburi Road, 750 yards from Phetchaburi MRT Station and a free shuttle service is provided to the station and to the shopping area daily. Boasting a swimming pool, fitness centre and free WiFi in all areas, this hotel offers chargeable limousine services. The spacious guest rooms at AVANI Atrium Bangkok come with modern décor and large windows that offer views of the city. Each room is well-equipped with a minibar and TV with satellite channels. Guests staying in Executive rooms also enjoy access to the hotel's executive lounge, AVANICLUB. Guests can work out at the fitness centre and the hotel provides currency exchange services and free parking. Daytrips and sightseeing arrangements can be made at the tour desk. Public Restaurant offers an all-day dining menu. Guests can enjoy both a la carte and buffet dining options. Open for lunch and dinner, Benihana serves traditional Japanese sake, juicy steaks and teppanyaki-style dishes. The property is 2.8 miles from the Night Market and a 40-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Bangkok Hospital is a 10-minute drive away and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is a 20-minute drive away.

Amenities / Features Test & Go Day 1 Package Inclusion : Accommodation

Airport pick-up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport

Breakfast

One COVID-19 RT – PCR test

20% off laundry services

Test & Go Day 5 Package Inclusion : Accommodation

Breakfast

One COVID-19 RT – PCR test

20% off laundry services

T&Cs : Full non-refundable prepayment is required at the time of reservations

Reservations are Non Cancellable and Non Refundable

Amendment of stay dates are allowed, please contact us at least 48 hours in advance (Room types is subject to availability on the new dates and may be subjected to room type and price change)

A Vaccination Certificate is required for this package.

Infants will incur an extra charge (the hotel will contact you for the additional charge)

Benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discount.

Unused parts of the benefits cannot be exchanged for any other services or refund/cash.

The Communicable Disease Control Officer at International Port Health Office of Thailand has the authority to decide on the final quarantine period.

Score 5.0 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Avani Atrium Bangkok Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Avani Atrium Bangkok Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇲🇲 AUNG AUNG MYO LWIN Arrived on 05/05/2021 5.0 Avani Room Positives The service is good. Negatives No I would like to come and stay your hotel if time permits. Everything is good and plesant during my Quarantine time.