AQ酒店客房总数 150 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
曼谷金郁金香君主酒店（另类州隔离区）
我们是Piyavate医院的合作伙伴，可提供16天15夜政府认证的大型太空室。
我们距素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）仅20分钟车程。设有游泳池和水疗中心，提供覆盖各处的免费WIFI上网以及前往购物区的免费城市班车。
Golden Tulip Sovereign酒店的所有客房均配备了有线电视。每间都设有一个迷你吧和沏茶/咖啡设备。大型大理石浴室提供浴缸和淋浴设施。
Golden Tulip Hotel酒店位于Show DC购物中心对面，距离Asoke和Nana BTS轻轨站有1.2英里。 Rama 9 Hospital医院距离酒店有5分钟的步行路程，而Rama 9 MRT车站距离酒店有15分钟的步行路程。
便利设施/功能
- Benefits include ASQ package:
- Accommodation for 15 nights, 16 days
- Free WIFI
- International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels
- 3 meals a day
- Complimentary drinking water, coffee & tea in room
- Bathtub
- Room cleaning service on day 7, day 10, day 12
- Relaxing space on rooftop after 1st swab test
- 20% discount on food & beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry service
- 医院服务
- Total of Covid-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24 hours registered nurse on duty
- Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine (Telemedicine service)
- Daily health monitoring
- Face mask, Alcohol gel and Thermometer in room
- Admittance to hospital if testing positive for Covid-19
- Insurance of regular official report on the status of each patient under observation
- Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient’s release
- Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24-hours service on demand)
- One way trip transfer between IATA-designated airport (BKK or DMK) and the hotel
如果您是曼谷金色郁金香君主酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
3.8 Superior Room
一切都很好除了非常冷的食物通知工作人员，但它是一样的。
这家酒店是一开始没有预定的酒店，但是入住期间印象深刻，很舒服。
取消我们出行日期的酒店是S.CPark Hotel，是一开始就订好的酒店，COE里指定的，导致我们从头开始浪费时间旅行，就是泰航，因为文件里而且订的酒店没有离开使馆。这家酒店不太可能让你进入系统。因为把客户留在半空中很不好，没有提前通知客户（扎了很多拳手。如果运气不好，找个不好的酒店，顾客会怎么做？因为没有时间重新预订）已经是旅行的一天了。
4.0 Superior Room
- 一流的服务，非常贴心的员工，美味的食物/部分，美景，国际电视频道，漂亮的泳池区，很棒的水压
这里的员工绝对很棒，您可以说他们实际上在乎您的健康。现场护士真是个好女孩，我无法访问Thailand ASQ应用程序，因此她为我保存了我的体温检查记录。当我找不到房东时，她还帮助我联系了我的Airbnb。她竭尽全力使我感到愉快，我对此深表感谢。另外，食物菜单以及各部分都相对较大。食物总是很热，大多数时候都很美味。另一点值得一提的是，这家酒店的水压绝对是棒极了，这件小事使隔离所的麻烦程度大大减轻了。我实际上没有看电视，但是我确实知道这家酒店提供多个国际/英国电视频道。我唯一的抱怨是我房间里的wifi非常杂乱。我每隔10分钟左右就会断开与互联网的连接，而wifi速度也不是那么好。总而言之，这是一个非常好的住宿，我会推荐它。