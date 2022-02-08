Room is modern, clean and spacious

Air con is great and very cold

Bed was extremely comfortable

Staff were very friendly and took care of us

Roof top lounge

WiFi isn’t the best

Just finished our 7 day quarantine at the Arte hotel Bangkok and I was really impressed with how good it has been.

I highly recommend this hotel, the room was amazing and spacious, with great bathroom, we had a powerful and hot shower aswell as a spacious bath tub.

Aircon was lovely and cold and bed was very comfortable, with large tv on the wall with Netflix and YouTube.

Hotel allowed 45 mins per day on the rooftop lounge after day 3

Staff were amazing, they took good care of us during our stay.

Food was okay, they had lots of choices and each day was different which I liked.

Great stay, highly recommend 👍