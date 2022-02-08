AQ酒店客房总数 60 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,800 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
- 7-11购买
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 家庭套房
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
Arte Hotel酒店位于曼谷Sukhumvit地区的心脏地带，为您提供舒适便捷的住宿，距离城市的交通系统仅几步之遥。客人可以免费使用全年开放的游泳池，健身中心和桑拿浴室。在所有区域提供免费WiFi，让客人保持联系。
配备齐全的空调客房均配有平面电视，迷你吧和保险箱。对于商务旅客，还提供熨烫设施。每间客房均设有带浴缸或淋浴，免费洗浴用品，蓬松毛巾和吹风机的私人浴室。部分客房设有俯瞰城市的阳台。
Arte Hotel酒店设有24小时前台，客人可以在此找到旅行建议，安排旅游预订以及任何旅行需求。酒店内设有免费停车场，也可提供代客泊车服务。
餐饮方面，客人可以前往著名的Terminal 21购物中心，那里提供各种泰国当地美食和无数国际美食。步行距离之内即可到达夜生活娱乐场所，而且乘火车很短。 24小时便利店，超市和药店都在步行距离之内。
素坤逸地铁站和Asok轻轨站都在5-10分钟的步行路程内。乘坐地铁和轻轨仅需10分钟，客人就可以参观曼谷许多著名的购物中心，并且是必看的历史景点。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有16英里。
- 两次COVID-19筛查测试
- 免费医疗视频通话医生咨询
- 持证护士在酒店待命24小时待命
- 隔离完成后签发的COVID-19免费证书
- 免费高速WiFi
- 42英寸智能电视（带Netflix，Youtube），单程机场接送至酒店
- 每天在客房内用餐3餐（带国际和泰式精选美食的加餐计划）
- 单点菜单优惠30％
- 免费提供充足的迷你吧（不含酒精）和小吃，可补充装机（收费）
- 每天免费提供4瓶饮用水，包括室内咖啡和茶
- 免费清洁服务
- 隔离第6天后可进入空中休息区
- 所有客房均提供瑜伽垫
- 所有套房的健身车
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Room is modern, clean and spacious
- Air con is great and very cold
- Bed was extremely comfortable
- Staff were very friendly and took care of us
- Roof top lounge
Just finished our 7 day quarantine at the Arte hotel Bangkok and I was really impressed with how good it has been.
I highly recommend this hotel, the room was amazing and spacious, with great bathroom, we had a powerful and hot shower aswell as a spacious bath tub.
Aircon was lovely and cold and bed was very comfortable, with large tv on the wall with Netflix and YouTube.
Hotel allowed 45 mins per day on the rooftop lounge after day 3
Staff were amazing, they took good care of us during our stay.
Food was okay, they had lots of choices and each day was different which I liked.
Great stay, highly recommend 👍
4.8 Jacuzzi Suite
正数
负面的
- Great Food 3 meals a day
- Good Netflix for entertainment
- Room to move about the suite
- Exercise machine
- 2 toilets
- 2 showers
- Jacuzzi
- Very clean and staff happy to help
- WiFi good but not strong
- Maybe needs booster on the 8th Floor
I arrived early morning 7am, was welcomed and checked in
My luggage was taken to the room and I was shown the various controls
All staff in full PPE and visors so very safe for me and them
Staff always happy to help with extra coffee laundry bags etc.
I am currently in day 4 of 7 but it seems like only yesterday I arrived.
I would recommend the extra cost of the suite to give you ease of movement whilst being contained.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Great services from the hotel staffs. The location of the hotel is very convenient as it is near Terminal 21 and BTS Station.
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
Nice and clean. Near Nana station for Superrich and Terminal 21 for Phone card.
Good location!! 3 minuten walk
2.7 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- Overpriced! Cleaning standards far away from expected specially during Covid time,
Generally I wouldn’t recommend this place as it wasn’t meet my requirements-besides on website was different stated,
3.8 Premier Room
正数
负面的
- Smooth and delightful stay
- Sometimes laud emploees talking
I Certainly can recommend this hotel to anyone and friends for a peaceful stay in bangkok
The staff was kind and very helpfull
4.3 Deluxe Room
overall the stay was great! staff are friendly and kind! however the wifi connection was not that good but it was quite ok. it was a comfortable stay for me
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Staff is generous and kind. They will attend to your needs right on. Great place to stay
- Wifi is slow but not a problem if you have a Thailand Sim card
Please keep up the good work! Thank you for letting me have a great place to stay during my quarantine period!
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- clean room
- nice welcome snacks
- hot water
- good wifi connection
- most importantly, delicious food!
excellent experience and a great choice for self-quarantine.
suggestion:may provide diet food , a good chance to exercise during quarantine time.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
这是我的第一个隔离期。
我不知道怎么住这么长时间，但房间里准备的东西帮助我度过了舒适的住宿。
对我有帮助的是免费无线网络连接、电视、美景和美味佳肴。
在日本，这是不可想象的常规时间。
非常感谢。
4.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 最舒服的床
- 漂亮的装饰。喜欢灯光
- 美味的食物，而且足够温暖。不错的选择和真正的盘子/银器。
- 窗口打开
在艺术酒店的美妙住宿。工作人员很专业，食物很美味，床很舒服，可爱的落地窗可以打开。这只是一个美好的10天。没有问题。很棒的员工。
4.2 Premier Room
我在 Arte Hotel 隔离的第 14 天，也是最后一天，可以为您在泰国的 ASQ 强烈推荐这家酒店。
工作人员在整个期间都非常高效和乐于助人。在某些情况下，会超出人们通常的预期。
食物也很不错，三餐都有精选的泰式、西式和素食。食物会在指定的交货时间迅速而热地交付。当天菜单上没有的鸡肉炒饭或鸡肉槟城咖喱等个人要求也可以免费提供。
有快速的 Wifi 连接，电视上可以播放 Netflix。
检疫和医疗程序良好且严格遵守。
十四天的隔离期并不是开始假期的最佳方式，但酒店工作人员和管理层已尽可能让住宿变得轻松而平静。
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 一流的淋浴设施。
- 一流的WiFi。
- 精选的电视频道（泰语，英语，中文，阿拉伯语）
- 食物很好。
- 护士乐于助人和专业。
- 非常好的员工。
我在曼谷的Arte酒店住了10个晚上，这是一个很好的经历。每天为我提供3顿饭，每次3种选择（泰国菜，国际菜或素食主义者）。酒店的无线网络非常棒，这意味着我从不觉得无聊。浴室设施一流，总体清洁度很高。该酒店在各个级别均采取了出色的Covid措施，我接受了两次测试（第5天和第9天）。护士专业而彬彬有礼。总的来说，我绝对会推荐这家酒店，因为它离机场和汽车站很近，方便您隔离后继续前进。谢谢Arte Hotel。
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
对于一家ASQ酒店，在这家酒店的预算范围内，这是一次非常不错的体验。安全显然是第一要务。
您乘人力车到达，在室外进行处理并移至您的房间。我当时的行程是10天，由于政府法规的原因，我只允许在室外进行Covid测试。
房间本身很宽敞，宽敞的浴室，像样的电视，还有一个很少有ASQ酒店拥有的阳台。
食物一天交付三次，质量确实很高。我主要吃泰国菜，但欧洲菜也都不错。
酒店工作人员很棒，很乐意回答您的问题，非常礼貌，正如您在泰国所期望的那样，并且考虑到您在ASQ时会给予尽可能多的支持。
我会推荐这家酒店，它就是您成为ASQ的理想之选，并且您需要提供一切以使它成为一个舒适的住宿。
4.5 Deluxe Room
我的隔离经验非常好。他们照顾好我。酒店的wifi速度很慢，这对我是一个挑战，但是他们给了我一张免费的SIM卡，其中包含14天的数据。因此，这使我的生活更加轻松和美好。总体而言，泰国一直以来都在提供高质量的检疫方面做得很好。因此，我会给该服务良好的评价。非常感谢您的服务