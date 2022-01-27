Beautiful Hotel.

Great restaurant on first floor.

Quiet

The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.

I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.

If there is one and yes there is.

It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.

They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.

Ended up with a 24 quarantine. So that was fantastic. I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us. A group of about 60 people, less. 11:50 we arrived at check in. They had a full group ready and prepared. Made us wait till 12:01 to start. Went fast Immigration was very quick. Bags and out front for car waiting for me. Off to hospital. Got out Into tent Swab up the nose Back in car Off to hotel Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed. Next day called me about 15:30 Said your clear. Left hotel to get a massage and eat A completely pleasant experience. Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more. I got lucky, being the first arrived. So far my time has been enjoyable. No crowds. But most services are limited. Food Restaurants Massage Bars All those kind of things. Everyday it improves.