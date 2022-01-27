AQ酒店客房总数 220 卧室
伙伴医院 Thonburi Bumrungmuang Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级房 30m²
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 32m²
฿47,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
曼谷精选推荐之一。曼谷素坤逸15广场瑞享酒店已与Piyavate医院合作，提供经公共卫生部和国防部认证的泰国和来自国外归国的外国人可替代的国家检疫（ASQ）的住宿。
另一种州检疫（ASQ）15晚住宿套餐/ 11晚住宿套餐提供单人和双人入住，在曼谷素坤逸15巷旺皮克酒店住宿期间可享受非凡的服务体验。一揽子计划必须遵守政府制定的有关沙特阿拉伯所有入境者健康观察的规定。
我们位于素坤逸（Sukhumvit），可轻松抵达Terminal 21和EmQuartier购物中心等各种企业和购物中心。这家酒店距离BTS轻轨站和MRT地铁站只有5分钟的步行路程，还提供免费的24小时Tuk Tuk班车服务。客人可以在屋顶酒吧，100英尺长的游泳池和免费WiFi享受美食。
素万那普国际机场距离酒店约35分钟车程。
所有时尚的现代客房和套房均装有空调，并提供LED平面电视，宽大的办公桌和迷你吧。客房内的保险箱也可提供额外的安全保护。私人浴室配有浴缸或步入式淋浴间，配有浴袍，拖鞋和吹风机。
便利设施/功能
- 免费机场接机（前往酒店的机场）
- Meals included (special set menu) for 14-Days / 10 Days only
- 餐饮享受20％的折扣
- 24小时注册护士待命
- Two times COVID-19 tests
- 面罩，酒精凝胶和红外测温仪
- 通过远程医疗服务进行医生咨询
- 高速WiFi
4.1 Superior Room
正数 负面的
Very well organised, friendly staff and good food plus on the ball when results were through instant in contact with me so, I could use amenities of the hotel
2.0 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Nice lobby
- Nice looking room
- Got a rash from staying in the smoking room for a week never had this before..
- Wifi is horrendous! Had to use my hotspot from my phone to get work done.
- Food extremely overpriced and not delicious!
- Front desk isn’t responsive or takes extremely long to reply!
- They forgot complimentary food that is suppose to be a part of your package!
One of the worst experiences I have ever had at a 5star hotel. Bad wifi, bad food, got some kind of rash from the room (bed bugs?), front desk staff not responsive or will help resolve issues, and staff rude at check out. Highly not recommended, really felt cheated for the money I paid.
3.1 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Transport
- Organization
- Bed
- Breakfast
- Food
- very expensive
- room equipement
- No balcony
We booked with balcony, but no balconies on this hotels. Very expensive for this room. Breakfast was ok.
2.5 Superior Room
正数 负面的
- Horrible wifi
- Horrible food
- Front desk unresponsive
- Forgets complementary meal
Front desk sometimes unresponsive or takes very long time to pick up phone, horrible complimentary food, limited / not delicious room service (extremely overpriced), horrible wifi which was very frustrating to use (had to use personal mobile hotspot to get work done). Hotel forgot to serve complimentary breakfast , called front desk twice to resolve this but nothing came. Does not follow food plan that was offered (does not follow plan, small portions, served nice and cold!)..very disappointed for a so called 5 star hotel. Highly not recommended.
4.9 Superior Room
All in all the stay was excellent. The service picked me up at the airport, took me to the PCR test and finally to the hotel. The staff was very friendly and helpful. WiFi connection was excellent. The staff informed quickly about my PCR test result. Also breakfast was excellent.
3.6 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Hotel pick up
- Room size
- PCR testing and results
- Service was poor - had to ask for several things and our breakfast was forgotten about
Before arriving, I found it difficult to communicate with the hotel - their response time was incredibly slow which needs improving in line with Thailand Pass measures. We were picked up and transferred to PCR test then to hotel which was all great and smooth. After making meal choices, our meals were sadly forgotten about or cold upon arrival. We ordered additional room service which was also slow to arrive and had items missing.
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Comfortable Bed
- Good Shower
- Previous Occupants food still in fridge
Arrived in middle of night , shower was a welcome treat along with comfortable bed Received PCR results first thing in morning. Enjoyed quick breakfast in restaurant and off on my adventure
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The testing is very well organized.
- Th result came very quickly.
- Room could be cleaner
- Morchana did not work well
Thanks to Mövenpick for very much for the professional organization about the transport, Testing and check-in.
The immigration is very friendly and very fast.
4.4 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Got to hotel after the Test and then room was ready for me to go into. Menu Choices was good and when deliver taste good too!.
- Very nice hotel, great convenience.
- My room was facing the parking lot, so I had to close the curtains a lot of time...
I only stayed for the test and go, and it was a great hotel. for the price, which includes the test, it was good price and service
4.8 Superior Room
正数 负面的
I had a good experience and have no complaints except about the price. I paid 6,000thb, which I find excessive for the services rendered.
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- easy testing process, right at hotel. and quick response on result
Just good accomodation and speedy test ''n go results. besides that I don't know what to type to fill a 100 characters
4.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Nice hotel with a great location near all you need, stayed here before and will again. Staff is fantastic rooms are clean god WiFi and food was good. Good size rooms.
- Hotel is beginning to need a renovation to hold the standard up.
Nice hotel awesome staff, could speed up time for pcr test I waited 12+ a little bit to long and could be faster.
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
Everything was more or less fine. No specific complaints. Only delivered food was not very good: I had better food on the plane going to Bangkok.
4.8 Superior Room
正数 负面的
Everything as to be expected. Covid test done on way to hotel from airport. Was able to leave next day by 11:30am
5.0 Superior Room
正数 负面的
- Absolutely nothing wrong with this hotel
Super friendly staff was taking well care of. Everything was quick everything was efficient.So absolutely nothing I can complain about
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Beautiful Hotel.
- Great restaurant on first floor.
- Quiet
- The staff was amazing. So friendly. So helpful.
- I don’t think I could fairly list a Con under the current situation.
- If there is one and yes there is.
- It isn’t any fault of this beautiful Hotel and service I received.
- They did more than the best they could do with the Covid issues at hand. Not there fault. There not responsible for this.
Ended up with a 24 quarantine.
So that was fantastic.
I was the first group to come through the Main BKK airport and not many of us.
A group of about 60 people, less.
11:50 we arrived at check in.
They had a full group ready and prepared.
Made us wait till 12:01 to start.
Went fast
Immigration was very quick.
Bags and out front for car waiting for me.
Off to hospital.
Got out
Into tent
Swab up the nose
Back in car
Off to hotel
Check in hotel a few minutes and in bed.
Next day called me about 15:30
Said your clear.
Left hotel to get a massage and eat
A completely pleasant experience.
Now I can’t imagine this going as smooth with a couple of hundred people or more.
I got lucky, being the first arrived.
So far my time has been enjoyable.
No crowds.
But most services are limited.
Food
Restaurants
Massage
Bars
All those kind of things.
Everyday it improves.
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Excellent service, very friendly and helpful team of staff
- Very quiet, nice and big room
- Outdoor time on the roof top once a day (45 min) from day 3
- Well organized covid tests
I had a relaxed time in this Hotel, I would recommend this hotel highly for ASQ and NON-ASQ!
I will stay again in this Hotel next time I'm in BKK
4.8 Superior Room
Room service and customer service was great. Would recommend the hotel to anyone for short or long type of stay.
4.8 Suite Room
正数
负面的
- The staff are professional, nice and accommodating.
- As everything went well, we don’t really have any negative things to say😊
My son and I had a very comfortable and enjoyable stay at Movenpick Sukhumvit 15. Asq went so smoothly from airport pickup (we had an SUV 🚙 to ourselves with a lady driver fully protected with PPE), to check in and check out, both of which were done quickly and efficiently. All the staff from reception, concierge, nurse and medical staff are professional, nice and very accommodating. Food is good and always arrive on time. We had ample bottles of water, and asked for additional and were granted promptly. A coffee machine is provided as well as water boiler, with sachets of coffee, creamer and sugar, as well as some tea bags. All our requests were granted accordingly as long as they are within hotel policy. Reminders to take body temperature were on time, as well as for PCR tests. We got our results for the three PCR tests the following day. Would definitely recommend this hotel. Thank you Movenpick for the stress-free accommodation.😊
4.8 Superior Room
Hotel condition is good , staff are cooperative, Nurse very cooperative, reservations team very fast responding