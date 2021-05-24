총 AQ 호텔 객실 300 침실 파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 52 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Avani Atrium Bangkok 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Avani Atrium Bangkok 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 1 Adult Avani 프리미어 룸 30 m² ฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,532 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,032 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 패밀리 스위트

할랄 음식 옵션

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

채식 식사

작업 공간

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult Avani 디럭스 룸 30 m² ฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,767 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,267 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 패밀리 스위트

할랄 음식 옵션

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

채식 식사

작업 공간

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult 아 바니 코너 룸 30 m² ฿38,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,885 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,385 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 패밀리 스위트

할랄 음식 옵션

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

채식 식사

작업 공간

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult Avani 코너 스위트 40 m² ฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,062 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,562 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult Avani 이그제큐티브 스위트 84 m² ฿64,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,651 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,151 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

마이크로파

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult 아 바니 그랜드 이그제큐티브 스위트 128 m² ฿82,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿7,828 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,328 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

마이크로파

요가 매트

AVANI Atrium Bangkok은 펫차 부리 MRT 역에서 750m 떨어진 뉴 펫 부리로드를 따라 위치해 있으며, 매일 역과 쇼핑 지역까지 무료 셔틀 서비스가 제공됩니다. 수영장, 피트니스 센터, 전 구역 무료 Wi-Fi를 자랑하는이 호텔은 유료 리무진 서비스를 제공합니다. AVANI Atrium Bangkok의 넓은 객실은 현대적인 장식으로 꾸며져 있으며 도시 전망을 제공하는 대형 창문을 갖추고 있습니다. 각 객실은 미니 바와 위성 채널이 편성 된 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 이그제큐티브 룸에 머무는 투숙객은 호텔의 이그제큐티브 라운지 인 AVANICLUB도 이용하실 수 있습니다. 피트니스 센터에서 운동을하실 수 있으며, 호텔은 환전 서비스와 무료 주차장을 제공합니다. 투어 데스크에서 당일 여행 및 관광 상품을 예약하실 수 있습니다. Public Restaurant은 하루 종일 식사 메뉴를 제공합니다. 일품 요리와 뷔페 식사를 모두 즐기실 수 있습니다. 점심과 저녁 시간에 영업하는 Benihana는 전통 일본 술, 육즙이 풍부한 스테이크, 철판 구이 스타일 요리를 제공합니다. 이 숙소는 야시장에서 4.5km, 수완 나품 공항에서 차로 40 분 거리에 있습니다. 방콕 병원은 차로 10 분, 사미 티벳 수 쿰빗 병원은 차로 20 분 거리에 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징 Test & Go Day 1 Package Inclusion : Accommodation

Airport pick-up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport

Breakfast

One COVID-19 RT – PCR test

20% off laundry services

Test & Go Day 5 Package Inclusion : Accommodation

Breakfast

One COVID-19 RT – PCR test

20% off laundry services

T&Cs : Full non-refundable prepayment is required at the time of reservations

Reservations are Non Cancellable and Non Refundable

Amendment of stay dates are allowed, please contact us at least 48 hours in advance (Room types is subject to availability on the new dates and may be subjected to room type and price change)

A Vaccination Certificate is required for this package.

Infants will incur an extra charge (the hotel will contact you for the additional charge)

Benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discount.

Unused parts of the benefits cannot be exchanged for any other services or refund/cash.

The Communicable Disease Control Officer at International Port Health Office of Thailand has the authority to decide on the final quarantine period.

모든 AQ 호텔 보기 180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색

점수 5.0 /5 우수한 기반 1 리뷰 평가 1 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Avani Atrium Bangkok 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Avani Atrium Bangkok 호텔 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇲🇲 AUNG AUNG MYO LWIN 도착 05/05/2021 5.0 Avani Room 긍정적 서비스가 좋습니다. 네거티브 아니 시간이 허락한다면 호텔에 묵고 싶습니다. 검역 기간 동안 모든 것이 좋고 유쾌합니다.