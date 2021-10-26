Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
**Room Rates only available for 1 period: (a) 8 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022
Room rates from 31 Mar 2022 onwards can be inquire by filling in "Request Booking" Button.
Be the very first to explore unspoiled Phuket again. Treat yourself to a wonderful beachfront vacation. Revisit Katathani! (Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winner 2021. Katathani Phuket Beach Resort is located in the secluded Kata Noi Bay on 850 meters of private beach. You can select to stay in the room, suites. There are six nature inspired swimming pools and number of restaurants which offer beach views to gourmet dining experiences. There are water sports for the active vacationers and indoor games and spa facilities for those on a relaxing holiday. The resort provides everything that makes for a perfect holiday so you can do as much or as little as you like.
7 nights stay inclusive of the following benefits:
👉 Daily breakfast for 2
👉 Free wireless internet
👉 Daily Room Cleaning
👉 2000THB Food and Beverage Credit
Note:
- The above mentioned rates are quote for 2 Adults only, additional guests are subject to surcharge (to be inform by reservation)
- The above mentioned rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0 at the airport, and Day5 at Kata Test Center for THB2200/person/time
- Book The Covid Test (RT-PCR) by yourself at the following link https://www.thailandpsas.com
- A 20% deposit is required to issue Hotel confirmation voucher, to further process Thailand pass. This deposit is refundable if Thailand pass is rejected.
- Another 80% amount of booking is required to pay at least 72 hours prior to arrival.
- Transfer from Phuket International Airport to Katathani: https://www.katathani.com/airport-transfer
Private Camry: THB 1,300 net per car per way (maximum 3 persons; no later than 3 luggages per car)
Private Van: THB 1,700 net per van per way (maximum 7 persons)
Important:
Example video of submitting Thailand Pass: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpjSIsFf14I
Score
4.6/5
Excellent
Based on 5 reviews
4.9 Junior Suite (Upgrade to Junior Suite Oceanfront// Rates for 1 - 30 Nov 2021)
Positives
- Wonderful staff, extremely kind and attentive
- Great facilities making it for a super enjoyable and comfortable stay
- Beautiful and clean beach... This is paradise!
A wonderful stay in a wonderful place. The Katathani Beach Resort delivers on its promise. Simply perfect! Highly recommended!
5.0 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
Positives
Negatives
- For sure must come again and again to this hotel
Great place and great people
I like it
Must visit it again soon
And the location is very good clean
4.7 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
Positives
Negatives
- It is good to see that Thailand is trying to open up and attack tourist back. The staff and business owners are trying very hard.
- There is still many shops closed and businesses unable to open.
- There are still many restriction on the island that is making it hard for businesses to open and stay open.
- There is still confusion about the Sandbox protocols a well. I was talking to local business owner and he was saying that some of his friends are still under the impression that they have to stay in the resort ground for 14 days and not able to travel around the island. Maybe needs to be recommunicated.
From what i can gather many shop owners are frustrated in the ever changing rules and restrictions. It makes it hard for them to make a commitment. However they are trying, they want people back and i hope it happens soon.
Good Luck to Phuket and to the rest of Thailand.
4.7 Junior Suite Oceanfront (Upgrade to Grand Suite// Rates for July - October 2021)
Positives
Negatives
- The room maid and service in the restaurants are very, very good! The presentation from the food very nice but not so good taste!
- The food from the Italian chef could have a better taste . . . .
Beautiful and very clean beach! The garden cared very well! The rooms are a little bit old, but well maintained. The price / performance ratio was excellent!
3.8 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
Positives
Negatives
- One of the best location in phuket with private beach
- No hotel support when there is difficulty due to COVID situation
When the thai government closed the airport, there are difficulties of flight changes and cancellation. We must extend the stay to wait for the flight that is available. This mean the COVID test date in the end of the program have to be changed. How ever, we can only take a test at day 12th regardless of the fact that we must extend the stay longer in the same hotel in Phuket to wait for a flight back. The test result cannot be used for the flight back. For the test that are required before returning date, we have to make additional test for the 4th times. There is no support from hotel to coordinate that we can only extend the test date to be within 72 hours before leaving. Every problem have to be absorbed by us, no support from the hotel. The only answer is this is Sandbox rule. Anything above 14 days is no more Sandbox. I do not recommend anyone to come in to Phuket from now on. All of the risk associated with COVID change are fully on the tourist. No support from neither the government nor the hotel.