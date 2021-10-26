Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Katathani Phuket Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

**Room Rates only available for 1 period: (a) 8 Jan 2022 - 31 Mar 2022 Room rates from 31 Mar 2022 onwards can be inquire by filling in "Request Booking" Button. Be the very first to explore unspoiled Phuket again. Treat yourself to a wonderful beachfront vacation. Revisit Katathani! (Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winner 2021. Katathani Phuket Beach Resort is located in the secluded Kata Noi Bay on 850 meters of private beach. You can select to stay in the room, suites. There are six nature inspired swimming pools and number of restaurants which offer beach views to gourmet dining experiences. There are water sports for the active vacationers and indoor games and spa facilities for those on a relaxing holiday. The resort provides everything that makes for a perfect holiday so you can do as much or as little as you like. 7 nights stay inclusive of the following benefits: 👉 Daily breakfast for 2 👉 Free wireless internet 👉 Daily Room Cleaning 👉 2000THB Food and Beverage Credit . Note: The above mentioned rates are quote for 2 Adults only, additional guests are subject to surcharge (to be inform by reservation) The above mentioned rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0 at the airport, and Day5 at Kata Test Center for THB2200/person/time Book The Covid Test (RT-PCR) by yourself at the following link https://www.thailandpsas.com A 20% deposit is required to issue Hotel confirmation voucher, to further process Thailand pass. This deposit is refundable if Thailand pass is rejected. Another 80% amount of booking is required to pay at least 72 hours prior to arrival. Transfer from Phuket International Airport to Katathani: https://www.katathani.com/airport-transfer Private Camry: THB 1,300 net per car per way (maximum 3 persons; no later than 3 luggages per car) Private Van: THB 1,700 net per van per way (maximum 7 persons) Important: Example video of submitting Thailand Pass: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpjSIsFf14I

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels