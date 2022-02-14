Patong Beach Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Beach Hotel

Phuket
8
rating with
2033 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Patong Beach Hotel is located in Patong, set within reach of nightlife and shopping areas. It is convenient to everything Phuket has to offer and is only 45 kilometers away from Phuket International Airport. Guests will find all of the finest amenities in each of the 245 rooms at this popular 4-star hotel. To make each guest's stay more complete, this Phuket hotel offers many services, including two outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a children's pool, Banana Shopping Plaza, Banana Discotheque, and restaurants which include The Andaman Coffee Shop, Andaman Garden, Papaya Thai Village, The Deck, and Banana Pub. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Patong Beach Hotel, ensuring a memorable stay for all guests.

124 Taweewongse Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

