This sleek, ultra contemporary hotel is a smooth gem on popular Patong Beach and provides private, quiet luxury in a busy town. The large rooms of La Flora Resort Patong are designed with white, brown, and beige and lavishly fitted out with teakwood furniture and finishes. They have a separate shower and bath and the 87sqm pool villa comes with your own private pool. Take a trip to Phi Phi Island, scuba dive or snorkel in some of the world’s most pristine waters, and then relax at the hotel’s two parallel lap pools overlooking the Andaman Sea. A special relaxing treat will be a massage at the spa using natural botanical herbs.