PHUKET TEST & GO

La Flora Resort Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
1508 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This sleek, ultra contemporary hotel is a smooth gem on popular Patong Beach and provides private, quiet luxury in a busy town. The large rooms of La Flora Resort Patong are designed with white, brown, and beige and lavishly fitted out with teakwood furniture and finishes. They have a separate shower and bath and the 87sqm pool villa comes with your own private pool. Take a trip to Phi Phi Island, scuba dive or snorkel in some of the world’s most pristine waters, and then relax at the hotel’s two parallel lap pools overlooking the Andaman Sea. A special relaxing treat will be a massage at the spa using natural botanical herbs.

Address / Map

39 Taweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

