PHUKET TEST & GO

Grand Mercure Phuket Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
1011 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Grand Mercure Phuket Patong in a prioritized manner, and Grand Mercure Phuket Patong will directly collect payment from you.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Grand Mercure Phuket Patong is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping. 314 rooms spread over 7 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary) can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, solarium are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Grand Mercure Phuket Patong your home away from home.

Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇹🇭Supatra

Reviewed on 29/08/2021
Arrived on 20/08/2021
4.5 Superior Room with King Bed
Positives     
  • Room is amazing and the bed is so comfortable
Negatives
  • I can’t think of anything

The hotel is fit to accommodate guests during COVID. All staff is very helpful and is friendly. I absolutely enjoy my time here.

Address / Map

1 Soi Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi 2, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

