パトンビーチホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

パトンビーチホテルはパトンに位置し、ナイトライフやショッピングエリアにアクセスできます。プーケットが提供するすべてのものに便利で、プーケット国際空港からわずか45キロです。この人気の4つ星ホテルの245室の各客室には、最高のアメニティがすべて揃っています。各ゲストの滞在をより充実させるために、このプーケットのホテルは、2つの屋外スイミングプール、フィットネスセンター、子供用プール、バナナショッピングプラザ、バナナディスコ、アンダマンコーヒーショップ、アンダマンガーデン、パパイヤタイなどのレストランを含む多くのサービスを提供していますビレッジ、デッキ、バナナパブ。快適さと便利さはパトンビーチホテルの特徴であり、すべてのゲストに思い出に残る滞在をお約束します。

