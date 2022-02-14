PHUKET TEST & GO

パトンビーチホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

2033レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

パトンビーチホテルはパトンに位置し、ナイトライフやショッピングエリアにアクセスできます。プーケットが提供するすべてのものに便利で、プーケット国際空港からわずか45キロです。この人気の4つ星ホテルの245室の各客室には、最高のアメニティがすべて揃っています。各ゲストの滞在をより充実させるために、このプーケットのホテルは、2つの屋外スイミングプール、フィットネスセンター、子供用プール、バナナショッピングプラザ、バナナディスコ、アンダマンコーヒーショップ、アンダマンガーデン、パパイヤタイなどのレストランを含む多くのサービスを提供していますビレッジ、デッキ、バナナパブ。快適さと便利さはパトンビーチホテルの特徴であり、すべてのゲストに思い出に残る滞在をお約束します。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
パトンビーチホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す パトンビーチホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

124 Taweewongse Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

人気のフィルター

