빠통 비치 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

2033 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Patong Beach Hotel - Image 0
Patong Beach Hotel - Image 1
Patong Beach Hotel - Image 2
Patong Beach Hotel - Image 3
Patong Beach Hotel - Image 4
Patong Beach Hotel - Image 5
객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Patong Beach Hotel은 밤문화 및 쇼핑 지역에 인접해 있는 빠통에 위치해 있습니다. 푸켓이 제공하는 모든 것에 편리하며 푸켓 국제공항에서 불과 45km 떨어져 있습니다. 이 인기 있는 4성급 호텔의 245개의 객실 각각에서 최고의 편의 시설을 찾을 수 있습니다. 각 고객의 완벽한 숙박을 위해 이 푸켓 호텔은 2개의 야외 수영장, 피트니스 센터, 어린이 수영장, 바나나 쇼핑 플라자, 바나나 디스코텍, Andaman Coffee Shop, Andaman Garden, Papaya Thai를 포함한 레스토랑을 포함한 다양한 서비스를 제공합니다. Village, The Deck 및 Banana Pub. 편안함과 편리함은 Patong Beach Hotel의 특징이며 모든 투숙객에게 기억에 남을 숙박을 보장합니다.

주소 /지도

124 Taweewongse Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

