빠통 비치 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Patong Beach Hotel은 밤문화 및 쇼핑 지역에 인접해 있는 빠통에 위치해 있습니다. 푸켓이 제공하는 모든 것에 편리하며 푸켓 국제공항에서 불과 45km 떨어져 있습니다. 이 인기 있는 4성급 호텔의 245개의 객실 각각에서 최고의 편의 시설을 찾을 수 있습니다. 각 고객의 완벽한 숙박을 위해 이 푸켓 호텔은 2개의 야외 수영장, 피트니스 센터, 어린이 수영장, 바나나 쇼핑 플라자, 바나나 디스코텍, Andaman Coffee Shop, Andaman Garden, Papaya Thai를 포함한 레스토랑을 포함한 다양한 서비스를 제공합니다. Village, The Deck 및 Banana Pub. 편안함과 편리함은 Patong Beach Hotel의 특징이며 모든 투숙객에게 기억에 남을 숙박을 보장합니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색