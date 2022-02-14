芭东海滩酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

芭东海滩酒店位于芭东，靠近夜生活和购物区。距普吉国际机场仅 45 公里，可方便前往普吉岛的所有景点。这家广受欢迎的四星级酒店拥有 245 间客房，每间客房都配备了所有最好的设施。为了让每位客人的住宿更加完整，这家普吉岛酒店提供多项服务，包括两个室外游泳池、一个健身中心、一个儿童游泳池、香蕉购物广场、香蕉迪斯科舞厅，以及包括安达曼咖啡馆、安达曼花园、木瓜泰国在内的餐厅村庄、甲板和香蕉酒吧。舒适和便利是芭东海滩酒店的标志，确保为所有客人提供难忘的住宿体验。

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的