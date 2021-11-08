The Bloc Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.

SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room 22 m² ฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go Features Balcony
Fitness Allowed
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Small Deposit

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea Side 25 m² ฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go

SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double or Twin Room 27 m² ฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go

Situated in Patong, The Bloc Hotel is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only 200 meters away from Patong center, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service, taxi service are just a few of the facilities that set The Bloc Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of The Bloc Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Bloc Hotel.

Amenities / Features Rooftop swimming pool

The Roof Bar

Sun bathing area with sun decks

Fitness room

The Coffee Club

Relax room

Internet Area

24 hours front desk

Room service (Limited hours)

Wake up call

Free Wi-Fi Internet access

Daily housekeeping service

luggage storage room

Elevator

Parking

CCTV

Tourist information and guest service

Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)

Laundry service (on request with surcharge)

Score 4.5 /5 Excellent Based on 4 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇫🇷 Amina T Arrived on 21/10/2021 4.7 Superior Double Room Positives Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected. Negatives Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day. We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful. 🇹🇭 G Than Arrived on 11/07/2021 4.6 Deluxe Sea Side Positives Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for. Negatives Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn't a matter when you just few step away from the beach A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at "Coffee Club cafe" under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate. 🇹🇭 Pat A. Arrived on 18/08/2021 4.1 Superior Double Room Positives Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location Negatives WIFI need to be improved Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here 🇬🇧 Adam Blakeley Arrived on 15/08/2021 4.8 Superior Double Room Positives Staff very friendly and helpful The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard Very professional

