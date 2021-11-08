PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bloc Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
1050 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Any cancellation received within 7 days prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. No-Show charge 100% charge.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 22
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea Side 25
฿24,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 27
฿19,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit

Situated in Patong, The Bloc Hotel is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only 200 meters away from Patong center, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service, taxi service are just a few of the facilities that set The Bloc Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of The Bloc Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Bloc Hotel.

Amenities / Features

  • Rooftop swimming pool
  • The Roof Bar
  • Sun bathing area with sun decks
  • Fitness room
  • The Coffee Club
  • Relax room
  • Internet Area
  • 24 hours front desk
  • Room service (Limited hours)
  • Wake up call
  • Free Wi-Fi Internet access
  • Daily housekeeping service
  • luggage storage room
  • Elevator
  • Parking
  • CCTV
  • Tourist information and guest service
  • Airport transfer (on request with surcharge)
  • Laundry service (on request with surcharge)
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 4 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Bloc Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇫🇷Amina T

Reviewed on 08/11/2021
Arrived on 21/10/2021
4.7 Superior Double Room
Positives
  • Patong was really busy around Bangla area, which is great. Staff of The Bloc Hotel was very kind and covid measures was well respected.
Negatives
  • Covid results took 8 hours and the reception didn't called us. Hopefully, we had the results by email and we were free to go out at 10pm de first day.

We did Phuket sandbox during 7 days, and it didn't find any difference than our others travel in Thailand. The only bad thing was the swab test at airport whiwh was very painful.

🇹🇭G Than

Reviewed on 02/09/2021
Arrived on 11/07/2021
4.6 Deluxe Sea Side
Positives
  • Location is the best in Patong.Service is great.Staffs try to sort out things you asked for.
Negatives
  • Small hotel with not much public area but it doesn’t a matter when you just few step away from the beach

A small hotel which located on best location on Patong beach front road.There is good coffee and breakfast at “Coffee Club cafe” under the building.New modern styled room.Though room size is not big,but every facilities they provided are adequate.

🇹🇭Pat A.

Reviewed on 27/08/2021
Arrived on 18/08/2021
4.1 Superior Double Room
Positives
  • Clean room/helpful and friendly staff/perfect location
Negatives
  • WIFI need to be improved

Nothing to complain, good price/good room/good staff/good location/wifi not great/Coffee Club is here

🇬🇧Adam Blakeley

Reviewed on 24/08/2021
Arrived on 15/08/2021
4.8 Superior Double Room
Positives
  • Staff very friendly and helpful

The hotel staff are very nice and the rooms are kept clean and tidy to a high standard Very professional

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

162/4 Thaveewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

