Бангкок Палас Отель - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.8
оценка с
1940
Обновление February 9, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 300 Спальни
Партнерская больница Petcharavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 121 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Бангкок Палас Отель в приоритетном порядке, и Бангкок Палас Отель будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Начальство 28
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
После 56
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная

Отель Bangkok Palace, ориентированный на большие группы, ищущие недорогое жилье, предлагает удобное расположение для популярных туристов, магазинов и развлекательных заведений. Пребывание здесь придаст гостям более местный колорит, так как район довольно жилой, а это означает, что будет доступно множество вариантов аутентичной еды. В отеле есть открытый бассейн и фитнес-центр. Услуги няни могут быть организованы для родителей, которым необходимо выбраться самостоятельно. Чтобы забронировать номер в отеле Bangkok Palace Hotel, введите даты визита и заполните безопасную форму онлайн-бронирования.

Счет
3.8/5
Очень хороший
На основе 11 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
5
Очень хороший
2
В среднем
3
Бедные
0
Ужасный
1
Если бы вы были гостем в Бангкок Палас Отель , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇩🇪Lumdoun Koester

Проверено на 05/02/2022
Прибыл 10/01/2022
3.3 Superior
Положительные     
  • ห้องพักดีสะอาด กว้าง
Отрицательные
  • ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)

ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน

🇸🇬Estelle Ng

Проверено на 17/01/2022
Прибыл 01/01/2022
4.8 Superior
Положительные     
  • The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
Отрицательные
  • I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.

Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.

🇮🇳Sanjay Lakra

Проверено на 07/01/2022
Прибыл 22/12/2021
4.3 Superior
Положительные     
  • Comfortable room
Отрицательные
  • Wifi slow

It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.

🇲🇲Wannasiri VANASARI

Проверено на 08/11/2021
Прибыл 30/10/2021
4.7 Superior
Положительные     
  • stay satisfied
Отрицательные
  • non

Hello AQ/ASQ Team,

My feedback.

I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.

For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test. I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.

To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.

This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/ I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.

Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.

With regards, Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)

🇸🇬Thomas Yeap Chee Kaet

Проверено на 22/10/2021
Прибыл 06/10/2021
3.7 Superior
Положительные     
  • Nil
Отрицательные
  • Nil

Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.

🇲🇲Nan Aye Kham Oo

Проверено на 15/10/2021
Прибыл 29/09/2021
5.0 Superior

I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.

🇹🇭Dr.Savanit Boonyasuwat

Проверено на 06/10/2021
Прибыл 22/09/2021
5.0 Superior
Положительные     
  • อาหารดี ห้องสะอาด
Отрицательные
  • อาหารซ้ำ

โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี

🇷🇴Ioan Paul Daniliuc

Проверено на 10/09/2021
Прибыл 03/09/2021
1.0 Superior
Положительные     
  • Some employees here were friendly
Отрицательные
  • No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness

The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here. I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.

🇿🇦Coert Pieter Camm

Проверено на 08/09/2021
Прибыл 02/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Положительные     
  • 1) Food was good
  • 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
  • 3) Rooms are clean and need
Отрицательные
  • 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
  • one hour

Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills

🇮🇩Junaidi

Проверено на 27/08/2021
Прибыл 18/08/2021
3.3 Superior
Положительные     
  • Good arrangement for arrival
  • room clean and well prepared
  • staffs are very polite
Отрицательные
  • there are people smoking in the room
  • not good in arranging vegetarian meal
  • few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding

Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared

🇹🇭No

Проверено на 18/08/2021
Прибыл 02/08/2021
2.8 Superior
Положительные     
  • Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
Отрицательные
  • Noisy from the express way

The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.

Адрес / Карта

1091 /336 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rachthavee Bangkok , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

