Clean room

comfy mattress

great services

Surrounded by many good restaurants

Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.

Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.

I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.

Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...