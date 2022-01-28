Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 49 Спальни
Партнерская больница Kasemraj Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
Hotel Refund Policy
FREE Unlimited MODIFICATION is required to be notified to the hotel by email at least 24 hours prior to arrival date.
FREE cancellation is required to be notified to the hotel by email within 24 hrs. prior to arrival date. All the refunds are subject to 500 THB handling fee deducted from your full amount.
In the event that the result of COVID-19 testing during a stay at the hotel is positive Detected as having an infection), the room charge will not be refundable.
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Начальство 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Открытые объекты
- Плавательный бассейн
- Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс с видом на реку с балконом 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Открытые объекты
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
- Коврик для йоги
CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE - это идеальный выбор для путешественников, желающих погрузиться в атмосферу Бангкока и его окрестностей. Этот 4-звездочный отель расположен всего в 28 км от отеля, поэтому до него легко добраться от аэропорта. Благодаря удобному расположению, отель предлагает легкий доступ к наиболее популярным местам города.
Воспользуйтесь множеством непревзойденных услуг и удобств в этом отеле в Бангкоке. Этот отель предлагает множество удобств, чтобы удовлетворить даже самых взыскательных гостей.
Гости могут выбрать из 50 номеров, излучающих атмосферу полного покоя и гармонии. Отель предлагает фантастические удобства, включая открытый бассейн, чтобы помочь вам расслабиться после насыщенного дня в городе. Независимо от цели вашей поездки в Бангкок, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE является идеальным местом для веселого и увлекательного отдыха.
Удобства / Особенности
- 3-х разовое питание с тайской и западной кухней на выбор
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- Бесплатный высокоскоростной Wi-Fi
- Зона отдыха у бассейна на крыше после первого теста на Covid в течение 1 часа в день.
- Мини-бар холодильник
- Бесплатная вода в бутылках (без ограничений)
- Кабель HDMI подключен к телевизору
- Туалетные принадлежности
Счет
4.1/5
Очень хороший
На основе 26 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Casa Vimaya Бангкок
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Casa Vimaya БангкокСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception
Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has
a lift.I would recommend
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
Положительные
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Большие окна и раздвижные стеклянные двери на небольшой балкон, так что доступ был легким и имелся довольно широкий обзор.
- Ванна хорошего размера.
- Медсестры разъясняют указания о временных проверках и тестировании.
- Стабильный и быстрый интернет.
- Доставка еды всегда вовремя.
- Заказ от 7-11 был легким и быстрым.
- Много горячей воды.
- Коврик для йоги и гантели доставляются по запросу.
- Свежее постельное белье или полотенца получали только по запросу, и они говорили хорошо, а потом ничего не доставляли, пока не поступили дальнейшие запросы.
- «Ривервью» на самом деле просто загрязненный клонг.
- Балкон недостаточно широкий, чтобы сидеть удобно, но стоять на улице было приятно.
- Мыло для тела и шампунь были ужасными, принесите свои.
На карантин все было нормально. Небольшая перестановка мебели позволила освободить достаточно места для упражнений. Они предоставили губку, средство для мытья посуды и стиральный порошок, которые были очень оценены. Хотелось бы, чтобы у них был способ обеспечить еду / воду без ооочень большого количества пластика, но я понимаю, насколько сложна ситуация для этого. Я с уверенностью могу порекомендовать этот отель друзьям или семье, если им понадобится карантин в Бангкоке.
4.3 Superior
Положительные
15 ночей - это долгий срок для проживания в небольшом гостиничном номере, но для 2 человек Casa Vimaya - хорошее соотношение цены и качества. Я рекомендую снять номер с балконом, выходящим на канал, так как из него открывается хороший вид на дикую природу (рыб, варанов, птиц и т. Д.)
Тайская еда неплохая, а иностранная еда нормальная, но вы также можете заказать меню за дополнительную плату, и я обнаружил, что это неплохо.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Еда (хорошо, что я могла заранее выбрать меню.
- Вид
- балкон
- кондиционер
- Нет шансов выйти
- Без уборки
- Маленькая комната
Хотя я ни разу не смогла выйти на улицу во время моего пребывания, балкон имел большое значение! Еда была хорошей!
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Очень внимательное обслуживание
- Номер был просторным и удобным
- 14 дней - это слишком долго
- Привиты, 4 раза проверены, непонятно почему 16 дней?
Отель и персонал были очень хорошими. Однако я бы порекомендовал посетителям подождать, пока не уменьшится до 7 или 10 дней, так как 16 дней было почти невыносимо. Возможно, правительственные чиновники должны сами попробовать 16 дней.
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
- Очень быстрый и хороший ответ через электронную почту и мессенджер.
- Еда была вкусной и более чем достаточной.
- Балкон сделал мое пребывание намного проще.
Я видел реку с балкона. Балкон выходит на восток, поэтому можно оставаться на балконе весь день.
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Чистый, тихий отель с балконом (конечно, за это нужно заказывать и платить). Я заказал континентальный завтрак на каждое утро и тайскую еду на обед и ужин, и ИМО, еда была ОТЛИЧНОЙ.
- Очень ограниченный выбор английского телевидения, НО их сверхбыстрый интернет компенсировал это, так что я мог смотреть все, что я хотел онлайн. A-Holes надо мной кормят голубей (это не вина отеля, и у них даже есть плакаты, запрещающие этого делать). Вы заметите много отходов при доставке еды - пластик - он накапливается очень быстро. Я не любитель деревьев, но количество пластиковых отходов, которые я произвел за 10 дней, меня разочаровало.
Я получил их 5/5/2021, и мне оставалось только провести 10-дневный карантин. Если бы я прибыл на 12 часов позже, он бы увеличился на 4 дня и 13 000 бат (мой счет за 10 дней был 35 000 бат). Их политика 7-11 отличная - они прибавляют только 10% к тому, что вы заказываете, - и это здорово, поскольку в других местах взимается фиксированная плата (~ 100 бат) за каждую поездку. Как я уже упоминал ранее, тайская еда ОТЛИЧНАЯ. Это сделало обед и ужин тем, чего можно было ожидать. Вещи, которые нужно взять с собой - металлические столовые приборы (я забыл, пока не летел в самолет - поэтому я порезал набор от Eva Air - они были маленькими, но работали намного лучше, чем в отеле есть пластиковая вилка и ложка - они не давали пластиковый нож ). Еда, скорее всего, будет холодной по прибытии за пределами вашей двери, но микроволновая печь решила эту проблему. Большая ванна была плюсом. ASQ требуется, но к нему странно привыкать. По прибытии вы говорите только с медсестрой, пока ваши сумки несут в вашу комнату. После медсестры пора в вашу комнату. В холле никого. Я выходил из комнаты только дважды для сдачи анализов на COVID и на 10-й последний день, чтобы уйти.