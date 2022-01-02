BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mercure Бангкок Сукхумвит 11 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
943
Обновление February 8, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 150 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangpakok9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 106

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Mercure Бангкок Сукхумвит 11 в приоритетном порядке, и Mercure Бангкок Сукхумвит 11 будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation & refund is flexible

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Делюкс номер 34
฿15,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Кофе-машина
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Netflix
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Гостиная 44
฿27,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Кофе-машина
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Netflix
  • Малый депозит
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Смежный номер - 2 спальни 87
฿35,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Кофе-машина
  • Смежный номер
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Netflix
  • Малый депозит
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги

Современные номера на Sukhumvit 11 предлагаются в отеле Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, всего в 5 минутах ходьбы от станции наземного метро Nana BTS. Из отеля открывается вид на горизонт Бангкока. К услугам гостей открытый бассейн и бесплатная парковка.

Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 находится в нескольких минутах ходьбы от популярных ночных заведений района. Международный аэропорт Суварнабхуми находится в 45 минутах езды от отеля.

Просторные номера отеля Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 оснащены кондиционерами, стильными ванными комнатами и телевизорами с плоским экраном. В каждом номере есть удобства для приготовления чая и кофе, мини-бар и круглосуточное обслуживание номеров. По запросу может быть организован бесплатный трансфер до международной больницы Бумрунград, станции наземного метро Nana и отеля Sofitel Sukhumvit Bangkok.

Хорошо оборудованный фитнес-центр предлагает освежающие тренировки, а также телевизор и музыкальные каналы. В отеле также есть полезное экскурсионное бюро и бизнес-центр. Международная больница Бамрунграда находится всего в 800 метрах от отеля.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Тест на Covid – 19 в отеле, где вы остановились.
  • Круглосуточный доступ к медсестринским услугам и консультации по запросу
  • Круглосуточная служба скорой помощи, включая трансфер из отеля в больницу
  • Доступна ежедневная телемедицина (доплата 500 бат за раз)
  • Трехразовое питание с тайским, индийским, японским и западным блюдами на выбор.
  • Трансфер на лимузине из аэропорта в отель.
  • Приветственные закуски и безалкогольные напитки по прибытии
  • Номер с принадлежностями для чая / кофе и питьевой водой.
  • Комплект безопасности, включающий индивидуальную маску для лица, дезинфицирующее средство для рук и термометр. Бесплатный высокоскоростной доступ в Интернет.
  • 43-дюймовый смарт-телевизор с 55 каналами для личного развлечения и Netflix
  • Отель предоставит две пары обуви для открытых и закрытых площадок.
Счет
4.3/5
Очень хороший
На основе 32 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
13
Очень хороший
17
В среднем
1
Бедные
1
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Mercure Бангкок Сукхумвит 11 , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇲🇾MOHD SAIM BIN ABD RAHMAN

Проверено на 02/01/2022
Прибыл 17/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Well Organized
Отрицательные
  • Delay in Responding to Email

Overall it was an excellent service by Mercure Sukhumvit 11. Well organized from airport transit to hotel (dedicated hotel representative waiting at airport arrival gate). Covid RT-PCR was done at the hotel and result less than 24hrs. Food (packed meal) was good. Room was very spacious and nearby BTS (250meters). Only improvement needed is time for quicker email respond on hotel booking by reservation team ( understandable they are handling hundreds of email daily). Overall excellent service.

🇬🇧George Sweeten

Проверено на 02/01/2022
Прибыл 17/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Cleanliness
  • Pick up
Отрицательные
  • Food
  • Service

Excellent pick up, room good, food poor, booking process very bad nothing to do with AQ but the hotel itself

🇨🇭Stefan Alfred Ischi

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • 2nd time at this hotel for quarantine purposes
  • ideal location (close to home)
  • available room space great also for working
  • AQ measures and processes works very well
Отрицательные
  • Got late test result
  • food may be better

Hotel provides very good AQ related measures and processes - I recommend this hotel for family stay and or single stay

🇫🇷BRACHON

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Fast result
  • Nice location
Отрицательные
  • Nobody knocked my room door to tell me my meal was ready

Good organization from airport till checkout. Nevertheless, that’s a pity not to use swimming pool although I was negative while entering Thailand

🇧🇭Khalid Ali Mohamed Hasan

Проверено на 19/12/2021
Прибыл 03/12/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Food timing and packing was excellent

I hope next time when they get the pcr results to inform us as soon as possible,instead of we are waiting in the room,otherwise everything is excellent

🇲🇾YAP MUNG CHONG

Проверено на 13/12/2021
Прибыл 12/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Big Room
  • Comfortable
  • Good WiFi
Отрицательные
  • They mistaken my arrival airport and sent the pick up to Suvarnabhumi instead of Don Mueang.
  • No response via their LINE app.

The whole process was seamless. Only issue was they mistaken my arrival airport and I needed to wait an hour for my airport pickup.

🇬🇧Paul

Проверено на 13/12/2021
Прибыл 26/11/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
Отрицательные
  • 30+ mins wait at the airport for the Hotel Bus.
  • 15 mins wait at Hotel for Check

At hotel car park where Covid PCR Test was undertaken, they had mix up with my recorded images taken in the bus and my own personal details.

🇦🇺GS Lie

Проверено на 07/12/2021
Прибыл 05/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Exceptionally clean and spacious deluxe room with city view and bathtub (complimentary). Being able to have a dip in the bathtub after a long flight is just beyond necessary.
  • The bed and linen are very clean and so comfy.
  • Air Conditioning is working well. Fresh air and cold.
  • The bathroom is very clean.
  • Capsule Coffee Machine Boncafe with 3 capsules.
  • Dilmah Teabags and 2 bottles of water.
  • Has one sofa in the room.
  • Prompt responsive Reservation Team (Thank you Khun June and Duane)
  • Check-in Team and Concierge: friendly, helpful and efficient.
  • The PCR test can be done till late in the night even you got a late flight.
  • The Airport pick-up procedure is well carried out with the safety and security of the guest being the priority. They took a pic of me when I got in the car.
Отрицательные
  • None. The portion of the food could have been improved but they are fresh-cooked, warm and yummy.

I had a really pleasant stay at this hotel and enjoyed my Test and Go time. With the above positive things, I would highly recommend anyone to stay at Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11.

🇸🇬FT

Проверено на 04/12/2021
Прибыл 18/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Have dinner ready for me when I check in about 8 pm in the evening, very thoughtful.
Отрицательные
  • Nil

Everything is good and fast from Airport pick up, Check in, Swab Test & Results. There were option for Breakfast & Lunch as well.

🇺🇸Jerome J Albrecht

Проверено на 02/12/2021
Прибыл 14/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Staff was very professional and responsive to questions and concerns.
  • Food was good and delivered on time.
  • Room was clean and comfortable
Отрицательные
  • Had some issues with connecting to the WIFI but it was good after I learned how to connect

Overall very pleased with my experience with Mercure Test and Go package. Cost was reasonable. Service at the airport was professional and quick. Room was good. They had the PCR testing set up in an underground parking garage which was a little weird but that also was done professional and the tech was pleasant. I did not sleep at all that night but it was because I was worried about the test results. No fault of the hotel. Definitely would recommend the Mercure Sukhumvit 11 Hotel for others coming to Thailand.

🇺🇸Meyer Stansberry

Проверено на 01/12/2021
Прибыл 15/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Clean property. Helpful staff.
Отрицательные
  • On alert when food was set outside of the room. Cold food!

It's a four-star property in Bangkok. It is want you expect. Staff was helpful. Report showed Negative RTP test at 8 pm on arrival date yet was not notified until 13:00 hrs the following day. Had to call the front desk twice to follow up with the results.

🇬🇧.Ian hay

Проверено на 25/11/2021
Прибыл 10/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Quick covid test turnaround. Lovely food and large room

Great value and recommend room is amazing and bed is the best I have slept in for ages. Staff are so friendly

🇹🇭Simranpalsingh khorana

Проверено на 08/11/2021
Прибыл 23/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room

Good hotel, with good service and very comfortable rooms. WiFi worked very well and the staff were very polite.

🇺🇸Danielle M

Проверено на 01/11/2021
Прибыл 16/10/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Bed is big and comfortable
  • Desk area for working
  • Plenty of water
  • Strong Wifi
Отрицательные
  • Food was just ok

Overall it was a good , comfortable stay, the room was quite big, staff were on hand whenever you needed anything

🇮🇳Satish Goudar

Проверено на 26/10/2021
Прибыл 16/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Good food
  • Big room
  • Clean
  • Well kept ASQ measures
Отрицательные
  • No hot water shower

Good food menu, room as per my expectation, supporting staff, only thing to be included is hot water shower..

🇸🇬LianSoon Wong

Проверено на 26/10/2021
Прибыл 10/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • The front desk is very helpful and attentive.
Отрицательные
  • Food portion is a bit small. Drinks only tea, coffee and office juice only.

The hotel room is clean and well setup. The food portion is a little small, especially some food. Some order, get meal and no rice or carbo. The drinks only have tea, coffee and orange juice. Can use more variety. TV program also limited, only real movie channel.

🇮🇳Nikhil Athwani

Проверено на 25/10/2021
Прибыл 09/10/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Spacious room
  • Good food
  • Nice staff
  • Well equipped
Отрицательные
  • Not good wifi
  • No balcony

My stay here was very comfortable...the food also was good...the staff was very cooperative...good option for quarantine

🇸🇬ERICA CHEONG LI LING

Проверено на 15/10/2021
Прибыл 07/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Staff are able to communicate in English and are responsive to requests.
  • Able to go to pool deck for 45 minutes for first negative PCR result.
  • All meals were served on time and warm.
  • Generous food portions and the Indian food (dhal, butter chicken & masala chicken) is fabulous!
Отрицательные
  • Poor soundproofing. The guest staying in room above kept dragging the furniture and stomping across the room.

I enjoyed my quarantine with Mercure! I will come back again for the Indian food! I would highly recommend Mercure for quarantine.

🇹🇭Preecha Hankansujarit

Проверено на 17/09/2021
Прибыл 31/08/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Hotel and medical staff are very attentive.
Отрицательные
  • Due to quarantine procedures, room can not be cleaned for 14 days.

If hotel can provide vacuum cleaner and/or mob in the room, it would help a lot in maintaining good hygiene.

🇹🇭Oracha Tulananda

Проверено на 11/09/2021
Прибыл 14/08/2021
4.8 Family Room
Положительные     
  • Clean
  • Good WiFi
  • Good service
Отрицательные
  • Some meals were a bit under seasoned.

We were happy with the services even before arriving to the hotel. The staff was helpful and quick in helping us with paperwork requested by the government. The room was quiet spacious and clean. There was a variety of food choices. It was a comfortable stay.

Адрес / Карта

18 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

