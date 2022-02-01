Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 330 Спальни Партнерская больница Churarat 9 airport hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply

4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)

72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.

Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

Счет 4.4 /5 Очень хороший На основе 5 отзывы Рейтинг 4 Отлично 0 Очень хороший 1 В среднем 0 Бедные 0 Ужасный 🇷🇺 Alexander Прибыл 05/02/2022 2.9 Superior Room Положительные highly not recommended. Отрицательные They don't have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn't it sill enough ? 🇬🇧 Praphaporn Thompson Прибыл 22/01/2022 4.8 Superior Room Положительные Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food I'm Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends 🇩🇪 John Bernard Jr Прибыл 05/01/2022 4.7 Superior Room Положительные Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter

KFC and Big C supermarket 7-11 next door for my wife and kids

I can get some beer after the result at the market

clean room with city view Отрицательные food in the box is a little bit cold , has to use microwave in on floor

room is not big enough for family of 3 Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out 🇺🇸 JOHN EDWARD HARVEY Прибыл 08/01/2022 4.5 Superior Room Положительные Customer service from staff. Отрицательные Food quality Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee! 🇬🇳 AKIM SANO Прибыл 12/01/2022 4.9 Superior Room Положительные Great place and the price is reasonable Отрицательные simply love it here just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.