BANGKOK TEST & GO

Synsiri Ladprao 130 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
оценка с
239
Обновление February 14, 2022
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 0
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 1
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 2
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 3
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 4
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 5
+18 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
100% ДЕПОЗИТ
7 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 48 Спальни
Партнерская больница Synphaet Seriruk Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Synsiri Ladprao 130 в приоритетном порядке, и Synsiri Ladprao 130 будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Synsiri Ladprao 130, расположенный в Банг Капи, Бангкок, это популярный выбор среди путешественников. Волнующий центр города находится всего в 40 км. Этот современный отель находится в непосредственной близости от популярных городских достопримечательностей, таких как пирс Ват Кланг, больница Вейтани, Госпиталь Рамкхамхенг, государственная компания с ограниченной ответственностью. В Synsiri Ladprao 130, отличный сервис и превосходные удобства сделают пребывание незабываемым. Среди прочих удобств отеля - круглосуточное обслуживание номеров, бесплатный Wi-Fi во всех номерах, круглосуточная охрана, магазин товаров первой необходимости, круглосуточная стойка регистрации. Кроме того, все номера оснащены различными удобствами. Во многих номерах даже есть бесплатный растворимый кофе, бесплатный чай, полотенца, шкаф, номера для некурящих, чтобы удовлетворить самых взыскательных гостей. Независимо от того, занимаетесь ли вы фитнесом или просто ищете способ расслабиться после тяжелого дня, вам будут доступны первоклассные возможности для отдыха, такие как сад. Synsiri Ladprao 130 идеально подходит тем, кто ищет необычный, комфортный отель, с удобным расположением в Бангкок.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ AQ
Поиск по всем 180+ отелям AQ
Счет
3.7/5
Очень хороший
На основе 7 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
2
Очень хороший
3
В среднем
2
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Synsiri Ladprao 130 , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Synsiri Ladprao 130
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇫🇷Carmen LE GARDIEN

Проверено на 28/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Very nice people
  • Very Good organisation
  • Good food
  • Air conditioning
Отрицательные
  • No cons

We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.

🇺🇸rtc

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 12/08/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
Отрицательные
  • Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.

Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area

🇫🇷Dedebant Nicolas

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 05/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Helpfull staff
  • Room and bed was clean
  • Shampoo and bath foam available
  • Wifi is working well enough
Отрицательные
  • No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
  • Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case

Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights

🇩🇪Peter Rainer Holtz

Проверено на 05/12/2021
Прибыл 19/11/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • AQ
Отрицательные
  • One one small meal a day!

Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.

🇺🇸Gregory M Field

Проверено на 27/10/2021
Прибыл 13/10/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Good service, speak good English, nice TV
Отрицательные
  • Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.

Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.

🇲🇾LOW WEN HAU

Проверено на 03/10/2021
Прибыл 16/09/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Staff is very helpful
  • this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
  • generally all is goods
Отрицательные
  • the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
  • balcony cannot be open

Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay

🇹🇭Boonchoo Saengngam

Проверено на 20/09/2021
Прибыл 04/09/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Customer service with
Отрицательные
  • No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
  • Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
  • No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
  • Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.

My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Изображения меню еды

Адрес / Карта

396 Ladpraow Road Soi 130 Klongjan Bangkapi, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Отели-партнеры

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
рейтинг с
2 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Серебряная пальма
7.9
рейтинг с
461 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Бангкок
8.4
рейтинг с
4998 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lohas Residences Сукхумвит
7.9
рейтинг с
2655 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
100 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Аэропорт Суварнабхуми
8
рейтинг с
88 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Метро Пойнт Бангкок
7.3
рейтинг с
486 отзывы
Из ฿-1
130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
794 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель S Ram Leisure
8.5
рейтинг с
13 отзывы
Из ฿-1
СК Парк Отель
7.9
рейтинг с
190 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Платиновый люкс
7.4
рейтинг с
676 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal Suite Hotel Бангкок
8.1
рейтинг с
424 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Kinn Bangkok
8.9
рейтинг с
82 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель A-ONE Бангкок
8.1
рейтинг с
346 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU