총 AQ 호텔 객실 330 침실 파트너 병원 Churarat 9 airport hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 683 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Enrich Grand Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Enrich Grand Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply

4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)

72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.

Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

목욕통

커넥팅 룸

패밀리 스위트

할랄 음식 옵션

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

어린이를위한 소액

흡연실 있음

채식 식사

작업 공간 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Corner Suite 45 m² ฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

목욕통

커넥팅 룸

패밀리 스위트

할랄 음식 옵션

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

어린이를위한 소액

흡연실 있음

채식 식사

작업 공간

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

모든 AQ 호텔 보기 180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색

점수 4.4 /5 아주 좋아 기반 5 리뷰 평가 4 우수한 0 아주 좋아 1 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Enrich Grand Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Enrich Grand Hotel 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇷🇺 Alexander 도착 05/02/2022 2.9 Superior Room 긍정적 highly not recommended. 네거티브 They don’t have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn’t it sill enough ? 🇬🇧 Praphaporn Thompson 도착 22/01/2022 4.8 Superior Room 긍정적 Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food I’m Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends 🇩🇪 John Bernard Jr 도착 05/01/2022 4.7 Superior Room 긍정적 Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter

KFC and Big C supermarket 7-11 next door for my wife and kids

I can get some beer after the result at the market

clean room with city view 네거티브 food in the box is a little bit cold , has to use microwave in on floor

room is not big enough for family of 3 Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out 🇺🇸 JOHN EDWARD HARVEY 도착 08/01/2022 4.5 Superior Room 긍정적 Customer service from staff. 네거티브 Food quality Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee! 🇬🇳 AKIM SANO 도착 12/01/2022 4.9 Superior Room 긍정적 Great place and the price is reasonable 네거티브 simply love it here just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.