Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
оценка с
5056
Обновление February 9, 2022
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 5
+2 фотографии
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 180 Спальни
Партнерская больница VICHAIVEJ HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 226 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100% Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30
฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40
฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Смежный номер
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 70
฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Смежный номер
  • Семейные люксы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Рабочая среда

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.

Счет
3.7/5
Очень хороший
На основе 9 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
2
Очень хороший
4
В среднем
2
Бедные
1
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇹🇭Sam Smith

Проверено на 22/01/2022
Прибыл 06/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
  • The room was spacious.
  • Good location.
  • Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.
Отрицательные
  • Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
  • There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.

Not clean. There were dusts in many places.

There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

🇳🇴Maria Norland

Проверено на 21/01/2022
Прибыл 05/01/2022
2.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Отрицательные
  • Terrible beds

The room was ok. However, the bed was really hard, and not good at all. The food was not good. Wifi was not working

🇲🇾Zamani bin Mohd Isa

Проверено на 17/01/2022
Прибыл 31/12/2021
4.2 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Good

I had a pleasant stay at Bangkok Cha-da Hotel. It was New Year's Eve. On the struck of midnight i can see fireworks all around. I was on the 1 night Test & Go scheme. The PCR result came out -ve the next morning and I was good to go. Very nice AQ hotel. Value for money.

🇷🇺Nidelkina

Проверено на 30/12/2021
Прибыл 14/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Very good
Отрицательные
  • Not

Все понравилось . Пища и номер хороший , и обслуживание тоже хорошее . Спасибо за все персоналу отеля

🇸🇬HJ HOE

Проверено на 28/12/2021
Прибыл 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
  • Convenient location
  • Room is decently clean and comfortable.
Отрицательные
  • Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
  • I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

nil

Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem. Convenient location Room is decently clean and comfortable. Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out. I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

🇬🇧Stephen Cleary

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 05/12/2021
2.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Value for money
Отрицательные
  • Staff didn't inform me of my PCR negative until I went to Reception to ask.

Staff should inform guests immediately when they receive guests' PCR results. PPE (just mask) was not worn by any staff at reception when I went down by myself to ask for result. I work about Covid testing in UK and this hotel was not up to standard. As for food, staff never knocked my door to inform me that meal was outside. Food was cold. I like noodles but I was offered noodles for lunch and again noodles for dinner. The takeaway noodles. Need more diversity.

🇲🇲Saw Phar Khone Tar

Проверено на 18/12/2021
Прибыл 01/12/2021
3.5 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Clean room
Отрицательные
  • Wifi

I would suggest to give meal based on country where the guest come from. Wifi disconnected frequently

🇹🇭Patcharamon Kris

Проверено на 27/11/2021
Прибыл 12/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Very good service from day one to the end of the quarantine.
  • Nice, friendly, and helpful staff.
Отрицательные
  • Knocking the door too loud when the daily meal arrived. Might make you feel a little upset.
  • The extra service charge for bringing food from the lobby to your room every time. I mean, it should be included in the QUARANTINE package as you can't get out to pick it yourself.
  • Only 1 hr allowance to get out of your room( for fresh air in a normal temperature) for being in there with window locked for 10 days. Not suitable if you have an air allergy.

Overall nice hotel with good price. Just that extra charge I don't like. Comfortable bed and pillow. The food was nicely warm and fresh.

🇸🇬Jessica

Проверено на 20/11/2021
Прибыл 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
Положительные     
  • Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
Отрицательные
  • None

Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.

Адрес / Карта

188 Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

