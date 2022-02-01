BANGKOK TEST & GO

Enrich Grand Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
waardering met
2 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Enrich Grand Hotel - Image 0
Enrich Grand Hotel - Image 1
Enrich Grand Hotel - Image 2
Enrich Grand Hotel - Image 3
Enrich Grand Hotel - Image 4
Enrich Grand Hotel - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 330 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Churarat 9 airport hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 683 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Enrich Grand Hotel Enrich Grand Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply
4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to

  • Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
  • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
  • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Suite 45
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

Score
4.4/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 5 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
4
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Enrich Grand Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇷🇺Alexander

Beoordeeld op 01/02/2022
Aangekomen 05/02/2022
2.9 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • highly not recommended.
Minpunten
  • They don’t have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail

The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn’t it sill enough ?

🇬🇧Praphaporn Thompson

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/01/2022
4.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food

I’m Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends

🇩🇪John Bernard Jr

Beoordeeld op 21/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
4.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter
  • KFC and Big C supermarket 7-11 next door for my wife and kids
  • I can get some beer after the result at the market
  • clean room with city view
Minpunten
  • food in the box is a little bit cold , has to use microwave in on floor
  • room is not big enough for family of 3

Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out

🇺🇸JOHN EDWARD HARVEY

Beoordeeld op 16/01/2022
Aangekomen 08/01/2022
4.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Customer service from staff.
Minpunten
  • Food quality

Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee!

🇬🇳AKIM SANO

Beoordeeld op 13/01/2022
Aangekomen 12/01/2022
4.9 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great place and the price is reasonable
Minpunten
  • simply love it here

just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.

Adres / kaart

2539/1 Latprao Road, Wangthonglang District, Bangkok 10310 Khlong Chao Khun Sing Wang Thonglang Bangkok 10310

 
