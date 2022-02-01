AQ酒店客房总数 330 卧室 伙伴医院 Churarat 9 airport hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到684预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Enrich Grand Hotel以优先方式，以及Enrich Grand Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply

4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)

72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.

Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

浴缸

连接房间

家庭套房

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

未婚夫妇

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

素食餐

工作空间 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Corner Suite 45 m² ฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

浴缸

连接房间

家庭套房

清真食品选择

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

未婚夫妇

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

素食餐

工作空间

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 4.4 /5 非常好 基于 5 评论 评分 4 优秀的 0 非常好 1 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Enrich Grand Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Enrich Grand Hotel 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇷🇺 Alexander 到达 05/02/2022 2.9 Superior Room 正数 highly not recommended. 负面的 They don’t have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn’t it sill enough ? 🇬🇧 Praphaporn Thompson 到达 22/01/2022 4.8 Superior Room 正数 Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food I’m Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends 🇩🇪 John Bernard Jr 到达 05/01/2022 4.7 Superior Room 正数 Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter

KFC and Big C supermarket 7-11 next door for my wife and kids

I can get some beer after the result at the market

clean room with city view 负面的 food in the box is a little bit cold , has to use microwave in on floor

room is not big enough for family of 3 Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out 🇺🇸 JOHN EDWARD HARVEY 到达 08/01/2022 4.5 Superior Room 正数 Customer service from staff. 负面的 Food quality Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee! 🇬🇳 AKIM SANO 到达 12/01/2022 4.9 Superior Room 正数 Great place and the price is reasonable 负面的 simply love it here just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.