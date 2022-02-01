รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 330 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Churarat 9 airport hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply

4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)

72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.

Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go คุณสมบัติ ซื้อ 7-Eleven อ่างอาบน้ำ ห้องเชื่อมต่อ ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล ช่องต่างประเทศ อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ อาหารมังสวิรัติ พื้นที่ทำงาน

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Corner Suite 45 m² ฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

คะแนน 4.4 /5 ดีมาก ขึ้นอยู่กับ 5 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 4 ยอดเยี่ยม 0 ดีมาก 1 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก Enrich Grand Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Enrich Grand Hotel ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇷🇺 Alexander มาถึงเมื่อ 05/02/2022 2.9 Superior Room แง่บวก highly not recommended. เชิงลบ They don’t have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn’t it sill enough ? 🇬🇧 Praphaporn Thompson มาถึงเมื่อ 22/01/2022 4.8 Superior Room แง่บวก Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food I’m Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends 🇩🇪 John Bernard Jr มาถึงเมื่อ 05/01/2022 4.7 Superior Room แง่บวก Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter

KFC and Big C supermarket 7-11 next door for my wife and kids

I can get some beer after the result at the market

clean room with city view เชิงลบ food in the box is a little bit cold , has to use microwave in on floor

room is not big enough for family of 3 Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out 🇺🇸 JOHN EDWARD HARVEY มาถึงเมื่อ 08/01/2022 4.5 Superior Room แง่บวก Customer service from staff. เชิงลบ Food quality Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee! 🇬🇳 AKIM SANO มาถึงเมื่อ 12/01/2022 4.9 Superior Room แง่บวก Great place and the price is reasonable เชิงลบ simply love it here just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.