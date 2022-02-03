Big room

Fridge

Option for microwave

Balcony

Wifi

Food choices

The room is great big enough to move around and do work outs etc, the kitchenette is a great addition and i would definitely recommend getting the microwave as the food delivery times aren't the best (lunch arrived at around 11:40am every day).

Downside was mainly the wifi it wasnt good even at the best of times. Food choices at the beginning of the week werent great towards the end got a lot better, breakfast couldve had healthier options