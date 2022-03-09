Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 84 Спальни Партнерская больница Kasemrad Hospital Ramkhamhaeng

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy 10 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge 6 - 10 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee 1 - 5 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin Room 30 m² ฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Балкон

Интернет - Wi-Fi Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room 30 m² ฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Балкон

Интернет - Wi-Fi Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room 40 m² ฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Балкон

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Гостинная Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 45 m² ฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ ฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Балкон

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Гостинная

130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, the modern boutique style hotel is located 20 minutes away from the international airport. We offer 84 rooms with private balcony. The hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok is reflected in every guest-room. Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok your home away from home. Pack your bag and ready to travel. Start your trip in Bangkok with 130 HOTEL & RESIDENCE on Lat Phrao. #Thailand #Bangkok #Reopening We are pleased to offer ASQ package/ Test&Go/ Sandbox for you! Smoking room available

Food delivery is allowed

3 Meals for AQ package

1 time Airport (BKK) transfer

2 times Swab (Rt-PCR)

Удобства / Особенности Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee, WIFI, Food Delivery is allowed, Smoking room available

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages

Счет 3.9 /5 Очень хороший На основе 12 отзывы Рейтинг 5 Отлично 3 Очень хороший 2 В среднем 2 Бедные 0 Ужасный 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв. ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ Если бы вы были гостем в, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв. 🇹🇭 yupasiri Прибыл 17/02/2022 4.5 Superior Twin Room Положительные easy to book

quick response

good services Sometime many guests come in the same time and hotel's staff also change a shift of work, maybe make a miscommunication. 🇬🇧 Paula Moore Прибыл 12/01/2022 4.0 Deluxe Double Room Положительные Professional and quick pick-up, friendly hotel staff, efficient service with PCR test Отрицательные Would have preferred PCR on arrival instead had 4 hours after arrival Would do it again. Make sure each traveller has printed copies of all paperwork then the process run smoothly 🇩🇰 Dan Nielsen Прибыл 05/01/2022 3.4 Superior Twin Room It is a bit troublesome ti be a kind guest aften 15 hours journey. Driverens test personel were Quick and polite. What more Can you wish but sine hours sleep. 🇲🇲 Khin Thuzar Win Прибыл 05/01/2022 4.1 Superior Twin Room Положительные Comfort - room has a pantry. Living room and and bed room separate.

WiFi - wifi service is very good. The two television, both in living room and bed room makes it possible to please each guests to its fullness. The service from staff and English proficiency is wonderful. The bell man is very humble and helpful. 🇺🇸 JENNA LYNN HEGWOOD Прибыл 04/01/2022 4.5 Superior Double Room The staff waa very nice and helpful. They were quick to answer our calls and come to our room with help. They were also very kind. 🇧🇪 Marc Edouard Graindorge Прибыл 19/12/2021 4.9 Superior Twin Room Положительные I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me 🇫🇮 Rafael Aspholm Прибыл 15/12/2021 1.9 Superior Twin Room Положительные prompt and clear answers on reservation request emails

the AQ procedure worked technically fine (transport, tests, quarantine, food delivery) Отрицательные Hotel in need of complete renovation

Rooms very dull and worn

Did not respect times of requested food delivery

Breakfast cold, fried eggs almost raw Pictures of hotel in the web do not reflect reality................................................. 🇬🇧 David Pennington Прибыл 11/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe Double Room Положительные Great staff very efficient very safe Отрицательные Food was ok could do with a menu for more choice Picked up at airport quick very good all paperwork was at hand checked in had my test done straight away taken to room shower eat the food was ok.but a menu i think.would be a better idea as people always like a choice wifi in room was great then just relax i checked in around 7:30 pm test was done and at 11am the following day test came back negative for covid then nothing but smiles 😃 🇺🇸 John David Hahle Прибыл 08/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Twin Room Положительные They tested me when I arrived at midnight. Did not have to wait. The airport was very fast and prepared , the taxi was waiting for me and took me to my AQHotel , I was tested immediately by nurse and had results by 9:30 in the morning. 🇹🇭 Wanakorn Prompudja Прибыл 10/12/2021 2.7 Superior Twin Room better give food 3 time , my hotel is give food only one time. I start check in around 3 pm. 10/12/21 and can come out is 12 pm. 11/12/21 please think for foreigner how to order food 🇫🇷 JOLY Прибыл 04/12/2021 4.4 Superior Double Room Положительные Test sur place Отрицательные Résultats un peu long à obtenir. Test à 14 heures résultats le lendemain à 8 heures Hôtel propre et confortable. Staff sympathique. Par contre nourriture limitée et même plat midi et soir. Résultat du test PCR long à obtenir. Test fait en début d'après midi et résultat le lendemain matin. Staff à l'écoute . Eau minérale en quantité. 🇦🇺 Tom Прибыл 10/11/2021 2.2 Superior Twin Room Отрицательные Reception staff let me to wait 2 hours in room because they forgot completely about me. Too far from airport,and bathroom Old Style can't stand inside.+++++++++++++++((((+++++++++((((((((((